Trending ETFs

WIIOX (Mutual Fund)

WIIOX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch International Opportunities Fund®

$3.02

$537 M

0.00%

1.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

9.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$537 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Wasatch International Opportunities Fund®

$3.02

$537 M

0.00%

1.89%

WIIOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch International Opportunities Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Linda Lasater

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign micro cap companies. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in the equity securities, typically common stock, of foreign micro-capitalization companies that typically have minimum market capitalizations of $100 million and up to a maximum market capitalization at the time of purchase of $1.5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Microcap Index® as of its most recent reconstitution date, whichever is greater. The Russell Microcap Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1st. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell Microcap Index ranged from $14.8 million to $3.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Microcap Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in at least five of the countries included in the MSCI ACWI ex USA Small Cap Index. 
The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets (20% to 70% under normal market conditions) at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging markets and frontier markets, which are those countries currently included in the MSCI EFM (Emerging + Frontier Markets) Index. These companies typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. 
We travel extensively outside of the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have above average revenue and earnings growth potential. We may invest in early stage companies if we believe they have outstanding long-term growth potential. 
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia, India, Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including communication services, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.
The Fund may also invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
The Fund typically seeks to sell a security when the issuing company becomes overvalued relative to our analysis of its intrinsic long-term value. 
Read More

WIIOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -8.9% 20.7% 95.00%
1 Yr 9.8% -9.3% 33.0% 57.86%
3 Yr -10.5%* -19.6% 4.2% 96.15%
5 Yr -3.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 50.41%
10 Yr N/A* -10.4% 5.5% 24.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.5% -46.4% -21.4% 86.03%
2021 -7.3% -16.7% 7.9% 93.85%
2020 11.6% -0.5% 17.6% 10.00%
2019 6.7% 2.3% 9.5% 12.00%
2018 -3.6% -13.3% -0.7% 23.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -27.1% 20.7% 94.29%
1 Yr 9.8% -48.7% 33.0% 57.86%
3 Yr -10.5%* -14.4% 4.2% 96.92%
5 Yr -3.2%* -12.7% 5.5% 57.50%
10 Yr N/A* -5.2% 6.6% 22.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIIOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.5% -46.4% -21.4% 86.03%
2021 -7.3% -16.7% 7.9% 93.85%
2020 11.6% -0.5% 17.6% 10.00%
2019 6.7% 2.3% 9.5% 12.00%
2018 -3.6% -13.2% -0.6% 31.09%

NAV & Total Return History

WIIOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIIOX Category Low Category High WIIOX % Rank
Net Assets 537 M 1.79 M 7.44 B 47.86%
Number of Holdings 91 30 1618 60.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 162 M 398 K 1.22 B 42.86%
Weighting of Top 10 28.28% 5.3% 48.4% 24.29%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIIOX % Rank
Stocks 		99.66% 82.89% 99.66% 1.43%
Cash 		0.34% 0.00% 17.11% 98.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 89.29%
Other 		0.00% -0.34% 1.87% 89.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 89.29%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 90.71%

WIIOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.89% 0.01% 22.37% 23.85%
Management Fee 1.75% 0.00% 1.75% 100.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

WIIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 90.91%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIIOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 8.00% 316.00% 48.53%

WIIOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIIOX Category Low Category High WIIOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.73% 91.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIIOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIIOX Category Low Category High WIIOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.10% -1.81% 1.51% 94.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIIOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

WIIOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Linda Lasater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2016

5.99

6.0%

Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.

Allison He

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Allison He, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. She joined Wasatch Advisors in 2013 as a senior research analyst on the international research team. She has a background in data engineering and analytics. Prior to joining Wasatch advisors, she was a vice president and associate portfolio manager at Western Investment LLC, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Ms. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she was awarded the Palmer Scholar honor. Ms. He also holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Utah. She is also a CFA charterholder.

Daniel Chace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Dan Chace, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2002. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Chace earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before entering business school in 2000, he worked in New York City as an equities analyst following Latin American financial institutions at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. From 1999 to 2000, he was the lead Latin American financial institutions analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation. Mr. Chace received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology from Pomona College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 28.52 5.42 0.17

