Under normal market conditions, the Income Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its total assets in a portfolio of income producing securities of varying maturities across a variety of fixed income securities including, but not limited to, U.S. Government, investment grade, below investment grade, unrated, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities. Derivative investments that provide exposure to debt securities or have similar economic characteristics to the income securities in which the Portfolio invests may be used to satisfy the Income Fund’s 80% policy.

The Income Fund has the flexibility to invest in a broad range of fixed-income securities in both developed and emerging market countries. The Income Fund will generally allocate its assets among several types of securities. The Income Fund may also invest in U.S. Dollar-denominated or non-U.S. Dollar-denominated fixed-income securities; fixed income securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies and instrumentalities; mortgage-related and other asset backed securities (such as collateralized debt obligations (CDO), collateralized loan obligations (CLO), and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO)); foreign currencies; registered investment companies, including closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs); and derivative instruments, such as options, futures, forwards, forward currency contracts, or swap agreements.

The Income Fund may invest an unlimited amount of its assets in securities that provide exposure to any investment sector and its exposure to any one investment sector will vary over time.

There is no limit on the average maturity of the Income Fund’s securities. The targeted weighted average duration of the portfolio is consistent with the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Index, which has a weighted average duration of 3.68 years as of December 31, 2021. However, it is expected that the Income Fund may deviate substantially from the benchmark duration, with a lower and upper bound of 1 and 10 years, respectively.

The Income Fund may invest without limitation in high-yield debt securities, which may include securities having the lowest rating for non-subordinated debt instruments ( i.e. , rated C by Moody’s Investors Service or CCC+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings) and unrated securities determined to be of comparable investment quality. The Income Fund expects its allocation to unrated and below investment grade debt to range from 30% to 70% of its assets. The Income Fund also may invest in investment grade securities, bank loans, commercial paper, private placements, unregistered or restricted securities (including securities issued in reliance on Regulation D, Rule 144A and Regulation S) and convertible debt (which may result in equity received in a conversion or a workout).

The Income Fund may also use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into reverse repurchase agreements and borrowing transactions (typically lines of credit) for investment purposes.

The Income Fund may invest without limitation in derivative instruments, such as options, futures, forwards, or swap agreements, or in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, subject to applicable law and any other restrictions described in this Prospectus or the Income Fund’s Statement of Additional Information. The Income Fund may enter into standardized derivatives contracts traded on domestic or foreign securities exchanges, boards of trade, or similar entities, and non-standardized derivatives contracts traded in the over-the-counter market. The Income Fund may use derivatives to gain exposure to non-dollar denominated securities markets to the extent it does not do so through direct investments. The Income Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Income Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).

The Income Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in convertible, preferred stocks and dividend-paying common stocks.

The Income Fund uses a multi-manager strategy where subadvisers employ different strategies with respect to separate portions of the Portfolio in order achieve the Portfolio’s investment objective. Wilshire typically allocates the Portfolio’s assets among the Portfolio’s subadvisers in accordance with its outlook for the economy and the financial markets. DoubleLine® Capital LP (“DoubleLine”), Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC (“Manulife”) and Voya Investment Management Co LLC (“Voya”) each manage a portion of the Income Fund’s portfolio.

DoubleLine expects to allocate its portion of the Income Fund’s assets in response to changing market, financial, economic, and political factors and events that the portfolio manager believes may affect the values of the Income Fund’s investments. DoubleLine seeks to manage its portion of the Income Fund’s duration based on DoubleLine’s view of, among other things, future interest rates and market conditions.

Manulife looks for investments that are appropriate in terms of yield, credit quality, structure and liquidity. Relative yield analysis and risk/reward ratios are the primary considerations in selecting securities. In managing its portion of the Portfolio, Voya focuses on managing a broad array of fixed income investment opportunities, including but not limited to U.S. government securities, securities of foreign governments, and supranational organizations; bank loans; notes that can invest in securities with any credit rating; mortgage-backed, asset-backed debt securities and other structured credit securities, commercial paper and debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market countries. In addition, Voya may also invest in its affiliated registered investment companies.