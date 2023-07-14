Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
3.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
Net Assets
$191 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.9%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WLCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|14.06%
|1 Yr
|3.8%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|53.50%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|56.56%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|73.94%
|10 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|75.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|WLCVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|91.95%
|2021
|6.8%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|62.04%
|2020
|-0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|60.80%
|2019
|3.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|68.12%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|69.74%
|WLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLCVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|191 M
|1 M
|151 B
|82.54%
|Number of Holdings
|575
|2
|1727
|2.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|60.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|78.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.87%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|26.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLCVX % Rank
|Stocks
|78.41%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|99.18%
|Other
|20.95%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|0.25%
|Bonds
|10.43%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|0.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.25%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|3.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|11.49%
|Cash
|-10.05%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|98.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLCVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.15%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|38.78%
|Technology
|17.14%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|13.94%
|Industrials
|13.89%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|19.39%
|Healthcare
|13.06%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|86.39%
|Energy
|8.76%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|33.58%
|Consumer Defense
|7.35%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|67.41%
|Communication Services
|6.00%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|45.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.63%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|51.98%
|Basic Materials
|4.02%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|33.17%
|Real Estate
|2.03%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|61.80%
|Utilities
|1.99%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|80.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLCVX % Rank
|US
|73.06%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|97.62%
|Non US
|5.35%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|43.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLCVX % Rank
|Securitized
|40.38%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|0.17%
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.85%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|94.32%
|Corporate
|23.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.33%
|Government
|6.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.00%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.69%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|46.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WLCVX % Rank
|US
|8.28%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|1.89%
|Non US
|2.15%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|0.99%
|WLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|43.91%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|85.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WLCVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|85.29%
|WLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLCVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.41%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|78.31%
|WLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WLCVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.57%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|86.95%
|WLCVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.376
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.411
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2002
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2001
|$0.316
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2013
9.17
9.2%
As CEO and President, Mr. Allen is responsible for implementing the Mission, Vision and business strategies across the organization. In addition to day-to-day operations, key areas of interest include Diversity & Inclusion, ESG and technology enhancements. Mr. Allen is also a senior member of the Portfolio Management team, involved in developing global equity applications for clients along with servicing key relationships. Mr. Allen is a member of Los Angeles Capital’s Board of Managers and Investment Committee, and chairs the Management Committee. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Los Angeles Capital Global Funds plc and is Director of LACM Global, Ltd. Prior to joining Los Angeles Capital, Mr. Allen was a senior managing director and board member of Wilshire Associates. For more than twenty years, Mr. Allen held senior positions at Wilshire. Mr. Allen began in the Equity Management division and worked with several members of the Los Angeles Capital team. Mr. Allen assisted 100+ institutional money managers in applying risk models, performance attribution, and portfolio optimization techniques to their equity portfolios. Mr. Allen returned to Wilshire’s Consulting division to advise international investors and to head the firm’s international manager research. In 1998, Mr. Allen moved to Europe and spent the next decade leading Wilshire’s Private Markets group’s asset management activities in the region. In this capacity, he was responsible for sourcing and evaluating private equity opportunities while serving on the Global Investment Committee. Mr. Allen returned to Los Angeles in 2008 as a Management Committee member of the Private Markets group. Mr. Allen joined Los Angeles Capital in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Nathan Palmer is a managing director of Wilshire Associates and heads Wilshire Funds Management’s Portfolio Management Group. Mr. Palmer has more than 20 years of industry experience and is responsible for creating multi-asset class, multi-manager investment solutions for financial intermediary clients. He is the Chair of Wilshire Funds Management’s Investment Committee and Retirement Oversight Committee. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates, Mr. Palmer provided investment advice to endowment, foundation, and family office clients at Convergent Wealth Advisors. Previously, he managed the public market investment portfolios for the endowment at the California Institute of Technology and for the defined benefit and defined contribution retirement assets at Intel Corporation. Mr. Palmer began his career as a securities analyst, where he published equity research on the technology, media, and telecom industries. Mr. Palmer graduated phi beta kappa and cum laude from the University of Washington with a BA in business administration. He holds an MBA with High Distinction from the Stern School of Business, New York University, graduating as an Armando John Garville Memorial Scholar. Mr. Palmer holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is an active member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Suehyun Kim is a vice president of Wilshire Associates and portfolio manager within Wilshire Funds Management. Ms. Kim has over 19 years of industry experience and is responsible for creating multi-asset class, multi-manager investment solutions for financial intermediary clients. Prior to joining Wilshire Associates, Ms. Kim was an investment director at Cetera Financial Group, head of manager research for Cetera Investment Management, and a voting member of the Investment Committee. Previously, Ms. Kim worked as an investment analyst at Morgan Stanley Asset Management in domestic equity, then with Millgate Capital, a long/short fund focused on international equities. Ms. Kim earned her BA in liberal arts, with a major in economics, from Columbia College, Columbia University, and an MBA with a dual specialization in financial instruments and entertainment/media/technology from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Ms. Kim is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, 100 Women in Finance, and the Junior League of Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2020
1.83
1.8%
Josh Emanuel, a managing director of Wilshire Associates, and chief investment officer for Wilshire Funds Management, joined Wilshire Associates in 2015. In his role as CIO, Mr. Emanuel leads the investment activities of Wilshire Funds Management, including asset allocation, manager research, portfolio management, and investment research. Mr. Emanuel also chairs the Wilshire Funds Management Investment Committee. From 2010 to May 2015, Mr. Emanuel served as chief investment officer of The Elements Financial Group, LLC (TEG), where he developed and managed a variety of outcome-oriented investment strategies and exchange traded funds. Mr. Emanuel also codeveloped an innovative technology solution which provides volatility-based risk profiling, risk budgeting, and compliance services to financial advisors and institutions. Prior to his tenure at TEG, Mr. Emanuel served in several roles at Wilshire from 2004-2010, including head of manager research, head of strategy for Wilshire Funds Management, and co-chairman of the Wilshire Funds Management Investment Committee. Prior to 2004, Mr. Emanuel was responsible for international manager research for Jeffrey Slocum & Associates, Inc. Mr. Emanuel has a BA in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2021
1.36
1.4%
Benjamin Stone, IIMR *Investment Officer *Equity Portfolio Manager *As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. *Joined MFS in 2005; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst. *Previous experience includes 9 years as Research Analyst at Schroders Investment Management. *Affiliations include Institute of Investment Management and Research. *Durham University, BA, 2:1
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Daniel Arche serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director & Investment Committee Member at Los Angeles Capital Management and Equity Research. As a Portfolio Manager, Mr. Arche is responsible for select client relationships and managing their accounts in accordance with Los Angeles Capital's investment philosophy and process. Mr. Arche works to ensure that portfolios reflect the investment outlook of the Model and that portfolios are operating within expected risk tolerances and guidelines. He recommends changes to portfolio parameters that will enhance return and better control risk. In addition, Mr. Arche is a day-to-day contact for clients for any questions that arise and is a primary contact for routine information requests. Mr. Arche is a member of the Firm's Investment Committee which is comprised of senior members of the investment team and is responsible for overseeing all decisions regarding improvements to the investment process. Mr. Arche is also a member of the Portfolio Review Committee which meets monthly to review portfolio performance and compliance with investment guidelines.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2021
0.44
0.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 20, 2021
0.44
0.4%
Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
