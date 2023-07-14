Home
Trending ETFs

flexPATH Index Aggressive 2025 Fund

mutual fund
WFIGTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.76 -0.06 -0.36%
primary theme
Target-Date 2025
share class
(WFIGTX) Primary (WFIABX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index Aggressive 2025 Fund

WFIGTX | Fund

$16.76

$84.2 M

0.00%

0.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$84.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WFIGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    flexPATH Index Aggressive 2025 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WFIGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% 3.2% 10.1% 8.07%
1 Yr 8.9% -14.2% 11.2% 3.14%
3 Yr 5.2%* -11.3% 6.6% 2.45%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 3.1% 6.06%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 3.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -33.6% -9.0% 13.39%
2021 5.7% -9.4% 6.2% 2.82%
2020 4.1% -2.9% 4.2% 1.49%
2019 N/A 1.0% 4.0% N/A
2018 N/A -4.7% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% 3.2% 10.1% 8.07%
1 Yr 8.9% -14.2% 11.2% 3.14%
3 Yr 5.2%* -11.3% 6.6% 2.45%
5 Yr N/A* -7.4% 3.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.4% 4.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.1% -33.6% -9.0% 13.39%
2021 5.7% -9.4% 6.2% 2.82%
2020 4.1% -2.9% 4.2% 1.49%
2019 N/A 1.0% 4.0% N/A
2018 N/A -3.8% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFIGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFIGTX Category Low Category High WFIGTX % Rank
Net Assets 84.2 M 1.06 M 79.7 B 78.41%
Number of Holdings 3 2 621 97.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 84.3 M 293 K 78.7 B 78.41%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 43.9% 100.0% 2.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2030 F 90.57%
  2. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2035 F 9.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGTX % Rank
Stocks 		59.60% 0.00% 59.60% 0.44%
Bonds 		36.32% 8.18% 68.33% 87.67%
Cash 		3.68% -4.39% 50.45% 61.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.33% 0.01% 3.27% 80.18%
Other 		0.08% -0.61% 22.94% 50.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.28% 80.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGTX % Rank
Technology 		18.97% 13.93% 23.93% 45.33%
Financial Services 		14.76% 12.41% 19.06% 48.89%
Healthcare 		11.64% 10.77% 15.01% 78.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 8.02% 13.41% 62.22%
Industrials 		10.08% 8.30% 12.73% 65.33%
Real Estate 		8.53% 1.86% 14.43% 17.78%
Communication Services 		6.93% 5.69% 9.94% 56.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.84% 4.91% 11.03% 45.33%
Basic Materials 		4.61% 3.15% 7.09% 53.78%
Energy 		4.36% 2.40% 7.33% 54.22%
Utilities 		2.78% 1.89% 8.11% 55.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGTX % Rank
US 		37.48% 0.00% 46.65% 14.10%
Non US 		22.12% 0.00% 28.96% 17.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGTX % Rank
Government 		48.05% 10.22% 96.47% 28.19%
Securitized 		21.12% 0.00% 37.85% 34.36%
Corporate 		20.88% 0.53% 45.80% 53.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.41% 0.94% 80.26% 71.81%
Municipal 		0.54% 0.00% 1.29% 16.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 16.20% 81.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGTX % Rank
US 		34.07% 7.53% 67.13% 69.60%
Non US 		2.25% 0.18% 17.82% 91.63%

WFIGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.17% 0.01% 48.41% 84.55%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.78% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.10% 1.50% 97.00% 6.22%

WFIGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFIGTX Category Low Category High WFIGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.48% 45.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFIGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFIGTX Category Low Category High WFIGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.27% 3.72% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFIGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFIGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.83 2.41

