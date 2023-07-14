Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.8%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.5%
Net Assets
$272 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.9%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 72.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and other equity securities of large capitalization companies. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund considers large capitalization companies to be companies that have market capitalizations of greater than $5 billion at the time of initial purchase. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks, but may also include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund generally invests in equity securities of domestic companies, but may also invest in equity securities of foreign companies and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). In the event that the Fund invests in foreign securities and ADRs, the Adviser expects that the Fund’s investments in such securities would normally represent less than 25% of the Fund’s assets.
The Fund invests in approximately 40-60 securities that are well diversified among market sectors. The Adviser utilizes a value style of investing to select securities for the Fund that it believes are undervalued, generally maintain high-quality characteristics, and offer an attractive opportunity for price appreciation coupled with downside risk limitation. Value investing focuses on companies with stocks that appear undervalued in light of factors such as the company’s earnings, book values, revenues and cash flow. The Fund considers quality characteristics from a quantitative perspective, such as free cash flow generation, attractive returns on capital, and conservative balance sheets. Additionally, from a qualitative perspective, quality characteristics include strong management teams, durable competitive advantages, and reasonable growth prospects. Key metrics for evaluating the risk/return profile of an investment may include strong free cash flow, an improving return on equity, a strengthening balance sheet and, in the case of common equities, positive earnings surprises without a corresponding change in the stock price. The Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals, such as a security reaching a predetermined price target or a
change to a company’s fundamentals that negatively impacts the original investment thesis. The Adviser will not necessarily sell a security that has depreciated below the stated market capitalization defined above.
|Period
|WHGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|55.00%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|23.00%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|76.80%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|64.02%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|64.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|WHGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|20.13%
|2021
|2.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|88.44%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|72.74%
|2019
|5.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|34.24%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|54.84%
|Period
|WHGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.8%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|52.40%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|19.85%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|77.16%
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|70.99%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|89.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|WHGLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.1%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|20.13%
|2021
|2.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|88.44%
|2020
|-1.0%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|72.65%
|2019
|5.0%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|34.52%
|2018
|-3.5%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|75.79%
|WHGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|272 M
|1 M
|151 B
|74.79%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|2
|1727
|84.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|85.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|73.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.88%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|37.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.91%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|11.99%
|Cash
|0.09%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|86.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|90.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|89.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|89.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|90.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|23.12%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|16.75%
|Healthcare
|19.15%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|28.88%
|Technology
|12.18%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|34.98%
|Industrials
|11.95%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|46.20%
|Consumer Defense
|9.25%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|38.28%
|Energy
|7.86%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|47.52%
|Communication Services
|4.52%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|67.41%
|Utilities
|4.22%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|53.05%
|Real Estate
|4.10%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|35.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.86%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|96.04%
|Basic Materials
|1.79%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|81.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGLX % Rank
|US
|99.91%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|2.63%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|98.77%
|WHGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|64.99%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|58.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|61.91%
|WHGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WHGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WHGLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|72.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|77.93%
|WHGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|96.56%
|WHGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WHGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.91%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|74.58%
|WHGLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.401
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Mr. Sheehan joined Westwood in 2018 and is currently a Vice President – Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Westwood’s LargeCap Value and AllCap Value strategies and specializes as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Sheehan was an Analyst at Surveyor Capital focused on the Technology sector. Prior to that, he held several roles investing across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Mr. Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2020
1.75
1.8%
Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Wall joined Westwood in 2010, after McCarthy Group Advisors, LLC, which he joined in 2004, was acquired by Westwood. He is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in REITs, Engineering and Construction and Life Insurance. Mr. Wall is also a member of the Energy/Utilities and Financials research groups. Mr. Wall began his career at State Street Bank in Kansas City, Missouri, as a Portfolio Accountant and subsequently worked for The SilverStone Group in Omaha, Nebraska, as an Account Manager. Mr. Wall earned an MBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a BS in Accounting from Concordia University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
