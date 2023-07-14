Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
20.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$24.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WGLSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|30.73%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|4.47%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.9%
|28.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|15.6%
|39.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGLSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.1 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|81.01%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|3
|2670
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.5%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGLSX % Rank
|Stocks
|52.96%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|58.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|49.42%
|WGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.44%
|13.51%
|34.36%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|53.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|N/A
|WGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|9.52%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGLSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|479.00%
|N/A
|WGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGLSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|50.00%
|WGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGLSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|N/A
|WGLSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 26, 2017
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Mick Rasmussen, CFA has been the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Long/Short Alpha Fund since its inception. Mr. Rasmussen joined the Advisor in 2014 as a Quantitative Analyst on the U.S. small cap and global research teams. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Rasmussen studied at the University of Southern California, earning a Bachelor of Science in Finance. While in college, he held various internships with companies including eBay, Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Moreton & Company. Along with studying business, he earned a degree in Music Production and worked as a DJ in the Los Angeles area. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.97
|7.93
