Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$390 M
Holdings in Top 10
88.2%
Expense Ratio 0.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WFIPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-6.8%
|8.5%
|18.60%
|1 Yr
|5.6%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|6.05%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|5.97%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|19.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFIPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.5%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|30.81%
|2021
|3.5%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|4.33%
|2020
|3.6%
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|6.99%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.8%
|0.2%
|N/A
|WFIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|390 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|34.70%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|1465
|48.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|344 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|26.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|88.20%
|5.2%
|100.0%
|30.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|Bonds
|56.23%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|61.19%
|Stocks
|34.16%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|28.31%
|Cash
|4.64%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|48.40%
|Other
|4.38%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|10.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.57%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|60.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|91.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|Technology
|20.06%
|15.47%
|25.61%
|18.24%
|Financial Services
|14.06%
|11.53%
|20.26%
|70.59%
|Healthcare
|11.83%
|6.38%
|14.87%
|54.12%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.44%
|4.61%
|13.00%
|18.82%
|Industrials
|10.28%
|7.75%
|12.84%
|58.82%
|Real Estate
|8.06%
|1.86%
|19.30%
|36.47%
|Communication Services
|7.48%
|4.20%
|8.42%
|20.00%
|Consumer Defense
|5.98%
|4.27%
|8.57%
|67.06%
|Basic Materials
|4.24%
|2.71%
|8.17%
|80.00%
|Energy
|3.95%
|2.88%
|13.48%
|80.00%
|Utilities
|2.62%
|1.85%
|8.79%
|69.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|US
|22.21%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|42.92%
|Non US
|11.95%
|0.00%
|20.52%
|38.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|Government
|42.23%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|35.16%
|Securitized
|27.87%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|12.79%
|Corporate
|20.60%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|52.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.70%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|53.42%
|Municipal
|0.45%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|28.77%
|Derivative
|0.15%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|28.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|US
|52.58%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|54.79%
|Non US
|3.65%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|68.49%
|WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.29%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|60.56%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.77%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFIPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|121.26%
|8.65%
|WFIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|95.43%
|WFIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|WFIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|N/A
|WFIPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
