Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.1%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$17.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.8%
Expense Ratio 18.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in equity securities of non-U.S. domiciled companies or depository receipts of non-U.S. domiciled companies the Fund’s advisor believes to be undervalued, which companies may be located in developed, emerging market or frontier market countries. Value investing involves buying stocks that are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their intrinsic values, their peers, or their prospects for growth. Emerging market and frontier market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, or are included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be located in a country if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the country, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the country.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy, whereby the Fund’s advisor typically invests the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers. Generally, the Fund will invest in equity securities of approximately 30 to 60 issuers.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with comparatively low valuations compared to other companies of similar market capitalization, sector, and/or industry, based on factors such as the price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, price-to-cash flow ratio, dividend yield, net working capital, and earnings estimate revisions. The Fund’s advisor believes that investment in a company with relatively low valuations may afford capital protection from permanent loss and may result in substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s intrinsic value. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with expanding competitive advantages, strong balance sheets, and attractive valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.
Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, it generally invests in large capitalization, established, multinational companies. The Fund’s advisor considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of $5 billion or greater at the time of investment. The Fund generally invests in the securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies located in one or a few countries or regions. From time to time, the Fund may also make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries.
|Period
|WLIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|92.37%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|82.39%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|22.95%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WLIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|95.99%
|2021
|8.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|1.03%
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|WLIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.1%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|86.30%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|76.76%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|22.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WLIVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|95.99%
|2021
|8.3%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|1.03%
|2020
|N/A
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|WLIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLIVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.4 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|94.40%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|1
|10801
|84.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.14 M
|0
|34.5 B
|95.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.79%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|28.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLIVX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.40%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|45.21%
|Cash
|2.63%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|32.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|87.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|86.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|88.31%
|Other
|-1.04%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|99.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLIVX % Rank
|Technology
|20.77%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|2.01%
|Financial Services
|20.05%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|23.31%
|Industrials
|19.96%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|9.78%
|Healthcare
|13.56%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|27.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.60%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|77.41%
|Communication Services
|6.81%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|34.68%
|Basic Materials
|4.13%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|88.20%
|Consumer Defense
|4.03%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|96.40%
|Energy
|2.08%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|86.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|99.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|98.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLIVX % Rank
|Non US
|88.66%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|83.50%
|US
|9.74%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|5.64%
|WLIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|18.35%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|0.58%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|92.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|59.55%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|79.82%
|WLIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WLIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WLIVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|N/A
|WLIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLIVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|50.14%
|WLIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WLIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLIVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|98.85%
|WLIVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 29, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Andrew joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our focused international value strategy. Since the start of his investment career in 2006, Andrew's experience includes a position at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Andrew earned his B.S. in Economics and Management Science from the University of California, San Diego, where he graduated with honors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Drew joined WCM in 2013; his primary responsibility is assisting with portfolio management for our global value strategies. Drew's investment industry career began in 2013 at WCM, first as Portfolio Associate, and later as Marketing & Communications Manager. Drew earned his B.A. in Communication from the University of California, San Diego.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...