Vitals

YTD Return

44.1%

1 yr return

23.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

Net Assets

$5.46 M

Holdings in Top 10

72.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.51%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WIREX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 44.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wireless Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wireless
  • Inception Date
    Apr 03, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Provence

Fund Description

The Wireless Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of wireless related products or services. Companies that are candidates for the Fund include, but are not limited to communication services; communication equipment; software and programming; computer hardware; peripherals; storage devices; semiconductors; and data networking for the wireless industry. The Fund may invest in small, mid and large companies, without regard to their size. The Fund invests primarily in growth companies whose revenues and earnings are likely to grow faster than the economy as a whole, offering above-average prospects for capital

appreciation and little or no emphasis on dividend income. There is no limitation to investing in foreign securities.

Value Trend Capital Management, LP (the “Adviser”) uses several approaches in analyzing economic value of growth stocks, but considers the primary determinant of value to be a company’s long-term ability to generate profits for its shareholders. The Adviser considers whether a stock is trading at a price below which the investment adviser believes it should be trading based on price relative to projected future earnings, price relative to the earnings growth rate and price relative to return on equity. Once the Adviser has identified a potential stock for a portfolio, the Adviser will consider it for the Fund.

The Adviser may sell a company when the company reaches the Adviser’s appraised value, when there is a more attractively priced company as an alternative, when the fundamentals of the business have changed, when technological developments change, or when the Adviser determines that management of the company is not enhancing shareholder value.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified portfolio and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified portfolio. Holding fewer securities increases the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of a single investment.

WIREX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.1% -29.2% 72.6% 24.03%
1 Yr 23.5% -40.8% 65.2% 43.78%
3 Yr 0.2%* -40.5% 27.8% 54.91%
5 Yr 2.1%* -30.6% 25.2% 56.68%
10 Yr 7.9%* -15.1% 24.7% 45.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -73.9% 35.7% 49.33%
2021 2.5% -25.6% 45.1% 50.00%
2020 8.2% 1.8% 60.0% 88.68%
2019 2.9% -15.0% 13.7% 92.12%
2018 -2.0% -12.8% 31.5% 48.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 44.1% -54.1% 72.3% 19.31%
1 Yr 23.5% -62.3% 65.2% 29.06%
3 Yr 0.2%* -40.5% 36.7% 58.88%
5 Yr 2.1%* -30.6% 29.2% 65.80%
10 Yr 7.9%* -15.1% 25.4% 70.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIREX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.8% -73.9% 35.7% 49.33%
2021 2.5% -25.6% 45.1% 50.00%
2020 8.2% 1.8% 60.0% 88.68%
2019 2.9% -15.0% 13.7% 92.12%
2018 -2.0% -12.8% 31.5% 63.98%

NAV & Total Return History

WIREX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIREX Category Low Category High WIREX % Rank
Net Assets 5.46 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 98.29%
Number of Holdings 20 10 397 99.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.65 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 95.34%
Weighting of Top 10 72.17% 7.6% 100.0% 6.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.28%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 12.60%
  3. Micron Technology Inc 9.79%
  4. Apple Inc 9.52%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 8.68%
  6. Broadcom Inc 5.18%
  7. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc 5.05%
  8. Qualcomm Inc 4.92%
  9. Motorola Solutions Inc 4.90%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIREX % Rank
Stocks 		95.76% 68.59% 100.53% 80.08%
Cash 		4.24% -0.53% 15.91% 17.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 85.59%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 83.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 84.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 84.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIREX % Rank
Technology 		74.24% 2.80% 100.00% 39.41%
Communication Services 		17.11% 0.00% 97.05% 8.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.75% 0.00% 32.97% 58.90%
Real Estate 		3.89% 0.00% 15.05% 7.20%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 84.75%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.68% 96.19%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 94.07%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 97.03%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 85.17%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 86.86%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 85.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIREX % Rank
US 		95.76% 19.45% 100.53% 10.59%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 80.40% 99.58%

WIREX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.08% 3.60% 9.09%
Management Fee 1.95% 0.03% 1.95% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 32.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WIREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 25.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIREX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.51% 0.69% 281.00% 80.98%

WIREX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIREX Category Low Category High WIREX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 86.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIREX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIREX Category Low Category High WIREX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.34% -2.30% 2.08% 87.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIREX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIREX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Provence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2000

22.17

22.2%

Jeffrey R. Provence is a General Partner of Value Trend Capital Management, LP.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

