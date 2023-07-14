Kenneth A. Harris is a senior portfolio manager and principal at Segall Bryant & Hamill, LLC. Mr. Harris joined the firm in 2018 as part of Segall Bryant & Hamill’s acquisition of Denver Investments. During his tenure with Denver Investments, he served as the director of Fixed Income and as a portfolio manager on the Fixed Income team. Prior to joining Denver Investments in 2000, Mr. Harris was the treasurer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Colorado. Mr. Harris received a BBA from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Colorado at Denver. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Colorado.