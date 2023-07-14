Home
Trending ETFs

WINAX (Mutual Fund)

WINAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington International Fund

WINAX | Fund

$8.46

$579 M

6.40%

$0.54

1.48%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.9%

1 yr return

10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

Net Assets

$579 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.48%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wilmington International Fund

WINAX | Fund

$8.46

$579 M

6.40%

$0.54

1.48%

WINAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilmington International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Glaser

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of foreign securities including those domiciled in emerging markets. The Fund may invest in common stocks and equity-linked instruments of all capitalizations and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund invests primarily in the equity markets listed in the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index ex US (“MSCI ACWI ex-US Net”) Index, the benchmark against which the Fund measures the performance of its portfolio.
Subject to the oversight of the Board, Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (“WFMC” or the “Advisor”) 
seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment goal by hiring sub-advisors with international investment expertise based on the advice of the Fund’s principal sub-advisor, Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (“WTIA”). In furtherance of the Fund’s investment objective, the Advisor has engaged WTIA to select, on a discretionary basis, the component strategies of the Fund and then recommend managers to the Advisor to manage such strategies. Each such component strategy selected by WTIA reflects a combination of geographic region, capitalization range, and investing style. WTIA typically recommends internationally focused sub-advisors with locally staffed portfolio management teams situated in the geographic regions of the relevant component strategies. WTIA believes that locally situated investment teams can enjoy informational advantages in stock selection. 
WTIA’s portfolio construction process involves the allocation and reallocation by WTIA of the Fund’s assets among the Fund’s sub-advisors’ component strategies to achieve a blend of geographic regions, styles and capitalizations. WTIA may also directly purchase or sell ETFs, equity-linked instruments, equity securities and/or derivatives (including forward currency exchange contracts) to gain or reduce exposure to certain regions, sectors, capitalization ranges, investing style and/or other investment or risk factors. The Fund’s assets are generally invested across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but the Fund may invest a significant percentage of its assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region and may not have any holdings in particular regions or countries. Each sub-advisor has complete discretion to invest its portion of the Fund’s assets as it deems appropriate within the constraints of the Fund’s investment goal, strategies and restrictions. 
Read More

WINAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% 2.1% 19.2% 92.94%
1 Yr 10.9% -20.6% 27.8% 90.28%
3 Yr 0.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 88.08%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 77.21%
10 Yr 1.8%* -6.0% 9.9% 47.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -43.6% 71.3% 92.98%
2021 1.5% -15.4% 9.4% 64.08%
2020 3.6% -10.4% 121.9% 34.84%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 57.46%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% 0.0% 52.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.9% -16.4% 19.2% 86.86%
1 Yr 10.9% -27.2% 27.8% 83.38%
3 Yr 0.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 87.88%
5 Yr -0.6%* -9.9% 60.8% 78.50%
10 Yr 1.8%* -2.7% 10.2% 71.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WINAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -43.6% 71.3% 92.98%
2021 1.5% -15.4% 9.4% 63.78%
2020 3.6% -10.4% 121.9% 34.84%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 57.46%
2018 -3.9% -13.0% 0.0% 64.46%

NAV & Total Return History

WINAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WINAX Category Low Category High WINAX % Rank
Net Assets 579 M 1.02 M 369 B 53.50%
Number of Holdings 455 1 10801 26.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 130 M 0 34.5 B 55.71%
Weighting of Top 10 21.15% 1.9% 101.9% 57.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.78%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WINAX % Rank
Stocks 		94.17% 0.00% 122.60% 86.90%
Cash 		5.69% -65.15% 100.00% 9.03%
Other 		0.14% -16.47% 17.36% 17.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 82.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 80.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 82.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WINAX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.95% 0.00% 47.75% 60.58%
Industrials 		16.56% 5.17% 99.49% 24.75%
Technology 		13.65% 0.00% 36.32% 30.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.04% 0.00% 36.36% 18.99%
Healthcare 		10.99% 0.00% 21.01% 63.02%
Basic Materials 		8.65% 0.00% 23.86% 39.42%
Communication Services 		6.28% 0.00% 21.69% 46.47%
Consumer Defense 		6.05% 0.00% 32.29% 90.50%
Energy 		3.54% 0.00% 16.89% 74.39%
Real Estate 		2.87% 0.00% 14.59% 27.91%
Utilities 		2.41% 0.00% 13.68% 58.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WINAX % Rank
Non US 		92.60% 0.00% 125.24% 71.23%
US 		1.57% -7.78% 68.98% 53.17%

WINAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.48% 0.02% 26.51% 20.38%
Management Fee 0.82% 0.00% 1.60% 83.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.05%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 18.86%

Sales Fees

WINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 53.85%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WINAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 80.27%

WINAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WINAX Category Low Category High WINAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.40% 0.00% 13.15% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WINAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WINAX Category Low Category High WINAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.10% -0.93% 6.38% 70.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WINAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WINAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Glaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.

Toshinori Kobayashi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2016

5.55

5.6%

Toshinori Kobayashi (Back-Up Portfolio Manager), became the Team Leader for the Research Active Management team with Nikko in 2010, after serving as Team Leader and Portfolio Manager of the Market-Oriented Fund Management Team of the Equity Fund Management Department. Mr. Kobayashi became a Portfolio Manager in 1992 following three years of work in corporate research. Mr. Kobayashi began his career at Nikko Securities Investment Trust & Management (now Nikko AM) in 1988. Mr. Kobayashi holds a B.A. in Law from Chuo University and is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.

Toby Hudson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2016

5.55

5.6%

Investment career commenced upon joining Schroders in 1992. Currently a fund manager managing Regional and Hong Kong/China equity mandates. Based in Hong Kong. Toby was seconded to Hong Kong in 1995 after 3 years working as an UK equity analyst in London. In 1995, he started covering Hong Kong equities before becoming responsible for financials research across the Asia ex Japan region. Toby became Head of North Asian research in 2001 and Head of Asia ex Japan Equities Research in 2002. He started to manage money in 2003, a large regional financial sector portfolio for a sovereign wealth fund. In 2007, he started to manage regional equity and officially took over as the lead on Hong Kong/China mandates at the start of 2008. Toby became the Head of Asian ex Japan Equity Investments in July 2017. Institute of Investment Management and Research (IIMR) associate. MA in Geography, Cambridge University.

Caroline Moleux

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 11, 2016

5.55

5.6%

Caroline Moleux, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst with AXA IM. Ms. Moleux joined AXA IM in 2005 as a Portfolio Manage/Analyst on the convertible and global entrepreneur strategy. She now serves as Portfolio Manager Analyst within the small cap team and is in charge of the consumer sector. Prior to joining AXA IM, Ms. Moleux worked for three years at ADI where she was an analyst on the convertible arbitrage strategy. Ms. Moleux holds a CFA and an MBA in corporate finance and financial engineering from the University Paris Dauphine.

Kai Hirschen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Mr. Hirschen is a portfolio manager with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Systematic Equity team and manages High Dividend Global mandates, including enhanced dividend strategies with an option overlay. Mr. Hirschen. He previously worked for a leading international consultancy in risk management and risk modeling. Mr. Hirschen has a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Hannover, Germany, a master’s degree in finance and accounting from the University of Frankfurt, Germany, and a doctorate from the University of Darmstadt, Germany. He is a CFA charterholder and a CAIA charterholder, and holds the Financial Risk Manager designation.

Karsten Niemann

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 18, 2017

4.45

4.5%

Karsten Niemann is a portfolio manager in the Systematic Equity team. He manages Best Styles Europe Equity as well as European High Dividend mandates with more than USD 9bn assets under management. He joined the company in 1998 as a quantitative analyst. In his capacity as portfolio manager he as well successfully managed Best Styles Global and Best Styles Euroland products. Karsten obtained a master’s degree in economics from the University of Bonn, Germany. He has been a CFA charterholder since 2001.

Yu Sato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 17, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Yu Sato (Back-Up Portfolio Manager), has been serving as back-up portfolio manager for the Japan Active Value Equity Strategy and the Japan Cash-Rich Company Equity Strategy since May 2021. Mr. Sato joined Nikko AM as an analyst and portfolio manager in the Research Active Management team in 2015. Prior to joining Nikko AM, Mr. Sato worked as a research analyst at Asahi Life Asset Management, covering the retail and food sectors. Mr. Sato began his career in 2010 with auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Arata where his duties included fund auditing. Mr. Sato holds a B.A. in Commerce from Hitotsubashi University and is a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan.

Allen Choinski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Allen E. Choinski, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst of WTIA and is responsible for quantitative equity research and portfolio management to support Wilmington Trust's quantitatively managed equity funds. Mr. Choinski also develops targeted quantitative models. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2007, Mr. Choinski researched and implemented quantitative equity investment strategies at Alpha Equity Management, LLC. He began his investment management career as a financial advisor at Smith Barney, and later worked for five years at ING's Aeltus Investment Management in fundamental and quantitative research. Choiski holds Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Kristen Schlüter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Kristen Schlüter, CFA, is a portfolio manager in the Multi Asset Solutions department. Mr. Schlüter joined Berenberg as a portfolio manager in 2018. Within the Multi Asset Solutions department, he is responsible for the development, implementation and management of quantitative investment and risk management processes. Mr. Schlüter is responsible for a number of institutional mandates both as lead and deputy portfolio manager. He earned a B.Sc as well as a M.Sc in Industrial Engineering and Management from Technical University of Darmstadt. During this studies, Mr. Schlüter gained experience in Financial Engineering at Value & Risk Valuation Services GmbH and in Derivatives Sales at UBS AG. Mr. Schlüter was awarded the CFA charter in 2021.

Luca Kroschke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 02, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Luca Kroschke is a portfolio manager in the Multi Asset Solutions department. Mr. Kroschke joined the Multi Asset team in 2016 as a portfolio manager responsible for asset management core strategies as well as fund and ETF selection process. Before working as a portfolio manager, Mr. Kroschke completed a dual study program at Berenberg in cooperation with the Hamburg School of Business Administration. As part of his studies, he was assigned to various areas of corporate banking and asset management during the practical phases. Mr. Kroschke is responsible for a number of institutional mandates both as lead and deputy portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

