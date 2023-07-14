Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
20.9%
1 yr return
21.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.9%
Net Assets
$48 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.9%
Expense Ratio 2.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WIFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|1.40%
|1 Yr
|21.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|3.30%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|25.91%
|5 Yr
|2.9%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|8.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|51.31%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIFMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|98.16%
|2021
|3.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|8.18%
|2020
|8.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|16.21%
|2019
|6.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|8.91%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|57.33%
|WIFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIFMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|48 M
|717 K
|102 B
|81.01%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|10
|6734
|95.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.8 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|73.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.86%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|2.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIFMX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.26%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|34.26%
|Cash
|1.74%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|59.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|84.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|80.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|81.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|84.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIFMX % Rank
|Financial Services
|35.04%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|1.54%
|Technology
|24.88%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|36.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.94%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|18.05%
|Industrials
|8.66%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|24.84%
|Communication Services
|6.69%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|75.54%
|Healthcare
|5.29%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|28.55%
|Consumer Defense
|2.30%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|93.21%
|Real Estate
|0.19%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|80.54%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|95.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|96.54%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|99.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIFMX % Rank
|Non US
|92.27%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|75.86%
|US
|5.99%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|9.53%
|WIFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.08%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|17.55%
|Management Fee
|1.65%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|99.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|WIFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WIFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|76.19%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WIFMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|64.22%
|WIFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIFMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|93.55%
|WIFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WIFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIFMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.13%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|98.55%
|WIFMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 06, 2016
5.99
6.0%
Scott Thomas, CFA, CPA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2012 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, he worked as a vice president in equity research at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York City. Prior to Morgan Stanley & Co., Mr. Thomas worked at KPMG LLP in San Francisco and New York. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
