Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
44.1%
1 yr return
23.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$5.46 M
Holdings in Top 10
72.2%
Expense Ratio 1.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 74.51%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Wireless Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of wireless related products or services. Companies that are candidates for the Fund include, but are not limited to communication services; communication equipment; software and programming; computer hardware; peripherals; storage devices; semiconductors; and data networking for the wireless industry. The Fund may invest in small, mid and large companies, without regard to their size. The Fund invests primarily in growth companies whose revenues and earnings are likely to grow faster than the economy as a whole, offering above-average prospects for capital
appreciation and little or no emphasis on dividend income. There is no limitation to investing in foreign securities.
Value Trend Capital Management, LP (the “Adviser”) uses several approaches in analyzing economic value of growth stocks, but considers the primary determinant of value to be a company’s long-term ability to generate profits for its shareholders. The Adviser considers whether a stock is trading at a price below which the investment adviser believes it should be trading based on price relative to projected future earnings, price relative to the earnings growth rate and price relative to return on equity. Once the Adviser has identified a potential stock for a portfolio, the Adviser will consider it for the Fund.
The Adviser may sell a company when the company reaches the Adviser’s appraised value, when there is a more attractively priced company as an alternative, when the fundamentals of the business have changed, when technological developments change, or when the Adviser determines that management of the company is not enhancing shareholder value.
The Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified portfolio and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified portfolio. Holding fewer securities increases the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of a single investment.
|Period
|WIREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.1%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|24.03%
|1 Yr
|23.5%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|43.78%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|54.91%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|56.68%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|45.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.8%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|49.33%
|2021
|2.5%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|50.00%
|2020
|8.2%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|88.68%
|2019
|2.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|92.12%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|48.39%
|Period
|WIREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|44.1%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|19.31%
|1 Yr
|23.5%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|29.06%
|3 Yr
|0.2%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|58.88%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|65.80%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|70.14%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIREX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.8%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|49.33%
|2021
|2.5%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|50.00%
|2020
|8.2%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|88.68%
|2019
|2.9%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|92.12%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|63.98%
|WIREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIREX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.46 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|98.29%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|10
|397
|99.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.65 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|95.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.17%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|6.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIREX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.76%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|80.08%
|Cash
|4.24%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|17.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|85.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|83.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|84.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|84.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIREX % Rank
|Technology
|74.24%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|39.41%
|Communication Services
|17.11%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|8.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.75%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|58.90%
|Real Estate
|3.89%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|7.20%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|84.75%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|96.19%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|94.07%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|97.03%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|85.17%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|86.86%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|85.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIREX % Rank
|US
|95.76%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|10.59%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|99.58%
|WIREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.95%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|9.09%
|Management Fee
|1.95%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|32.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WIREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WIREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|25.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WIREX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.51%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|80.98%
|WIREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIREX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|86.86%
|WIREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WIREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIREX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.34%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|87.83%
|WIREX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2014
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
