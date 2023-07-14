Home
Westwood Total Return Fund

mutual fund
WHGDX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (WHGDX) Primary Inst (WLVIX) C (WTOCX) A (WWTAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

6.1%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.8%

Net Assets

$124 M

Holdings in Top 10

21.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WHGDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Westwood Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Westwood
  • Inception Date
    Aug 06, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    P. Adrian Helfert

Fund Description

WHGDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -8.3% 18.1% 70.69%
1 Yr 7.3% -13.3% 143.9% 21.24%
3 Yr 1.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 25.37%
5 Yr -9.8%* -9.8% 24.3% 99.85%
10 Yr -6.1%* -6.1% 9.0% 99.79%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 92.4% 22.28%
2021 2.0% -6.1% 19.5% 57.68%
2020 5.8% -7.5% 11.8% 3.01%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.59%
2018 -12.6% -12.6% 0.0% 99.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WHGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.1% -11.9% 18.1% 70.42%
1 Yr 7.3% -13.3% 143.9% 20.92%
3 Yr 1.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 25.70%
5 Yr -9.8%* -9.8% 24.3% 99.85%
10 Yr -6.1%* -6.1% 11.0% 99.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WHGDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -34.7% 92.4% 22.28%
2021 2.0% -6.1% 19.5% 57.68%
2020 5.8% -7.5% 11.8% 3.01%
2019 2.0% 0.1% 14.9% 95.59%
2018 -12.6% -12.6% 0.2% 99.84%

NAV & Total Return History

WHGDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WHGDX Category Low Category High WHGDX % Rank
Net Assets 124 M 658 K 207 B 82.26%
Number of Holdings 125 2 15351 42.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 29 M 660 K 48.5 B 85.29%
Weighting of Top 10 21.83% 8.4% 105.0% 85.26%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.06%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc 3.08%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.12% 2.92%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.51%
  5. Devon Energy Corp 2.45%
  6. Energy Transfer LP 2.36%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.27%
  8. Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 1.25% 2.26%
  9. FireEye Inc 1.62% 2.22%
  10. Microsoft Corp 2.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGDX % Rank
Stocks 		54.02% 0.00% 99.40% 74.39%
Bonds 		28.74% 0.00% 116.75% 77.38%
Convertible Bonds 		13.67% 0.00% 23.84% 0.95%
Preferred Stocks 		3.51% 0.00% 27.92% 6.54%
Cash 		0.07% -16.75% 81.51% 94.41%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 74.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGDX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.80% 0.00% 38.77% 21.04%
Technology 		15.97% 0.00% 44.21% 79.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.20% 0.00% 19.36% 27.32%
Utilities 		9.44% 0.00% 99.55% 5.33%
Healthcare 		9.36% 0.00% 29.35% 87.02%
Energy 		8.89% 0.00% 85.65% 9.56%
Basic Materials 		8.07% 0.00% 33.35% 4.92%
Consumer Defense 		6.47% 0.00% 19.93% 54.23%
Industrials 		5.20% 0.00% 24.37% 94.54%
Real Estate 		5.04% 0.00% 65.01% 27.60%
Communication Services 		3.56% 0.00% 23.67% 93.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGDX % Rank
US 		48.65% -1.65% 98.67% 45.64%
Non US 		5.37% 0.00% 37.06% 67.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGDX % Rank
Corporate 		94.73% 0.00% 98.21% 2.18%
Government 		3.82% 0.00% 97.26% 90.87%
Securitized 		1.30% 0.00% 92.13% 81.74%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.14% 0.14% 100.00% 99.59%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 63.90%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 76.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WHGDX % Rank
US 		24.10% 0.00% 62.18% 81.88%
Non US 		4.64% 0.00% 84.73% 33.79%

WHGDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WHGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.51% 0.01% 17.63% 73.19%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.83% 44.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 64.29%

Sales Fees

WHGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WHGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WHGDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 343.00% 73.35%

WHGDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WHGDX Category Low Category High WHGDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 28.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WHGDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WHGDX Category Low Category High WHGDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.79% -2.34% 19.41% 19.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WHGDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

WHGDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

P. Adrian Helfert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2019

3.19

3.2%

Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.

Ben Chittenden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Chittenden joined Westwood in 2018, serves as a Research Analyst and is responsible for investment research of the Regional Bank sector. He is also a member of the Financials research group. Mr. Chittenden began his professional career at Bear Stearns and subsequently J.P. Morgan as a Senior Associate. He was most recently with Oppenheimer where he served as a Senior Analyst responsible for US Regional Banks and Specialty Finance. Mr. Chittenden graduated from Bucknell University with a dual major in Mathematics (BA) and Economics (BA). Mr. Chittenden is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

