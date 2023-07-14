The Wireless Fund, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of companies engaged in the development, production, or distribution of wireless related products or services. Companies that are candidates for the Fund include, but are not limited to communication services; communication equipment; software and programming; computer hardware; peripherals; storage devices; semiconductors; and data networking for the wireless industry. The Fund may invest in small, mid and large companies, without regard to their size. The Fund invests primarily in growth companies whose revenues and earnings are likely to grow faster than the economy as a whole, offering above-average prospects for capital

appreciation and little or no emphasis on dividend income. There is no limitation to investing in foreign securities.

Value Trend Capital Management, LP (the “Adviser”) uses several approaches in analyzing economic value of growth stocks, but considers the primary determinant of value to be a company’s long-term ability to generate profits for its shareholders. The Adviser considers whether a stock is trading at a price below which the investment adviser believes it should be trading based on price relative to projected future earnings, price relative to the earnings growth rate and price relative to return on equity. Once the Adviser has identified a potential stock for a portfolio, the Adviser will consider it for the Fund.

The Adviser may sell a company when the company reaches the Adviser’s appraised value, when there is a more attractively priced company as an alternative, when the fundamentals of the business have changed, when technological developments change, or when the Adviser determines that management of the company is not enhancing shareholder value.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” portfolio, which means it can invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified portfolio and can invest more of its assets in securities of a single issuer than a diversified portfolio. Holding fewer securities increases the risk that the value of the Fund could go down because of the poor performance of a single investment.