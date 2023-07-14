Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.6%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$84.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WFIGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.6%
|3.2%
|10.1%
|8.07%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-14.2%
|11.2%
|3.14%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-11.3%
|6.6%
|2.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|3.1%
|6.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|3.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFIGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.1%
|-33.6%
|-9.0%
|13.39%
|2021
|5.7%
|-9.4%
|6.2%
|2.82%
|2020
|4.1%
|-2.9%
|4.2%
|1.49%
|2019
|N/A
|1.0%
|4.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.7%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|WFIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|84.2 M
|1.06 M
|79.7 B
|78.41%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|621
|97.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|84.3 M
|293 K
|78.7 B
|78.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|43.9%
|100.0%
|2.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.60%
|0.00%
|59.60%
|0.44%
|Bonds
|36.32%
|8.18%
|68.33%
|87.67%
|Cash
|3.68%
|-4.39%
|50.45%
|61.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.33%
|0.01%
|3.27%
|80.18%
|Other
|0.08%
|-0.61%
|22.94%
|50.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|80.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|Technology
|18.97%
|13.93%
|23.93%
|45.33%
|Financial Services
|14.76%
|12.41%
|19.06%
|48.89%
|Healthcare
|11.64%
|10.77%
|15.01%
|78.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.49%
|8.02%
|13.41%
|62.22%
|Industrials
|10.08%
|8.30%
|12.73%
|65.33%
|Real Estate
|8.53%
|1.86%
|14.43%
|17.78%
|Communication Services
|6.93%
|5.69%
|9.94%
|56.00%
|Consumer Defense
|6.84%
|4.91%
|11.03%
|45.33%
|Basic Materials
|4.61%
|3.15%
|7.09%
|53.78%
|Energy
|4.36%
|2.40%
|7.33%
|54.22%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|1.89%
|8.11%
|55.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|US
|37.48%
|0.00%
|46.65%
|14.10%
|Non US
|22.12%
|0.00%
|28.96%
|17.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|Government
|48.05%
|10.22%
|96.47%
|28.19%
|Securitized
|21.12%
|0.00%
|37.85%
|34.36%
|Corporate
|20.88%
|0.53%
|45.80%
|53.30%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.41%
|0.94%
|80.26%
|71.81%
|Municipal
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.29%
|16.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.20%
|81.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|US
|34.07%
|7.53%
|67.13%
|69.60%
|Non US
|2.25%
|0.18%
|17.82%
|91.63%
|WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.17%
|0.01%
|48.41%
|84.55%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.78%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFIGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.10%
|1.50%
|97.00%
|6.22%
|WFIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.48%
|45.81%
|WFIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WFIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIGTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.27%
|3.72%
|N/A
|WFIGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
