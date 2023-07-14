Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
8.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
Net Assets
$364 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.0%
Expense Ratio 1.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WIESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|56.42%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|56.02%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|11.70%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|1.07%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|1.70%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|96.32%
|2021
|9.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|1.11%
|2020
|14.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|3.91%
|2019
|6.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|4.83%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|3.09%
|Period
|WIESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|54.39%
|1 Yr
|8.7%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|51.84%
|3 Yr
|4.7%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|12.94%
|5 Yr
|6.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|1.11%
|10 Yr
|4.8%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|3.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|WIESX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.3%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|96.32%
|2021
|9.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|1.11%
|2020
|14.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|3.91%
|2019
|6.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|4.83%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|3.58%
|WIESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIESX % Rank
|Net Assets
|364 M
|717 K
|102 B
|54.05%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|10
|6734
|97.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|252 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|42.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.01%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|6.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIESX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.26%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|86.04%
|Cash
|6.75%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|9.78%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|52.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|47.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|42.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|50.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIESX % Rank
|Technology
|31.19%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|9.60%
|Financial Services
|29.55%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|5.38%
|Industrials
|13.60%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|7.94%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.12%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|37.64%
|Healthcare
|6.83%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|19.21%
|Communication Services
|4.18%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|87.71%
|Basic Materials
|1.53%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|93.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|81.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|90.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|91.04%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|99.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WIESX % Rank
|Non US
|88.17%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|89.71%
|US
|5.09%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|12.33%
|WIESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.18%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|60.82%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|76.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|WIESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WIESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.40%
|2.00%
|42.86%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WIESX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|7.34%
|WIESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIESX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|75.22%
|WIESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WIESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WIESX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.44%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|88.52%
|WIESX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2012
9.47
9.5%
Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2016
6.33
6.3%
Scott Thomas, CFA, CPA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2012 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, he worked as a vice president in equity research at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York City. Prior to Morgan Stanley & Co., Mr. Thomas worked at KPMG LLP in San Francisco and New York. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Matthew Dreith, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. Mr. Dreith joined the Wasatch Advisors, Inc. as a research analyst in 2011. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Dreith worked as an investment analyst at the Time Value of Money L.P. in Austin, Texas as well as American Century Investments in Kansas City, Missouri. Mr. Dreith also completed an investment analyst internship with Alchemy Capital Management in Mumbai, India. Mr. Dreith earned a Master of Business Administration from McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Dihora initially joined Wasatch Advisors Inc. in 2002 and worked for a year as a senior equities analyst. He then went to Nicholas Company Inc. as a research analyst and rejoined Wasatch in 2006. Mr. Neal Dihora has been Co-Portfolio Manager and joined Nicholas as a senior research analyst in June 2015. Dihora holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
