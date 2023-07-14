Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

IndexSelect Conservative 2055 Fund

mutual fund
WISCVX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.59 -0.05 -0.3%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
(WISCVX) Primary
WISCVX (Mutual Fund)

IndexSelect Conservative 2055 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.59 -0.05 -0.3%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
(WISCVX) Primary
WISCVX (Mutual Fund)

IndexSelect Conservative 2055 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.59 -0.05 -0.3%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
(WISCVX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

IndexSelect Conservative 2055 Fund

WISCVX | Fund

$16.59

$27.3 M

0.00%

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$27.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.91%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

IndexSelect Conservative 2055 Fund

WISCVX | Fund

$16.59

$27.3 M

0.00%

0.15%

WISCVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IndexSelect Conservative 2055 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WISCVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% 8.2% 16.2% 26.73%
1 Yr 16.5% -22.9% 17.7% 10.60%
3 Yr 9.9%* -10.9% 10.1% 5.03%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.8% 14.74%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -46.7% -16.9% 3.23%
2021 8.9% -5.0% 9.7% 4.81%
2020 4.8% 0.0% 5.1% 21.83%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.7% -1.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% 8.2% 16.2% 26.73%
1 Yr 16.5% -22.9% 17.7% 10.60%
3 Yr 9.9%* -10.9% 10.1% 5.03%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 5.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -46.7% -16.9% 3.23%
2021 8.9% -5.0% 9.7% 4.81%
2020 4.8% 0.0% 5.1% 21.83%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WISCVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISCVX Category Low Category High WISCVX % Rank
Net Assets 27.3 M 984 K 30.8 B 81.53%
Number of Holdings 10 2 548 78.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.3 M 314 K 30.5 B 81.53%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 38.8% 100.0% 11.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 54.36%
  2. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 36.51%
  3. BlackRock Developed Real Estate Idx F 4.44%
  4. WTNA Stable Value Fund CL R 2.36%
  5. BlackRock Russell 2000Â® Index F 1.03%
  6. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 0.67%
  7. Long Term Credit Bond Index Fund F 0.31%
  8. BlackRock Long Term Government Bond Index Fund F 0.24%
  9. BlackRock Commodity Index Daily F 0.18%
  10. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 0.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCVX % Rank
Stocks 		95.57% 0.00% 98.45% 10.36%
Cash 		3.15% -6.61% 22.48% 30.63%
Bonds 		0.97% 0.23% 74.62% 90.54%
Other 		0.30% -1.00% 18.32% 38.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 97.30%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 99.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCVX % Rank
Technology 		19.54% 14.04% 24.10% 32.27%
Financial Services 		14.97% 12.57% 18.90% 50.91%
Healthcare 		11.22% 10.32% 14.65% 87.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.84% 8.05% 13.40% 68.64%
Industrials 		9.98% 9.12% 12.53% 75.00%
Real Estate 		7.95% 1.72% 10.21% 28.64%
Communication Services 		7.42% 5.69% 10.32% 39.09%
Consumer Defense 		6.52% 4.68% 11.07% 59.55%
Basic Materials 		4.71% 3.22% 6.79% 56.82%
Energy 		4.14% 2.33% 5.97% 66.36%
Utilities 		2.71% 1.89% 8.12% 46.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCVX % Rank
US 		57.62% 0.00% 71.85% 49.55%
Non US 		37.95% 0.00% 44.64% 21.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCVX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		76.87% 5.77% 94.60% 5.86%
Government 		16.25% 1.77% 73.78% 79.73%
Corporate 		6.48% 0.47% 40.57% 85.59%
Municipal 		0.39% 0.00% 1.17% 14.86%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 27.58% 97.75%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 28.30% 97.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCVX % Rank
US 		0.92% 0.21% 47.95% 90.54%
Non US 		0.05% 0.00% 26.67% 97.75%

WISCVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 43.43% 89.72%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.92% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WISCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISCVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.91% 0.00% 116.00% 6.86%

WISCVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISCVX Category Low Category High WISCVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 92.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISCVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISCVX Category Low Category High WISCVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.38% 3.85% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISCVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WISCVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 14.26 5.4 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×