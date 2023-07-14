Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$251 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.0%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities of large capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be companies that have market capitalizations of greater than $5 billion at the time of initial purchase. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund generally invests in equity securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event that the Fund invests in foreign securities and ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments in such securities would normally represent less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund invests in approximately 40-60 securities that are well diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. The Fund considers quality characteristics from a quantitative perspective, such as free cash flow generation, attractive returns on capital, and conservative balance sheets. Additionally, from a qualitative perspective, quality characteristics include strong management teams, durable competitive advantages, and reasonable growth prospects. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.
|Period
|WHGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WHGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|WHGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WHGQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WHGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|251 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|46
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|75.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.03%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|3.94%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGQX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGQX % Rank
|US
|96.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WHGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WHGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WHGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WHGQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WHGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WHGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|WHGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WHGQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
