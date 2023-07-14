Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
14.8%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$160 M
Holdings in Top 10
95.5%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WFPAEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.8%
|8.2%
|16.2%
|16.13%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-22.9%
|17.7%
|1.84%
|3 Yr
|9.8%*
|-10.9%
|10.1%
|7.54%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.7%
|5.8%
|38.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.2%
|6.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFPAEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.1%
|-46.7%
|-16.9%
|4.61%
|2021
|8.8%
|-5.0%
|9.7%
|7.21%
|2020
|4.6%
|0.0%
|5.1%
|26.40%
|2019
|N/A
|0.6%
|5.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.7%
|-1.6%
|N/A
|WFPAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|160 M
|984 K
|30.8 B
|59.91%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|548
|26.58%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|152 M
|314 K
|30.5 B
|54.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|95.50%
|38.8%
|100.0%
|36.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.28%
|0.00%
|98.45%
|73.87%
|Other
|11.67%
|-1.00%
|18.32%
|3.60%
|Cash
|1.10%
|-6.61%
|22.48%
|80.18%
|Bonds
|0.94%
|0.23%
|74.62%
|96.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|96.40%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|97.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|Technology
|20.01%
|14.04%
|24.10%
|28.18%
|Financial Services
|14.09%
|12.57%
|18.90%
|75.91%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.47%
|8.05%
|13.40%
|35.00%
|Healthcare
|11.15%
|10.32%
|14.65%
|95.45%
|Industrials
|9.90%
|9.12%
|12.53%
|86.36%
|Real Estate
|8.51%
|1.72%
|10.21%
|8.18%
|Communication Services
|7.81%
|5.69%
|10.32%
|25.45%
|Consumer Defense
|6.18%
|4.68%
|11.07%
|70.91%
|Basic Materials
|4.45%
|3.22%
|6.79%
|66.36%
|Energy
|3.78%
|2.33%
|5.97%
|74.55%
|Utilities
|2.65%
|1.89%
|8.12%
|49.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|US
|50.99%
|0.00%
|71.85%
|81.53%
|Non US
|35.29%
|0.00%
|44.64%
|29.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|55.89%
|5.77%
|94.60%
|14.41%
|Government
|21.57%
|1.77%
|73.78%
|69.82%
|Securitized
|12.82%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|39.64%
|Corporate
|9.45%
|0.47%
|40.57%
|73.87%
|Municipal
|0.21%
|0.00%
|1.17%
|29.73%
|Derivative
|0.07%
|0.00%
|28.30%
|49.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|US
|0.88%
|0.21%
|47.95%
|96.85%
|Non US
|0.06%
|0.00%
|26.67%
|94.59%
|WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|43.43%
|71.96%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.92%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFPAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|116.00%
|3.92%
|WFPAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|93.24%
|WFPAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WFPAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFPAEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.38%
|3.85%
|N/A
|WFPAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
