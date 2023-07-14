Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$65.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WISCTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|95.07%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|27.80%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-11.3%
|6.6%
|3.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|3.1%
|90.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|3.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WISCTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|0.45%
|2021
|3.8%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|7.51%
|2020
|2.5%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|51.98%
|2019
|N/A
|1.0%
|4.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.7%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|WISCTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|95.07%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|27.80%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-11.3%
|6.6%
|3.92%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.4%
|4.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WISCTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.0%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|0.45%
|2021
|3.8%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|7.51%
|2020
|2.5%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|51.98%
|2019
|N/A
|1.0%
|4.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.8%
|-0.7%
|N/A
|WISCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|65.1 M
|1.06 M
|79.7 B
|81.94%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|2
|621
|83.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|65.2 M
|293 K
|78.7 B
|81.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|43.9%
|100.0%
|2.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCTX % Rank
|Cash
|50.45%
|-4.39%
|50.45%
|0.44%
|Stocks
|32.12%
|0.00%
|59.60%
|88.11%
|Bonds
|12.40%
|8.18%
|68.33%
|99.12%
|Other
|5.01%
|-0.61%
|22.94%
|13.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.02%
|0.01%
|3.27%
|99.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|73.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCTX % Rank
|Technology
|19.30%
|13.93%
|23.93%
|40.89%
|Financial Services
|14.57%
|12.41%
|19.06%
|66.22%
|Healthcare
|11.80%
|10.77%
|15.01%
|71.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.67%
|8.02%
|13.41%
|58.22%
|Industrials
|10.25%
|8.30%
|12.73%
|56.89%
|Real Estate
|8.85%
|1.86%
|14.43%
|15.11%
|Communication Services
|7.08%
|5.69%
|9.94%
|49.78%
|Consumer Defense
|6.16%
|4.91%
|11.03%
|70.67%
|Basic Materials
|4.33%
|3.15%
|7.09%
|75.56%
|Energy
|4.30%
|2.40%
|7.33%
|58.22%
|Utilities
|2.69%
|1.89%
|8.11%
|62.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCTX % Rank
|US
|21.74%
|0.00%
|46.65%
|86.34%
|Non US
|10.38%
|0.00%
|28.96%
|82.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCTX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|80.26%
|0.94%
|80.26%
|0.44%
|Government
|10.22%
|10.22%
|96.47%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|8.97%
|0.53%
|45.80%
|96.04%
|Municipal
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.29%
|15.86%
|Securitized
|0.01%
|0.00%
|37.85%
|99.56%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.20%
|74.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WISCTX % Rank
|US
|11.27%
|7.53%
|67.13%
|99.12%
|Non US
|1.13%
|0.18%
|17.82%
|98.24%
|WISCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.14%
|0.01%
|48.41%
|87.73%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.78%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WISCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WISCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WISCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.50%
|1.50%
|97.00%
|0.48%
|WISCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.48%
|29.52%
|WISCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WISCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WISCTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.27%
|3.72%
|N/A
|WISCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...