WIFMX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch Frontier Emerging Small Countries Fund®

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$3.01 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (WAFMX) Primary Inst (WIFMX)

Vitals

YTD Return

20.9%

1 yr return

21.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.9%

Net Assets

$48 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WIFMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Frontier Emerging Small Countries Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of companies of all market capitalizations that are tied economically to frontier markets and small emerging market countries. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of companies that are tied economically to frontier markets and small emerging market countries. 
We consider “frontier markets” to include any non-developed or non-emerging country that is outside the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) All Country World Index, and also any country that is currently included in the Russell Frontier Index, the S&P Frontier Broad Market Index (BMI), or the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. We may also determine a country to be a frontier market considering various factors including, the classification of a country as a frontier market by any international organization that evaluates or classifies countries (such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), or FTSE International). 
“Emerging markets” include those countries currently considered to be developing as per their inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. We consider a “small emerging market country” to be any country that individually constitutes not more than 7% of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or the S&P Emerging BMI. 
We will consider qualifying investments to be in companies that are listed on a securities exchange in a frontier market or small emerging market country, that are legally domiciled in a frontier market or small emerging market country, that have at least 50% of their assets in a frontier market or small emerging market country, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services provided in a frontier market or small emerging market country. The Fund will not be required to sell a security because the market to which it is economically tied is no longer what we consider to be a frontier market or a small emerging market country. 
In general, frontier markets and small emerging market countries, with the exception of the oil-producing Persian Gulf States, tend to have relatively low gross national product per capita compared to the larger traditionally recognized emerging markets and the world’s major developed economies. Frontier and small emerging market countries include the least developed markets even by emerging market standards. We believe frontier markets and small emerging market countries offer investment opportunities that arise from long-term trends in demographics, deregulation, offshore outsourcing and improving corporate governance. 
We travel extensively outside the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis with the goal of owning the highest quality growth companies tied economically to frontier markets and small emerging market countries. 
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, and information technology.
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
We may also invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
Read More

WIFMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -11.0% 30.2% 1.40%
1 Yr 21.9% -12.7% 29.2% 3.30%
3 Yr 1.2%* -17.0% 12.8% 25.91%
5 Yr 2.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 8.41%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 51.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -50.1% 7.2% 98.16%
2021 3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 8.18%
2020 8.8% -7.2% 79.7% 16.21%
2019 6.1% -4.4% 9.2% 8.91%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 57.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.9% -30.3% 30.2% 1.27%
1 Yr 21.9% -48.9% 29.2% 2.92%
3 Yr 1.2%* -16.3% 12.8% 27.14%
5 Yr 2.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 11.89%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 49.49%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIFMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.9% -50.1% 7.2% 98.16%
2021 3.9% -18.2% 13.6% 8.18%
2020 8.8% -7.2% 79.7% 16.21%
2019 6.1% -4.4% 9.2% 8.91%
2018 -4.1% -7.2% 7.0% 61.73%

NAV & Total Return History

WIFMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIFMX Category Low Category High WIFMX % Rank
Net Assets 48 M 717 K 102 B 81.01%
Number of Holdings 43 10 6734 95.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.8 M 340 K 19.3 B 73.19%
Weighting of Top 10 54.86% 2.8% 71.7% 2.05%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIFMX % Rank
Stocks 		98.26% 0.90% 110.97% 34.26%
Cash 		1.74% -23.67% 20.19% 59.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 84.12%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 80.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 81.40%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 84.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIFMX % Rank
Financial Services 		35.04% 0.00% 48.86% 1.54%
Technology 		24.88% 0.00% 47.50% 36.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.94% 0.00% 48.94% 18.05%
Industrials 		8.66% 0.00% 43.53% 24.84%
Communication Services 		6.69% 0.00% 39.29% 75.54%
Healthcare 		5.29% 0.00% 93.26% 28.55%
Consumer Defense 		2.30% 0.00% 28.13% 93.21%
Real Estate 		0.19% 0.00% 17.15% 80.54%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 95.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 96.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.03% 99.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIFMX % Rank
Non US 		92.27% -4.71% 112.57% 75.86%
US 		5.99% -1.60% 104.72% 9.53%

WIFMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.08% 0.03% 41.06% 17.55%
Management Fee 1.65% 0.00% 2.00% 99.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 76.19%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIFMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 64.22%

WIFMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIFMX Category Low Category High WIFMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 93.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIFMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIFMX Category Low Category High WIFMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.13% -1.98% 17.62% 98.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIFMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIFMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2016

5.99

6.0%

Scott Thomas, CFA, CPA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2012 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, he worked as a vice president in equity research at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York City. Prior to Morgan Stanley & Co., Mr. Thomas worked at KPMG LLP in San Francisco and New York. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

