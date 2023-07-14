Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.4%
1 yr return
-7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
Net Assets
$43.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.5%
Expense Ratio 1.67%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, if any) in equity securities of small-capitalization companies.
|Period
|WFSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|88.79%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|91.54%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|90.99%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|77.37%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|38.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|91.84%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|80.97%
|2020
|3.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|58.90%
|2019
|4.6%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|57.98%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|23.25%
|Period
|WFSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.4%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|83.19%
|1 Yr
|-7.1%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|86.46%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|90.86%
|5 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|82.49%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|70.59%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.2%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|91.84%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|80.97%
|2020
|3.0%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|58.90%
|2019
|4.6%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|57.98%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|42.16%
|WFSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.5 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|91.26%
|Number of Holdings
|91
|2
|2519
|72.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.84 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|92.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.50%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|32.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFSMX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.07%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|81.65%
|Cash
|3.93%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|17.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|35.35%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|35.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|34.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|35.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFSMX % Rank
|Healthcare
|18.28%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|4.08%
|Technology
|18.15%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|15.14%
|Industrials
|17.84%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|37.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.37%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|19.39%
|Financial Services
|13.21%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|86.73%
|Basic Materials
|9.00%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|5.10%
|Consumer Defense
|5.40%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|19.22%
|Real Estate
|4.76%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|76.87%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|94.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|96.60%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|95.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFSMX % Rank
|US
|94.61%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|65.82%
|Non US
|1.46%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|52.69%
|WFSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.67%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|15.02%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|75.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|96.10%
|WFSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|14.29%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WFSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|36.81%
|WFSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|52.61%
|WFSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WFSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.54%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|88.46%
|WFSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$2.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2017
5.25
5.3%
Christopher G. Miller, CFA Mr. Miller joined Wells Capital Management or one of its predecessor firms in 2002, where he currently serves as an associate portfolio manager on the PMV Equity team at Wells Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Theran Motl is a portfolio manager for the Select Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he has held several roles with the team, including analyst, senior analyst, and associate portfolio manager. Before joining WFAM, Theran was an investment liaison with the Retirement Plan Services at Strong Capital Management. He later transitioned into a similar role as an analyst at Wells Fargo Funds Management. He began his investment industry career in 2002. Theran earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Marquette University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society Milwaukee.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...