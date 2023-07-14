The Fund seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of foreign securities including those domiciled in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in common stocks and equity-linked instruments of all capitalizations and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund invests primarily in the equity markets listed in the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index ex US (“MSCI ACWI ex-US Net”) Index, the benchmark against which the Fund measures the performance of its portfolio.

Subject to the oversight of the Board, Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (“WFMC” or the “Advisor”)

seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment goal by hiring sub-advisors with international investment expertise based on the advice of the Fund’s principal sub-advisor, Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (“WTIA”). In furtherance of the Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor has engaged WTIA to select, on a discretionary basis, the component strategies of the Fund and then recommend managers to the Advisor to manage such strategies. Each such component strategy selected by WTIA reflects a combination of geographic region, capitalization range, and investing style. WTIA typically recommends internationally focused sub-advisors with locally staffed portfolio management teams situated in the geographic regions of the relevant component strategies. WTIA believes that locally situated investment teams can enjoy informational advantages in stock selection.

WTIA’s portfolio construction process involves the allocation and reallocation by WTIA of the Fund’s assets among the Fund’s sub-advisors’ component strategies to achieve a blend of geographic regions, styles and capitalizations. WTIA may also directly purchase or sell ETFs, equity-linked instruments, equity securities and/or derivatives (including forward currency exchange contracts) to gain or reduce exposure to certain regions, sectors, capitalization ranges, investing style and/or other investment or risk factors. The Fund’s assets are generally invested across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but the Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region and may not have any holdings in particular regions or countries. Each sub-advisor has complete discretion to invest its portion of the Fund’s assets as it deems appropriate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment goal, strategies and restrictions.