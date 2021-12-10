Home
WLGBX (Mutual Fund)

WLGBX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$4.63 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WLGBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund USD Cls B
  • Fund Family Name
    Delaware Funds by Macquarie
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of common stocks issued by large-capitalization, growth-oriented companies that the Manager believes have a competitively advantaged business model, thereby eluding competition, and have the ability to sustain growth over the long term beyond investors’ expectations. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in large-capitalization companies, which typically are companies with market capitalizations of at least $10 billion at the time of acquisition. Growth-oriented companies are those whose earnings the Manager believes are likely to grow faster than the economy. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning that it may invest a significant portion of its total assets in a limited number of issuers.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Manager begins its investment process by screening large-capitalization companies based on profitability (capital returns and margins) and growth (sales and earnings), while simultaneously utilizing fundamental analysis to assess any unique business attributes that validate those financial characteristics. The Manager uses a bottom-up (researching individual issuers) strategy in selecting securities for the Fund. The Manager seeks to invest for the Fund in companies that it believes possess a structural competitive advantage or durable market leadership position. The Manager looks for companies which serve large addressable markets with a demonstrated ability to sustain unit growth and high profitability. The Manager also seeks to invest in companies that it believes have improving growth prospects or improving levels of profitability and returns.

A competitively advantaged business model can be defined by such factors as: brand loyalty, proprietary technology, cost structure, scale, exclusive access to data, or distribution advantages. Other factors considered include strength of management; ESG characteristics; level of competitive intensity; return of capital; strong balance sheets and cash flows; the threat of substitute products; and the interaction and bargaining power between a company, its customers, suppliers, and competitors. The Manager’s process for selecting stocks is based primarily on fundamental research, but does utilize quantitative analysis during the screening process.

From a quantitative standpoint, the Manager concentrates on the level of profitability, capital intensity, cash flow and capital allocation measures, as well as earnings growth rates and valuations. The Manager’s fundamental research effort tries to identify those companies that it believes possess a sustainable competitive advantage, an important characteristic which typically enables a company to generate above-average levels of profitability and the ability to sustain growth over the long term. The Fund typically holds a limited number of stocks (generally 35 to 50).

Many of the companies in which the Fund may invest have diverse operations, with products or services in foreign markets. Therefore, the Fund may have indirect exposure to various foreign markets through investments in these companies, even if the Fund is not invested directly in such markets.

In general, the Manager may sell a security when, in the Manager’s opinion, a company experiences deterioration in its growth and/or profitability characteristics, or a fundamental breakdown of its sustainable competitive advantages. The Manager also may sell a security if it believes that the security no longer presents sufficient appreciation potential; this may be caused by, or be an effect of, changes in the industry or sector of the issuer, loss by the company of its competitive position, poor execution by management, the threat of technological disruption and/or poor use of resources. The Manager also may sell a security to reduce the Fund’s holding in that security, to take advantage of what it believes are more attractive investment opportunities or to raise cash.

The Manager may permit its affiliates, Macquarie Investment Management Global Limited (MIMGL) and Macquarie Funds Management Hong Kong Limited, to execute Fund security trades on behalf of the Manager. The Manager may also seek quantitative support from MIMGL.

Read More

WLGBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 3.02%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 0.47%
3 Yr 10.4%* -74.2% 26.3% 0.09%
5 Yr 5.2%* -61.2% 23.2% 0.09%
10 Yr 5.6%* -35.6% 18.2% 0.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% 0.49%
2021 13.4% -39.5% 48.7% 2.31%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 9.91%
2019 3.4% -27.1% 10.6% 98.46%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 33.2% 1.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 2.80%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 1.48%
3 Yr 10.4%* -74.2% 32.9% 0.25%
5 Yr 5.2%* -61.2% 22.9% 0.09%
10 Yr 5.6%* -35.6% 18.3% 0.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLGBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% 0.49%
2021 13.4% -39.5% 48.7% 2.31%
2020 5.6% -13.0% 34.8% 9.91%
2019 3.4% -16.8% 10.6% 99.55%
2018 -3.0% -15.9% 35.6% 2.23%

NAV & Total Return History

WLGBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WLGBX Category Low Category High WLGBX % Rank
Net Assets 4.63 B 189 K 222 B 20.51%
Number of Holdings 38 2 3509 78.51%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.66 B -1.37 M 104 B 21.49%
Weighting of Top 10 57.52% 9.4% 100.0% 19.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.13%
  2. Apple Inc 7.91%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.08%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.87%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 4.47%
  6. Motorola Solutions Inc 3.83%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 3.57%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.51%
  9. Intuit Inc 3.39%
  10. Adobe Inc 3.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WLGBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.22% 0.00% 107.71% 21.87%
Cash 		0.78% -10.83% 87.35% 75.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 14.74%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 20.80%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 9.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 8.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLGBX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 34.10%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 27.42%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 52.92%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 39.32%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 60.06%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 38.33%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 55.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 16.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 68.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 66.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 74.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLGBX % Rank
US 		99.22% 0.00% 105.43% 23.48%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 65.23%

WLGBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WLGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.01% 7.09% 5.65%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 45.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 80.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 1.12%

Sales Fees

WLGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% 49.85%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% 1.67%

Trading Fees

WLGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% 1.89%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WLGBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 28.97%

WLGBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WLGBX Category Low Category High WLGBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 19.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WLGBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WLGBX Category Low Category High WLGBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 89.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WLGBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WLGBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

