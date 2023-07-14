Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

WCM Focused International Value Fund

mutual fund
WLIVX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.38 -0.07 -0.56%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WLIVX) Primary Inst (WCMVX)
WLIVX (Mutual Fund)

WCM Focused International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.38 -0.07 -0.56%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WLIVX) Primary Inst (WCMVX)
WLIVX (Mutual Fund)

WCM Focused International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.38 -0.07 -0.56%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (WLIVX) Primary Inst (WCMVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Focused International Value Fund

WLIVX | Fund

$12.38

$17.4 M

0.00%

18.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.1%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$17.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 18.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Focused International Value Fund

WLIVX | Fund

$12.38

$17.4 M

0.00%

18.35%

WLIVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM Focused International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WCM Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Wiechert

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in equity securities of non-U.S. domiciled companies or depository receipts of non-U.S. domiciled companies the Fund’s advisor believes to be undervalued, which companies may be located in developed, emerging market or frontier market countries. Value investing involves buying stocks that are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their intrinsic values, their peers, or their prospects for growth. Emerging market and frontier market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, or are included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be located in a country if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the country, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the country.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy, whereby the Fund’s advisor typically invests the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers. Generally, the Fund will invest in equity securities of approximately 30 to 60 issuers.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with comparatively low valuations compared to other companies of similar market capitalization, sector, and/or industry, based on factors such as the price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, price-to-cash flow ratio, dividend yield, net working capital, and earnings estimate revisions. The Fund’s advisor believes that investment in a company with relatively low valuations may afford capital protection from permanent loss and may result in substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s intrinsic value. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with expanding competitive advantages, strong balance sheets, and attractive valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.

  

Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, it generally invests in large capitalization, established, multinational companies. The Fund’s advisor considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of $5 billion or greater at the time of investment. The Fund generally invests in the securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies located in one or a few countries or regions. From time to time, the Fund may also make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries.

Read More

WLIVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% 2.1% 19.2% 92.37%
1 Yr 13.8% -20.6% 27.8% 82.39%
3 Yr 5.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 22.95%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -43.6% 71.3% 95.99%
2021 8.3% -15.4% 9.4% 1.03%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.1% -16.4% 19.2% 86.30%
1 Yr 13.8% -27.2% 27.8% 76.76%
3 Yr 5.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 22.27%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLIVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -43.6% 71.3% 95.99%
2021 8.3% -15.4% 9.4% 1.03%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WLIVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WLIVX Category Low Category High WLIVX % Rank
Net Assets 17.4 M 1.02 M 369 B 94.40%
Number of Holdings 51 1 10801 84.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.14 M 0 34.5 B 95.20%
Weighting of Top 10 30.79% 1.9% 101.9% 28.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  2. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  3. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  4. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  5. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  6. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  7. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  8. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  9. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%
  10. Umb Money Market Ii Special 7.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WLIVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.40% 0.00% 122.60% 45.21%
Cash 		2.63% -65.15% 100.00% 32.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 87.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 86.32%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 88.31%
Other 		-1.04% -16.47% 17.36% 99.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLIVX % Rank
Technology 		20.77% 0.00% 36.32% 2.01%
Financial Services 		20.05% 0.00% 47.75% 23.31%
Industrials 		19.96% 5.17% 99.49% 9.78%
Healthcare 		13.56% 0.00% 21.01% 27.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.60% 0.00% 36.36% 77.41%
Communication Services 		6.81% 0.00% 21.69% 34.68%
Basic Materials 		4.13% 0.00% 23.86% 88.20%
Consumer Defense 		4.03% 0.00% 32.29% 96.40%
Energy 		2.08% 0.00% 16.89% 86.19%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 99.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 98.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLIVX % Rank
Non US 		88.66% 0.00% 125.24% 83.50%
US 		9.74% -7.78% 68.98% 5.64%

WLIVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WLIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 18.35% 0.02% 26.51% 0.58%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.60% 92.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 59.55%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 1.00% 79.82%

Sales Fees

WLIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WLIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WLIVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% N/A

WLIVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WLIVX Category Low Category High WLIVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 50.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WLIVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WLIVX Category Low Category High WLIVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -0.93% 6.38% 98.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WLIVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WLIVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Wiechert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2020

1.92

1.9%

Andrew joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our focused international value strategy. Since the start of his investment career in 2006, Andrew's experience includes a position at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Andrew earned his B.S. in Economics and Management Science from the University of California, San Diego, where he graduated with honors.

Drew French

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Drew joined WCM in 2013; his primary responsibility is assisting with portfolio management for our global value strategies. Drew's investment industry career began in 2013 at WCM, first as Portfolio Associate, and later as Marketing & Communications Manager. Drew earned his B.A. in Communication from the University of California, San Diego.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×