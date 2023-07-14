Home
Trending ETFs

WFSMX (Mutual Fund)

WFSMX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

-7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.0%

Net Assets

$43.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WFSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies within the range of the Russell  2500TM Index  at the time of purchase.   The market capitalization range of the Russell 2500TM Index was $9.57 million  to $18.02 billion as of June 30, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.
We invest in companies that we believe are underpriced yet have attractive growth prospects. Our analysis is based on the determination of a company’s “private market valuation,” which is the price an investor would be willing to pay for the entire company. We determine a company’s private market valuation based upon several different types of analysis. We carry out a fundamental analysis of a company’s cash flows, asset valuations, competitive factors, and other industry specific factors. We also gauge the company’s management strength, financial health, and growth potential in determining a company’s private market valuation. We place an emphasis on company management, even meeting with management in certain situations. Finally, we focus on the long-term strategic direction of the company. We then compare the private market valuation, as determined by these factors to the company’s public market valuation, and invest in the securities of those companies where we believe there is a significant gap between the two. We may sell an investment when its price no longer compares favorably with the company’s private market valuation. In addition, we may choose to sell an investment where the fundamentals deteriorate or the strategy of the management or the management itself changes.
Read More

WFSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -14.5% 140.9% 88.79%
1 Yr -7.1% -34.7% 196.6% 91.54%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 90.99%
5 Yr -6.0%* -23.8% 9.2% 77.37%
10 Yr 1.4%* -11.7% 15.3% 38.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -59.3% 118.2% 91.84%
2021 -0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 80.97%
2020 3.0% -21.2% 28.2% 58.90%
2019 4.6% -17.9% 8.4% 57.98%
2018 -3.4% -20.0% 0.2% 23.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -17.6% 140.9% 83.19%
1 Yr -7.1% -34.7% 196.6% 86.46%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.8% 37.2% 90.86%
5 Yr -6.0%* -23.8% 10.7% 82.49%
10 Yr 1.4%* -9.1% 15.3% 70.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -59.3% 118.2% 91.84%
2021 -0.9% -17.3% 18.6% 80.97%
2020 3.0% -21.2% 28.2% 58.90%
2019 4.6% -17.9% 8.4% 57.98%
2018 -3.4% -19.9% 0.2% 42.16%

NAV & Total Return History

WFSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFSMX Category Low Category High WFSMX % Rank
Net Assets 43.5 M 1.48 M 120 B 91.26%
Number of Holdings 91 2 2519 72.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.84 M 213 K 4.6 B 92.59%
Weighting of Top 10 19.50% 2.8% 101.7% 32.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LivaNova PLC 2.48%
  2. Atkore Inc 2.28%
  3. CNO Financial Group Inc 2.25%
  4. Zendesk Inc 2.19%
  5. Webster Financial Corp 2.19%
  6. Four Corners Property Trust Inc 2.13%
  7. Ashland Global Holdings Inc 2.11%
  8. Brooks Automation Inc 2.10%
  9. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc 2.07%
  10. Synnex Corp 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFSMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.07% 25.32% 100.32% 81.65%
Cash 		3.93% -79.10% 74.68% 17.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 35.35%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 35.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 34.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 35.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFSMX % Rank
Healthcare 		18.28% 0.00% 26.53% 4.08%
Technology 		18.15% 0.00% 54.70% 15.14%
Industrials 		17.84% 2.46% 37.42% 37.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.37% 0.99% 47.79% 19.39%
Financial Services 		13.21% 0.00% 35.52% 86.73%
Basic Materials 		9.00% 0.00% 18.66% 5.10%
Consumer Defense 		5.40% 0.00% 18.87% 19.22%
Real Estate 		4.76% 0.00% 29.43% 76.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 94.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 96.60%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 95.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFSMX % Rank
US 		94.61% 24.89% 100.00% 65.82%
Non US 		1.46% 0.00% 36.31% 52.69%

WFSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.67% 0.01% 13.16% 15.02%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 75.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 96.10%

Sales Fees

WFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 14.29%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 1.00% 314.00% 36.81%

WFSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFSMX Category Low Category High WFSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 52.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFSMX Category Low Category High WFSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.54% -2.40% 2.49% 88.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Christopher G. Miller, CFA Mr. Miller joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2002, where he currently serves as an associate portfolio manager on the PMV Equity team at Wells Capital Management.

Theran Motl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Theran Motl is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he has held several roles with the team, including analyst, senior analyst, and associate portfolio manager. Before joining WFAM, Theran was an investment liaison with the Retirement Plan Services at Strong Capital Management. He later transitioned into a similar role as an analyst at Wells Fargo Funds Management. He began his investment industry career in 2002. Theran earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Marquette University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Milwaukee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

