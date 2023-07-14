Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$20.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.16%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WFIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-6.8%
|8.5%
|0.47%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|2.79%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|3.48%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|4.6%
|1.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.8%
|1.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|42.18%
|2021
|4.3%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|2.88%
|2020
|4.0%
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|2.15%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.8%
|0.2%
|N/A
|Period
|WFIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-11.7%
|8.5%
|0.47%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-21.8%
|8.5%
|2.79%
|3 Yr
|3.3%*
|-11.3%
|5.2%
|3.85%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.3%
|2.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFIGRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.5%
|-38.3%
|0.8%
|42.18%
|2021
|4.3%
|-4.6%
|5.0%
|2.88%
|2020
|4.0%
|-5.4%
|4.2%
|2.15%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.7%
|0.2%
|N/A
|WFIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.6 M
|403 K
|22.2 B
|89.50%
|Number of Holdings
|3
|2
|1465
|94.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.6 M
|118 K
|21.9 B
|80.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|5.2%
|100.0%
|1.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|Stocks
|48.31%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|0.46%
|Bonds
|46.75%
|0.62%
|129.11%
|94.52%
|Cash
|4.43%
|-35.64%
|53.61%
|51.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.43%
|0.00%
|7.12%
|76.71%
|Other
|0.08%
|-0.49%
|58.50%
|29.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.07%
|61.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|Technology
|18.95%
|15.47%
|25.61%
|36.47%
|Financial Services
|14.74%
|11.53%
|20.26%
|58.82%
|Healthcare
|11.76%
|6.38%
|14.87%
|55.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.49%
|4.61%
|13.00%
|61.76%
|Industrials
|10.17%
|7.75%
|12.84%
|66.47%
|Real Estate
|8.48%
|1.86%
|19.30%
|25.88%
|Communication Services
|6.87%
|4.20%
|8.42%
|44.12%
|Consumer Defense
|6.79%
|4.27%
|8.57%
|36.47%
|Basic Materials
|4.56%
|2.71%
|8.17%
|50.59%
|Energy
|4.41%
|2.88%
|13.48%
|63.53%
|Utilities
|2.79%
|1.85%
|8.79%
|53.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|US
|31.04%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|3.65%
|Non US
|17.27%
|0.00%
|20.52%
|4.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|Government
|47.89%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|20.09%
|Securitized
|21.48%
|0.00%
|92.95%
|31.96%
|Corporate
|21.24%
|0.00%
|99.84%
|50.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.84%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|52.05%
|Municipal
|0.55%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|16.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.23%
|66.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|US
|43.83%
|0.00%
|129.11%
|89.50%
|Non US
|2.92%
|0.00%
|18.63%
|77.17%
|WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.16%
|0.02%
|28.84%
|77.00%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.77%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|121.26%
|4.32%
|WFIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.01%
|78.08%
|WFIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|WFIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFIGRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.06%
|6.83%
|N/A
|WFIGRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
