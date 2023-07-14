Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.2%
1 yr return
9.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$537 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.3%
Expense Ratio 1.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WIIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|95.00%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|57.86%
|3 Yr
|-10.5%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|96.15%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|50.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|24.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.5%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|86.03%
|2021
|-7.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|93.85%
|2020
|11.6%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|10.00%
|2019
|6.7%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|12.00%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|23.53%
|Period
|WIIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.2%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|94.29%
|1 Yr
|9.8%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|57.86%
|3 Yr
|-10.5%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|96.92%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|57.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|22.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIIOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-36.5%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|86.03%
|2021
|-7.3%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|93.85%
|2020
|11.6%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|10.00%
|2019
|6.7%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|12.00%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|31.09%
|WIIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIIOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|537 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|47.86%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|30
|1618
|60.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|162 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|42.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.28%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|24.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIIOX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.66%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|1.43%
|Cash
|0.34%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|98.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|89.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|89.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|90.71%
|WIIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.89%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|23.85%
|Management Fee
|1.75%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|100.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|WIIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WIIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|90.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WIIOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|8.00%
|316.00%
|48.53%
|WIIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIIOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|91.43%
|WIIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WIIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIIOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.10%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|94.81%
|WIIOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 06, 2016
5.99
6.0%
Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Allison He, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. She joined Wasatch Advisors in 2013 as a senior research analyst on the international research team. She has a background in data engineering and analytics. Prior to joining Wasatch advisors, she was a vice president and associate portfolio manager at Western Investment LLC, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Ms. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she was awarded the Palmer Scholar honor. Ms. He also holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Utah. She is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Dan Chace, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2002. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Chace earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before entering business school in 2000, he worked in New York City as an equities analyst following Latin American financial institutions at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. From 1999 to 2000, he was the lead Latin American financial institutions analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation. Mr. Chace received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology from Pomona College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...