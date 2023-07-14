Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.

We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies within the range of the Russell 2500 TM Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2500 TM Index was $9.57 million to $18.02 billion as of June 30, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.