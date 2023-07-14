The Fund invests primarily in companies of all market capitalizations that are tied economically to emerging market countries.

Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries.

Emerging market countries are those currently included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Index. We will generally consider qualifying investments to be in companies that are listed on an exchange in an emerging market country, that have at least 50% of their assets in an emerging market country, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will generally invest in 30 to 50 companies. However, we may invest in fewer or more companies when we believe that doing so will help our efforts to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

We travel extensively outside the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis with the goal of owning the highest quality growth companies tied economically to emerging market countries. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers.

We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia, India, Taiwan, and China.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) and early stage companies.