WLCAX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Large Company Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.13 -0.05 -0.41%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (WWIDX) Primary Inst (WLCIX) C (WFLVX) A (WLCAX) Retirement (WTLVX)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.4%

1 yr return

5.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$238 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 488.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WLCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Large Company Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harindra de Silva

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:• at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies.We invest principally in equity securities of U.S. large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $303 million to $2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. Furthermore, we may use futures contracts to equitize uninvested cash.
We construct a diversified portfolio of large capitalization equity securities that we believe, based on the use of a proprietary quantitative investment process, will outperform the broad market (net of fees) while maintaining a risk profile similar to the Russell 1000® Value Index.  In an attempt to minimize the likelihood and magnitude of underperformance versus the Russell 1000® Value Index, under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to create a portfolio with sector exposures, as well as value and market capitalization characteristics that are relatively consistent with that index. We monitor the risk-return tradeoff of the overall portfolio, and will either rebalance the portfolio or sell one or more individual securities when our expected return targets are reached, or when portfolio risks increase beyond acceptable levels.
Read More

WLCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 69.40%
1 Yr 5.9% -58.6% 197.5% 35.94%
3 Yr -0.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 93.40%
5 Yr -3.4%* -15.4% 29.3% 84.85%
10 Yr -2.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 92.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 36.58%
2021 -4.5% -25.3% 25.5% 98.96%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.62%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 45.08%
2018 -4.4% -9.4% 3.1% 77.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.4% -13.6% 215.2% 66.23%
1 Yr 5.9% -58.6% 197.5% 33.31%
3 Yr -0.2%* -23.3% 64.1% 93.37%
5 Yr -3.4%* -15.2% 31.9% 89.13%
10 Yr -2.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 98.10%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WLCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.5% -65.1% 22.3% 36.58%
2021 -4.5% -25.3% 25.5% 98.96%
2020 2.1% -8.4% 56.7% 10.62%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 45.08%
2018 -4.4% -8.9% 3.3% 86.31%

NAV & Total Return History

WLCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WLCAX Category Low Category High WLCAX % Rank
Net Assets 238 M 1 M 151 B 79.16%
Number of Holdings 119 2 1727 25.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 78.41%
Weighting of Top 10 25.84% 5.0% 99.2% 59.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.69%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WLCAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.65% 28.02% 125.26% 63.55%
Cash 		2.35% -88.20% 71.98% 33.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 87.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 86.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 86.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 87.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLCAX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.04% 0.00% 30.08% 29.87%
Financial Services 		18.96% 0.00% 58.05% 55.86%
Industrials 		12.35% 0.00% 42.76% 38.70%
Communication Services 		9.67% 0.00% 26.58% 6.85%
Consumer Defense 		8.86% 0.00% 34.10% 42.82%
Energy 		8.08% 0.00% 54.00% 42.74%
Utilities 		6.46% 0.00% 27.04% 24.75%
Technology 		5.33% 0.00% 54.02% 92.99%
Real Estate 		4.30% 0.00% 90.54% 30.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.52% 0.00% 22.74% 85.81%
Basic Materials 		3.41% 0.00% 21.69% 48.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WLCAX % Rank
US 		96.94% 24.51% 121.23% 26.93%
Non US 		0.71% 0.00% 41.42% 82.51%

WLCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.04% 45.41% 47.52%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.50% 20.64%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 17.48%
Administrative Fee 0.21% 0.01% 0.50% 84.57%

Sales Fees

WLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 40.34%
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WLCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 488.00% 0.00% 488.00% 99.90%

WLCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WLCAX Category Low Category High WLCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 41.90% 23.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WLCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WLCAX Category Low Category High WLCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.23% -1.51% 4.28% 56.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WLCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WLCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harindra de Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Harindra (Harin) de Silva is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before WFAM, Harin was a principal at Analysis Group, Inc., where he was responsible for providing economic research services to institutional investors, including investment managers, large pension funds, and endowments. He focuses on the ongoing research effort for equity and factor-based asset allocation strategies. Harin earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology, a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance, a master’s degree in econometrics from the University of Rochester, and a Ph.D. in finance from the University of California, Irvine. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Ryan Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Ryan Brown is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management and trading for U.S. equity-based investment strategies and contributes to the ongoing research efforts of these strategies. Ryan joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to WFAM, Ryan worked for Beekman Capital Management, where he was responsible for selecting stocks within the financial services sector. Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Utah. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Dennis Bein

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2017

5.33

5.3%

Dennis Bein is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he focuses on the day-to-day portfolio management and research related to equity-based investment strategies. Dennis joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining Systematic Edge, Dennis was a senior consultant for Analysis Group, Inc., where he provided investment consulting services for institutional investors and plan sponsors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of California, Riverside. Dennis has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

