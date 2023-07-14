Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive Retirement Fund

mutual fund
WFISRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.34 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFISRX) Primary (WFPARX)
WFISRX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.34 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFISRX) Primary (WFPARX)
WFISRX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$14.34 -0.05 -0.35%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFISRX) Primary (WFPARX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive Retirement Fund

WFISRX | Fund

$14.34

$42.9 M

0.00%

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$42.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

85.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index+ Aggressive Retirement Fund

WFISRX | Fund

$14.34

$42.9 M

0.00%

0.30%

WFISRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    flexPATH Index+ Aggressive Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WFISRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -6.8% 8.5% 1.40%
1 Yr 7.4% -21.8% 8.5% 1.40%
3 Yr 3.4%* -11.3% 5.2% 1.99%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 4.6% 4.65%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -38.3% 0.8% 35.07%
2021 4.4% -4.6% 5.0% 1.92%
2020 3.8% -5.4% 4.2% 5.91%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.8% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -11.7% 8.5% 1.40%
1 Yr 7.4% -21.8% 8.5% 1.40%
3 Yr 3.4%* -11.3% 5.2% 2.20%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFISRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -38.3% 0.8% 35.07%
2021 4.4% -4.6% 5.0% 1.92%
2020 3.8% -5.4% 4.2% 5.91%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.7% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFISRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFISRX Category Low Category High WFISRX % Rank
Net Assets 42.9 M 403 K 22.2 B 84.02%
Number of Holdings 26 2 1465 49.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.8 M 118 K 21.9 B 74.89%
Weighting of Top 10 85.78% 5.2% 100.0% 43.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 31.07%
  2. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 19.25%
  3. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 11.63%
  4. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 5.20%
  5. Lord Abbett Total Return Trust II CL 0TS 4.44%
  6. DoubleLine Total Return Bond CL 1 4.43%
  7. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CL F 3.10%
  8. NB Strategic Multi-Sector FI Tr Cl III 2.23%
  9. PIMCO RAE International CIT CL 0TS 2.22%
  10. PGIM Total Return Bond Fund CIT CL R1 2.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFISRX % Rank
Bonds 		46.81% 0.62% 129.11% 94.06%
Stocks 		42.99% 0.00% 48.31% 6.39%
Other 		5.62% -0.49% 58.50% 8.68%
Cash 		4.11% -35.64% 53.61% 60.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.47% 0.00% 7.12% 74.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 95.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFISRX % Rank
Technology 		20.03% 15.47% 25.61% 20.00%
Financial Services 		14.01% 11.53% 20.26% 72.35%
Healthcare 		11.56% 6.38% 14.87% 63.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.42% 4.61% 13.00% 20.59%
Industrials 		10.09% 7.75% 12.84% 74.12%
Real Estate 		8.50% 1.86% 19.30% 25.29%
Communication Services 		7.59% 4.20% 8.42% 17.06%
Consumer Defense 		6.02% 4.27% 8.57% 66.47%
Basic Materials 		4.28% 2.71% 8.17% 79.41%
Energy 		3.87% 2.88% 13.48% 86.47%
Utilities 		2.62% 1.85% 8.79% 70.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFISRX % Rank
US 		27.15% 0.00% 33.21% 5.48%
Non US 		15.84% 0.00% 20.52% 6.39%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFISRX % Rank
Government 		42.49% 0.00% 99.79% 34.70%
Securitized 		27.46% 0.00% 92.95% 17.81%
Corporate 		20.30% 0.00% 99.84% 54.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.16% 0.00% 99.07% 49.32%
Municipal 		0.44% 0.00% 99.98% 32.42%
Derivative 		0.15% 0.00% 13.23% 29.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFISRX % Rank
US 		43.80% 0.00% 129.11% 90.87%
Non US 		3.01% 0.00% 18.63% 76.71%

WFISRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.02% 28.84% 59.15%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.77% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WFISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFISRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 121.26% 11.35%

WFISRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFISRX Category Low Category High WFISRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 98.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFISRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFISRX Category Low Category High WFISRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.83% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFISRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFISRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×