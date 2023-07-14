Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive 2055 Fund

mutual fund
WFPAEX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.0 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
(WFISVX) Primary (WFPAEX)
WFPAEX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive 2055 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.0 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
(WFISVX) Primary (WFPAEX)
WFPAEX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive 2055 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$19.0 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
(WFISVX) Primary (WFPAEX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive 2055 Fund

WFPAEX | Fund

$19.00

$160 M

0.00%

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$160 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive 2055 Fund

WFPAEX | Fund

$19.00

$160 M

0.00%

0.36%

WFPAEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    flexPATH Index+ Aggressive 2055 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WFPAEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFPAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% 8.2% 16.2% 16.13%
1 Yr 17.4% -22.9% 17.7% 1.84%
3 Yr 9.8%* -10.9% 10.1% 7.54%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.8% 38.95%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFPAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -46.7% -16.9% 4.61%
2021 8.8% -5.0% 9.7% 7.21%
2020 4.6% 0.0% 5.1% 26.40%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.7% -1.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFPAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% 8.2% 16.2% 16.13%
1 Yr 17.4% -22.9% 17.7% 1.84%
3 Yr 9.8%* -10.9% 10.1% 7.54%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 5.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFPAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -46.7% -16.9% 4.61%
2021 8.8% -5.0% 9.7% 7.21%
2020 4.6% 0.0% 5.1% 26.40%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFPAEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFPAEX Category Low Category High WFPAEX % Rank
Net Assets 160 M 984 K 30.8 B 59.91%
Number of Holdings 26 2 548 26.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M 314 K 30.5 B 54.50%
Weighting of Top 10 95.50% 38.8% 100.0% 36.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 39.33%
  2. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 26.11%
  3. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CL F 6.32%
  4. PIMCO RAE International CIT CL 0TS 4.96%
  5. JPMCB U.S. Value CF-FF 4.16%
  6. Putnam Large Cap Value Tr 4.14%
  7. American Beacon BW Lrg Cap Val I 4.09%
  8. BlackRock Developed Real Estate Idx F 3.35%
  9. Mfs Heritage Tr 2.78%
  10. Wellington CIF II Intl Qual Gr S2 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPAEX % Rank
Stocks 		86.28% 0.00% 98.45% 73.87%
Other 		11.67% -1.00% 18.32% 3.60%
Cash 		1.10% -6.61% 22.48% 80.18%
Bonds 		0.94% 0.23% 74.62% 96.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 1.00% 96.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 97.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPAEX % Rank
Technology 		20.01% 14.04% 24.10% 28.18%
Financial Services 		14.09% 12.57% 18.90% 75.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.47% 8.05% 13.40% 35.00%
Healthcare 		11.15% 10.32% 14.65% 95.45%
Industrials 		9.90% 9.12% 12.53% 86.36%
Real Estate 		8.51% 1.72% 10.21% 8.18%
Communication Services 		7.81% 5.69% 10.32% 25.45%
Consumer Defense 		6.18% 4.68% 11.07% 70.91%
Basic Materials 		4.45% 3.22% 6.79% 66.36%
Energy 		3.78% 2.33% 5.97% 74.55%
Utilities 		2.65% 1.89% 8.12% 49.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPAEX % Rank
US 		50.99% 0.00% 71.85% 81.53%
Non US 		35.29% 0.00% 44.64% 29.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPAEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		55.89% 5.77% 94.60% 14.41%
Government 		21.57% 1.77% 73.78% 69.82%
Securitized 		12.82% 0.00% 27.58% 39.64%
Corporate 		9.45% 0.47% 40.57% 73.87%
Municipal 		0.21% 0.00% 1.17% 29.73%
Derivative 		0.07% 0.00% 28.30% 49.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPAEX % Rank
US 		0.88% 0.21% 47.95% 96.85%
Non US 		0.06% 0.00% 26.67% 94.59%

WFPAEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 43.43% 71.96%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.92% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 116.00% 3.92%

WFPAEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFPAEX Category Low Category High WFPAEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 93.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFPAEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFPAEX Category Low Category High WFPAEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.38% 3.85% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFPAEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFPAEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 14.26 5.4 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×