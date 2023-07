Director of Fixed Income Research Portfolio Manager Core Plus Income / Core Plus Income Fund (Since July 2014) Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund (Since January 1996) Short Duration Income / Short Duration Income Fund (Since January 1996) Ultra Short Government Fund (Since January 1996) Investment industry experience since 1982 Tom Carney joined Weitz Investment Management in 1995 as a research analyst and equity trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 1996. Previously, Mr. Carney held several positions at Chiles, Heider & Co., Inc. Mr. Carney has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.