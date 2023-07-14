Home
Trending ETFs

WGLSX (Mutual Fund)

WGLSX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

20.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$24.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WGLSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Long/Short Alpha Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mick Rasmussen

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in long equity positions and short equity positions.
The Fund seeks to provide higher risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility compared to domestic equity markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will establish long and short positions in a portfolio of equity securities, typically common stock, of companies of all market capitalizations. The Fund seeks to take long positions in companies the Advisor believes have the potential for above average revenue and earnings growth. The Fund may also take long positions in companies the Advisor believes are overly discounted. The Fund’s long positions are intended to benefit from rising valuations while the Fund’s short positions are intended to benefit from declining valuations or as a hedge against its long positions. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts, which are negotiable certificates typically issued by a bank representing stock owned in a foreign company.
The use of both long and short positions allows the Advisor to invest based on both its positive and negative views on individual stocks. When the Fund takes a long position in a security, it purchases the security outright. When the Fund takes a short position, it sells a security that the Fund does not own at the current market price and delivers to the buyer a security that the Fund has borrowed. The Fund will sell a security short if it expects that it will be able to purchase the security back at a lower price than the price at which it sold the security short.
The Fund borrows securities to sell short from its custodian through a program under which the custodian acts as the securities lender (the “Enhanced Custody Program”). When the Fund borrows a security to sell short, the Fund is obligated to return the security to the lender, which is accomplished by a later purchase of the security by the Fund. Until the borrowed security is replaced, the Fund is required to pay to the lender amounts equal to any dividends or interest that accrue during the period of the loan. In addition, to borrow the security, the Fund may be required to pay a premium to the lender, and will pay fees in connection with the borrowing, including borrowing costs, financing fees and charges incurred in maintaining related margin collateral.
The Fund may use all or a portion of the proceeds of its short sales to purchase additional long positions which may create leverage.
The Fund intends to generally maintain a net long exposure to the equity market (measured as the market value of the long positions minus the market value of the short positions) that is greater than the 0% exposure, but less than the 100% exposure provided by a fund that invests only in long positions. Short positions are expected to not exceed 60% of the value of the Fund’s net assets under normal market conditions. The goal is to allow the Fund to benefit from a rising market, although to a lesser extent than a “long-only” fund, while still affording some protection from a falling market because of the Fund’s short positions, which are designed to perform inversely to the market. Accordingly, the Fund is not intended to be a “market neutral” fund (i.e., a fund designed to produce a return that is neutral with respect to general stock market movements). 
The Advisor will select securities using an investment process that combines quantitative and “bottom-up“ fundamental analysis, with the Advisor taking long positions in companies that it believes have above average revenue and earnings growth potential, and short positions in companies that it expects to underperform. Securities are generally added to the portfolio as long or short positions based upon security rankings provided by multi-factor quantitative models and on fundamental analysis of securities. The research analysis may include, among other things, prescreening potential investments using databases and industry contacts, analyzing companies’ annual reports and financial statements, making onsite visits, meeting with top management, evaluating the competitive environment, looking at distribution channels and identifying areas of potential growth. The Advisor may also utilize risk management techniques to establish constraints on the amount of exposure to individual securities, industries, countries and a variety of quantitative factors, such as quality, growth, value, momentum and leverage. The Advisor will generally sell a security if, among other things, the rankings provided by the quantitative models decline and/or research analysis reveals a deterioration of the company’s fundamentals. 
The Fund is expected to invest across all market capitalization levels, ranging from micro capitalization stocks to larger capitalization stocks. However, the Advisor expects under normal market conditions to invest a significant portion (greater than 35%) of the Fund‘s assets in small to mid-size companies with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion at the time of purchase. 
Under normal market conditions, the Advisor expects to invest the Fund’s assets primarily (greater than 65%) in companies domiciled in the U.S. or listed on a U.S. exchange. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a few sectors, including communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities. 
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
Read More

WGLSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -14.1% 30.8% 30.73%
1 Yr 20.2% -16.2% 40.2% 4.47%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 28.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 15.6% 39.26%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -54.0% 17.4% 37.36%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% 82.17%
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% 81.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -33.0% 30.8% 27.93%
1 Yr 20.2% -52.8% 40.2% 3.91%
3 Yr N/A* -21.5% 28.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.1% 16.7% 49.08%
10 Yr N/A* -7.9% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WGLSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.3% -54.0% 17.4% 37.36%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -5.5% 12.9% 89.17%
2018 N/A -14.0% 2.4% 89.19%

NAV & Total Return History

WGLSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WGLSX Category Low Category High WGLSX % Rank
Net Assets 24.1 M 818 K 5.18 B 81.01%
Number of Holdings N/A 3 2670 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A -175 M 1.1 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.5% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Coach Inc 2.90%
  2. Rheinmetall AG 2.71%
  3. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA 2.67%
  4. Vodafone Group PLC 2.67%
  5. Novartis AG 2.65%
  6. Ceconomy AG 2.61%
  7. Eni SpA 2.42%
  8. Royal Philips NV 2.42%
  9. Smiths Group PLC 2.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WGLSX % Rank
Stocks 		52.96% -2.90% 119.13% 58.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% N/A
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -67.46% 106.99% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 49.42%

WGLSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.44% 13.51% 34.36%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 53.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

WGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.50% 2.00% 9.52%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WGLSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% N/A

WGLSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WGLSX Category Low Category High WGLSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 50.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WGLSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WGLSX Category Low Category High WGLSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.33% 2.16% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WGLSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WGLSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mick Rasmussen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Mick Rasmussen, CFA has been the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Long/Short Alpha Fund since its inception. Mr. Rasmussen joined the Advisor in 2014 as a Quantitative Analyst on the U.S. small cap and global research teams. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Rasmussen studied at the University of Southern California, earning a Bachelor of Science in Finance. While in college, he held various internships with companies including eBay, Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Moreton & Company. Along with studying business, he earned a degree in Music Production and worked as a DJ in the Los Angeles area. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

