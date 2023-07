Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. Government obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Government obligations; and

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in non-government investment-grade debt securities.

We invest principally in U.S. Government obligations, including debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. Government agencies or government-sponsored entities. These securities may have fixed, floating or variable rates and also include mortgage-backed securities. As part of our mortgage-backed securities investment strategy, we may enter into dollar rolls. We may also use futures for duration and yield curve management.