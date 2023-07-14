Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$264 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.8%
Expense Ratio 0.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 109.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WIOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|68.96%
|1 Yr
|-2.9%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|74.33%
|3 Yr
|-5.1%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|83.39%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|80.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|264 M
|100
|124 B
|65.68%
|Number of Holdings
|1976
|2
|8175
|6.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|54 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|62.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.82%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|41.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIOPX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.52%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|7.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.24%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|35.16%
|Stocks
|1.46%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|25.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.66%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|25.79%
|Other
|0.02%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|30.84%
|Cash
|-4.91%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|92.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIOPX % Rank
|Utilities
|57.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.10%
|Financial Services
|18.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.32%
|Industrials
|14.46%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|14.54%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.62%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|27.04%
|Real Estate
|3.35%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.34%
|Consumer Defense
|0.87%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|30.36%
|Communication Services
|0.40%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.52%
|Technology
|0.03%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|35.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.12%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|83.93%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIOPX % Rank
|US
|1.27%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|22.33%
|Non US
|0.19%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|20.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIOPX % Rank
|Derivative
|28.09%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|7.23%
|Corporate
|27.35%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|57.74%
|Government
|23.48%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|23.73%
|Securitized
|18.83%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|43.85%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|58.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIOPX % Rank
|US
|77.23%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|28.24%
|Non US
|23.29%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|34.15%
|WIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.92%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|65.44%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|47.27%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|WIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WIOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|109.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|67.57%
|WIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.89%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|77.72%
|WIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.75%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|57.02%
|WIOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Mr. Gundlach is CEO of DoubleLine. In 2011, he appeared on the cover of Barron's as "The New Bond King." In 2013, Institutional Investor named him "Money Manager of the Year." In 2012, 2015 and 2016, he was named one of "The Fifty Most Influential" in Bloomberg Markets. In 2017, he was inducted into the FIASI Fixed Income Hall of Fame. Mr. Gundlach is a summa cum laude graduate of Dartmouth College, with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2017
5.08
5.1%
As DoubleLine’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Jeffrey Sherman oversees and administers DoubleLine’s Investment Management sub-committee coordinating and implementing policies and processes across the investment teams. He also serves as lead portfolio manager for multi-sector and derivative-based strategies. He is a member of DoubleLine’s Executive Management and Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committees. Prior to joining DoubleLine in 2009, he was a Senior Vice President at TCW where he worked as a portfolio manager and quantitative analyst focused on fixed income and real-asset portfolios.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Brian Timberlake is the head of fixed income research at Voya Investment Management and is responsible for managing the organization’s global fixed income research analysts as well as the coordination of macroeconomic data across the fixed income platform. Prior to this position, Mr. Timberlake was Head of Quantitative Research and before that, a Senior Quantitative Analyst. He joined Voya IM in 2003. His team is responsible for macro and quantitative fixed income research and provides additional assistance to individual sector groups and the risk management team. In addition, Brian is a named portfolio manager on several global and opportunistic fixed income products. Previously, he was the head of quantitative research where he helped develop an integrated, automated tool for interest rate hedging, created multifactor risk models, and was integral to the design and monitoring of customized client portfolios. Prior to that he was a senior quantitative analyst at Voya. Brian received a BS in chemical engineering from the University of Maryland, an MS in quantitative and computational finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a PhD in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Matt Toms, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Voya Investment Management. In this role, he leads a team of more than 100 investment professionals, with broad oversight of Voya’s fixed income platform as well as business management responsibilities. As CIO, Matt serves as the chair of the Fixed Income Asset Allocation Committee, a group that formulates the fixed income platform’s strategic investment themes that in turn informs strategy and risk budgeting across public fixed income portfolios. Matt is also a member of the Investment Committee that is represented by the CIOs from across Voya Investment Management. Before becoming CIO, Matt was head of public fixed income at Voya Investment Management, overseeing the investment teams responsible for investment grade corporate, high yield corporate, structured products, mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt and money market strategies for Voya’s general account and third-party business. Prior to joining the firm, Matt worked at Calamos Investments, where he built their fixed income business. He also has prior portfolio management experience at Northern Trust and Lincoln National. Matt received a BBA from the University of Michigan and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 20, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Sean Banai is head of portfolio management for the fixed income platform at Voya Investment Management. Previously, Sean was a senior portfolio manager and before that head of quantitative research for proprietary fixed income. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, he was a partner in a private sector company. Sean received a BA and an MS in actuarial science from Georgia State University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Chris is co-leader of the company’s global multi sector fixed income strategies, responsible for portfolio management, global sovereign debt, portfolio construction, and currency and risk management. Previously, he was a portfolio manager for global multi sector fixed income and, prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst and trader with the team. Earlier in his career, he worked in several other areas of the firm, including as an investment risk analyst on the quantitative research team. Chris began his career at State Street Bank. He holds the Certified Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Thomas C. Goggins is a senior managing director and senior portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team at Manulife Investment Management. He is responsible for portfolio management, global bond research, security selection and risk management for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies. Prior to joining the company, Tom held positions at Putnam Investments, Transamerica Investments, SAC Capital and Fontana Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Daniel S. Janis, III is head of Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income at Manulife Investment Management. He is a senior managing director, senior portfolio manager and the lead portfolio manager for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies, responsible for asset allocation, global bond research and currency management. His areas of expertise include global economics, foreign exchange, derivatives and risk management. Prior to joining the company, Dan was a vice president and proprietary risk manager for BankBoston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2018
3.95
4.0%
Kisoo Park is a managing director and portfolio manager on the Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Team at Manulife Investment Management. He is responsible for portfolio management, global bond research and currency management for the company’s global multi-sector fixed income strategies. Before joing the company, Kisoo was a founding member and COO of hedge fund firm based in Hong Kong. Prior to that, he was the CIO responsible for tactical asset allocation investing in global equities, fixed income, commodities, FX and interest rate asset classes at Prince Asset Management, Hong Kong.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Brad Lutz is a managing director, portfolio manager and senior investment analyst for John Hancock Asset Management. Prior to joining the firm, he held analyst positions at Declaration Management & Research, Summit Investment Partners and Pacholder Associates, Inc. He has been with the investment management industry since 1993, a B.S. from Miami University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
