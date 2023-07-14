Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.1%
1 yr return
7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.8%
Net Assets
$124 M
Holdings in Top 10
21.8%
Expense Ratio 0.51%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WHGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|70.69%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|21.24%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|25.37%
|5 Yr
|-9.8%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|99.85%
|10 Yr
|-6.1%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|99.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|WHGDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|22.28%
|2021
|2.0%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|57.68%
|2020
|5.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|3.01%
|2019
|2.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|95.59%
|2018
|-12.6%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|99.84%
|WHGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|124 M
|658 K
|207 B
|82.26%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|2
|15351
|42.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|29 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|85.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.83%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|85.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGDX % Rank
|Stocks
|54.02%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|74.39%
|Bonds
|28.74%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|77.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|13.67%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|0.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.51%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|6.54%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|94.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|74.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGDX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.80%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|21.04%
|Technology
|15.97%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|79.10%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.20%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|27.32%
|Utilities
|9.44%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|5.33%
|Healthcare
|9.36%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|87.02%
|Energy
|8.89%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|9.56%
|Basic Materials
|8.07%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|4.92%
|Consumer Defense
|6.47%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|54.23%
|Industrials
|5.20%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|94.54%
|Real Estate
|5.04%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|27.60%
|Communication Services
|3.56%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|93.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGDX % Rank
|US
|48.65%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|45.64%
|Non US
|5.37%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|67.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGDX % Rank
|Corporate
|94.73%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|2.18%
|Government
|3.82%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|90.87%
|Securitized
|1.30%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|81.74%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.14%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|99.59%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|63.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|76.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WHGDX % Rank
|US
|24.10%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|81.88%
|Non US
|4.64%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|33.79%
|WHGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.51%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|73.19%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|44.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|64.29%
|WHGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WHGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WHGDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|73.35%
|WHGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|28.36%
|WHGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WHGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WHGDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.79%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|19.05%
|WHGDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$1.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2019
3.19
3.2%
Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Chittenden joined Westwood in 2018, serves as a Research Analyst and is responsible for investment research of the Regional Bank sector. He is also a member of the Financials research group. Mr. Chittenden began his professional career at Bear Stearns and subsequently J.P. Morgan as a Senior Associate. He was most recently with Oppenheimer where he served as a Senior Analyst responsible for US Regional Banks and Specialty Finance. Mr. Chittenden graduated from Bucknell University with a dual major in Mathematics (BA) and Economics (BA). Mr. Chittenden is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
