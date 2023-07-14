Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.1%
1 yr return
7.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$42.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
85.8%
Expense Ratio 0.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WFISRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-6.8%
|8.5%
|1.40%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|1.40%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|1.99%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|4.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFISRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|35.07%
|2021
|4.4%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|1.92%
|2020
|3.8%
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|5.91%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.8%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|WFISRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.1%
|-11.7%
|8.5%
|1.40%
|1 Yr
|7.4%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|1.40%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|2.20%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFISRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.1%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|35.07%
|2021
|4.4%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|1.92%
|2020
|3.8%
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|5.91%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.7%
|0.2%
|N/A
|WFISRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFISRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|42.9 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|84.02%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|1465
|49.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.8 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|74.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|85.78%
|5.2%
|100.0%
|43.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFISRX % Rank
|Bonds
|46.81%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|94.06%
|Stocks
|42.99%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|6.39%
|Other
|5.62%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|8.68%
|Cash
|4.11%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|60.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.47%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|74.43%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|95.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFISRX % Rank
|Technology
|20.03%
|15.47%
|25.61%
|20.00%
|Financial Services
|14.01%
|11.53%
|20.26%
|72.35%
|Healthcare
|11.56%
|6.38%
|14.87%
|63.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.42%
|4.61%
|13.00%
|20.59%
|Industrials
|10.09%
|7.75%
|12.84%
|74.12%
|Real Estate
|8.50%
|1.86%
|19.30%
|25.29%
|Communication Services
|7.59%
|4.20%
|8.42%
|17.06%
|Consumer Defense
|6.02%
|4.27%
|8.57%
|66.47%
|Basic Materials
|4.28%
|2.71%
|8.17%
|79.41%
|Energy
|3.87%
|2.88%
|13.48%
|86.47%
|Utilities
|2.62%
|1.85%
|8.79%
|70.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFISRX % Rank
|US
|27.15%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|5.48%
|Non US
|15.84%
|0.00%
|20.52%
|6.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFISRX % Rank
|Government
|42.49%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|34.70%
|Securitized
|27.46%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|17.81%
|Corporate
|20.30%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|54.79%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.16%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|49.32%
|Municipal
|0.44%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|32.42%
|Derivative
|0.15%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|29.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFISRX % Rank
|US
|43.80%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|90.87%
|Non US
|3.01%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|76.71%
|WFISRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.30%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|59.15%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.77%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WFISRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFISRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFISRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|121.26%
|11.35%
|WFISRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFISRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|98.63%
|WFISRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|WFISRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFISRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|N/A
|WFISRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...