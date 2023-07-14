Home
Trending ETFs

WISCTX (Mutual Fund)

WISCTX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$65.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WISCTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    IndexSelect Conservative 2025 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WISCTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% 3.2% 10.1% 95.07%
1 Yr 5.6% -14.2% 11.2% 27.80%
3 Yr 3.7%* -11.3% 6.6% 3.92%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.1% 90.40%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 3.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -33.6% -9.0% 0.45%
2021 3.8% -9.4% 6.2% 7.51%
2020 2.5% -2.9% 4.2% 51.98%
2019 N/A 1.0% 4.0% N/A
2018 N/A -4.7% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WISCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% 3.2% 10.1% 95.07%
1 Yr 5.6% -14.2% 11.2% 27.80%
3 Yr 3.7%* -11.3% 6.6% 3.92%
5 Yr N/A* -7.4% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.4% 4.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WISCTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -33.6% -9.0% 0.45%
2021 3.8% -9.4% 6.2% 7.51%
2020 2.5% -2.9% 4.2% 51.98%
2019 N/A 1.0% 4.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.8% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WISCTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WISCTX Category Low Category High WISCTX % Rank
Net Assets 65.1 M 1.06 M 79.7 B 81.94%
Number of Holdings 10 2 621 83.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.2 M 293 K 78.7 B 81.94%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 43.9% 100.0% 2.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WTNA Stable Value Fund CL R 48.51%
  2. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 17.48%
  3. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 9.79%
  4. Blackrock Instl Tr L 6.72%
  5. Blackrock Instl Tr L 6.72%
  6. Blackrock Instl Tr L 6.72%
  7. Blackrock Instl Tr L 6.72%
  8. Blackrock Instl Tr L 6.72%
  9. Blackrock Instl Tr L 6.72%
  10. Long Term Credit Bond Index Fund F 6.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCTX % Rank
Cash 		50.45% -4.39% 50.45% 0.44%
Stocks 		32.12% 0.00% 59.60% 88.11%
Bonds 		12.40% 8.18% 68.33% 99.12%
Other 		5.01% -0.61% 22.94% 13.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.02% 0.01% 3.27% 99.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.28% 73.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCTX % Rank
Technology 		19.30% 13.93% 23.93% 40.89%
Financial Services 		14.57% 12.41% 19.06% 66.22%
Healthcare 		11.80% 10.77% 15.01% 71.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.67% 8.02% 13.41% 58.22%
Industrials 		10.25% 8.30% 12.73% 56.89%
Real Estate 		8.85% 1.86% 14.43% 15.11%
Communication Services 		7.08% 5.69% 9.94% 49.78%
Consumer Defense 		6.16% 4.91% 11.03% 70.67%
Basic Materials 		4.33% 3.15% 7.09% 75.56%
Energy 		4.30% 2.40% 7.33% 58.22%
Utilities 		2.69% 1.89% 8.11% 62.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCTX % Rank
US 		21.74% 0.00% 46.65% 86.34%
Non US 		10.38% 0.00% 28.96% 82.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		80.26% 0.94% 80.26% 0.44%
Government 		10.22% 10.22% 96.47% 100.00%
Corporate 		8.97% 0.53% 45.80% 96.04%
Municipal 		0.54% 0.00% 1.29% 15.86%
Securitized 		0.01% 0.00% 37.85% 99.56%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 16.20% 74.01%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WISCTX % Rank
US 		11.27% 7.53% 67.13% 99.12%
Non US 		1.13% 0.18% 17.82% 98.24%

WISCTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WISCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.14% 0.01% 48.41% 87.73%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.78% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WISCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WISCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WISCTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.50% 1.50% 97.00% 0.48%

WISCTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WISCTX Category Low Category High WISCTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.48% 29.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WISCTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WISCTX Category Low Category High WISCTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.27% 3.72% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WISCTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WISCTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 16, 2017

5.04

5.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.83 2.41

