Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

flexPATH Index+ Moderate Retirement Fund

mutual fund
WFIPRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.61 -0.04 -0.29%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFIPRX) Primary (WFPMRX)
WFIPRX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index+ Moderate Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.61 -0.04 -0.29%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFIPRX) Primary (WFPMRX)
WFIPRX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index+ Moderate Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.61 -0.04 -0.29%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFIPRX) Primary (WFPMRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index+ Moderate Retirement Fund

WFIPRX | Fund

$13.61

$390 M

0.00%

0.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

5.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$390 M

Holdings in Top 10

88.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index+ Moderate Retirement Fund

WFIPRX | Fund

$13.61

$390 M

0.00%

0.29%

WFIPRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    flexPATH Index+ Moderate Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WFIPRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -6.8% 8.5% 18.60%
1 Yr 5.6% -21.8% 8.5% 6.05%
3 Yr 2.0%* -11.3% 5.2% 5.97%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 4.6% 19.19%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -38.3% 0.8% 30.81%
2021 3.5% -4.6% 5.0% 4.33%
2020 3.6% -5.4% 4.2% 6.99%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.8% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -11.7% 8.5% 18.60%
1 Yr 5.6% -21.8% 8.5% 6.05%
3 Yr 2.0%* -11.3% 5.2% 11.54%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -38.3% 0.8% 30.81%
2021 3.5% -4.6% 5.0% 4.33%
2020 3.6% -5.4% 4.2% 6.99%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.7% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFIPRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFIPRX Category Low Category High WFIPRX % Rank
Net Assets 390 M 403 K 22.2 B 34.70%
Number of Holdings 26 2 1465 48.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 344 M 118 K 21.9 B 26.48%
Weighting of Top 10 88.20% 5.2% 100.0% 30.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 37.65%
  2. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 15.07%
  3. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 8.79%
  4. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 5.76%
  5. Lord Abbett Total Return Trust II CL 0TS 5.40%
  6. DoubleLine Total Return Bond CL 1 5.39%
  7. NB Strategic Multi-Sector FI Tr Cl III 2.71%
  8. PGIM Total Return Bond Fund CIT CL R1 2.70%
  9. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CL F 2.44%
  10. BlackRock Russell 2000Â® Index F 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIPRX % Rank
Bonds 		56.23% 0.62% 129.11% 61.19%
Stocks 		34.16% 0.00% 48.31% 28.31%
Cash 		4.64% -35.64% 53.61% 48.40%
Other 		4.38% -0.49% 58.50% 10.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.57% 0.00% 7.12% 60.27%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 91.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIPRX % Rank
Technology 		20.06% 15.47% 25.61% 18.24%
Financial Services 		14.06% 11.53% 20.26% 70.59%
Healthcare 		11.83% 6.38% 14.87% 54.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.44% 4.61% 13.00% 18.82%
Industrials 		10.28% 7.75% 12.84% 58.82%
Real Estate 		8.06% 1.86% 19.30% 36.47%
Communication Services 		7.48% 4.20% 8.42% 20.00%
Consumer Defense 		5.98% 4.27% 8.57% 67.06%
Basic Materials 		4.24% 2.71% 8.17% 80.00%
Energy 		3.95% 2.88% 13.48% 80.00%
Utilities 		2.62% 1.85% 8.79% 69.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIPRX % Rank
US 		22.21% 0.00% 33.21% 42.92%
Non US 		11.95% 0.00% 20.52% 38.36%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIPRX % Rank
Government 		42.23% 0.00% 99.79% 35.16%
Securitized 		27.87% 0.00% 92.95% 12.79%
Corporate 		20.60% 0.00% 99.84% 52.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.70% 0.00% 99.07% 53.42%
Municipal 		0.45% 0.00% 99.98% 28.77%
Derivative 		0.15% 0.00% 13.23% 28.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIPRX % Rank
US 		52.58% 0.00% 129.11% 54.79%
Non US 		3.65% 0.00% 18.63% 68.49%

WFIPRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.29% 0.02% 28.84% 60.56%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.77% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 121.26% 8.65%

WFIPRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFIPRX Category Low Category High WFIPRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 95.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFIPRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFIPRX Category Low Category High WFIPRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.83% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFIPRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFIPRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×