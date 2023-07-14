Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

WESTWOOD QUALITY VALUE FUND

mutual fund
WHGQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.97 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WHGQX) Primary
WHGQX (Mutual Fund)

WESTWOOD QUALITY VALUE FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.97 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WHGQX) Primary
WHGQX (Mutual Fund)

WESTWOOD QUALITY VALUE FUND

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.97 -0.03 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WHGQX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WESTWOOD QUALITY VALUE FUND

WHGQX | Fund

$12.97

$251 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$251 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WESTWOOD QUALITY VALUE FUND

WHGQX | Fund

$12.97

$251 M

0.00%

0.01%

WHGQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WESTWOOD QUALITY VALUE FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities of large capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be companies that have market capitalizations of greater than $5 billion at the time of initial purchase. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund generally invests in equity securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event that the Fund invests in foreign securities and ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments in such securities would normally represent less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.

The Fund invests in approximately 40-60 securities that are well diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. The Fund considers quality characteristics from a quantitative perspective, such as free cash flow generation, attractive returns on capital, and conservative balance sheets. Additionally, from a qualitative perspective, quality characteristics include strong management teams, durable competitive advantages, and reasonable growth prospects. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.

Read More

WHGQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHGQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WHGQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WHGQX Category Low Category High WHGQX % Rank
Net Assets 251 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 46 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 75.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.03% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SEI Daily Income T 3.94%
  2. Johnson Johnson 3.43%
  3. Bank of America Corporation 3.39%
  4. Eaton Corporation PLC 3.13%
  5. JPMorgan Chase Co. 2.99%
  6. Microsoft Corporation 2.83%
  7. Chevron Corporation 2.61%
  8. Becton, Dickinson and Company 2.59%
  9. ATT Inc 2.57%
  10. Danaher Corporation 2.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGQX % Rank
Stocks 		96.25% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		3.94% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGQX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGQX % Rank
US 		96.25% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

WHGQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WHGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WHGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WHGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WHGQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WHGQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WHGQX Category Low Category High WHGQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WHGQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WHGQX Category Low Category High WHGQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WHGQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WHGQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×