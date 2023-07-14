Under normal circumstances, we invest: • at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies. We invest principally in equity securities of U.S. large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $ 303 million to $ 2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. Furthermore, we may use futures contracts to equitize uninvested cash.

We construct a diversified portfolio of large capitalization equity securities that we believe, based on the use of a proprietary quantitative investment process, will outperform the broad market (net of fees) while maintaining a risk profile similar to the Russell 1000® Value Index. In an attempt to minimize the likelihood and magnitude of underperformance versus the Russell 1000® Value Index, under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to create a portfolio with sector exposures, as well as value and market capitalization characteristics that are relatively consistent with that index. We monitor the risk-return tradeoff of the overall portfolio, and will either rebalance the portfolio or sell one or more individual securities when our expected return targets are reached, or when portfolio risks increase beyond acceptable levels.