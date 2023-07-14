Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

flexPATH Index Aggressive Retirement Fund

mutual fund
WFIGRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.11 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFIGRX) Primary (WFIARX)
WFIGRX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index Aggressive Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.11 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFIGRX) Primary (WFIARX)
WFIGRX (Mutual Fund)

flexPATH Index Aggressive Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$15.11 -0.05 -0.33%
primary theme
Target Date
share class
(WFIGRX) Primary (WFIARX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index Aggressive Retirement Fund

WFIGRX | Fund

$15.11

$20.6 M

0.00%

0.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.5%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$20.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index Aggressive Retirement Fund

WFIGRX | Fund

$15.11

$20.6 M

0.00%

0.16%

WFIGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    flexPATH Index Aggressive Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 21, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WFIGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -6.8% 8.5% 0.47%
1 Yr 7.1% -21.8% 8.5% 2.79%
3 Yr 3.3%* -11.3% 5.2% 3.48%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 4.6% 1.74%
10 Yr N/A* -2.8% 1.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -38.3% 0.8% 42.18%
2021 4.3% -4.6% 5.0% 2.88%
2020 4.0% -5.4% 4.2% 2.15%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.8% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.5% -11.7% 8.5% 0.47%
1 Yr 7.1% -21.8% 8.5% 2.79%
3 Yr 3.3%* -11.3% 5.2% 3.85%
5 Yr N/A* -6.3% 2.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.9% 3.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFIGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -38.3% 0.8% 42.18%
2021 4.3% -4.6% 5.0% 2.88%
2020 4.0% -5.4% 4.2% 2.15%
2019 N/A -0.3% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.7% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFIGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFIGRX Category Low Category High WFIGRX % Rank
Net Assets 20.6 M 403 K 22.2 B 89.50%
Number of Holdings 3 2 1465 94.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 20.6 M 118 K 21.9 B 80.82%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.2% 100.0% 1.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2025 F 81.08%
  2. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2030 F 19.02%
  3. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index Retire F 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGRX % Rank
Stocks 		48.31% 0.00% 48.31% 0.46%
Bonds 		46.75% 0.62% 129.11% 94.52%
Cash 		4.43% -35.64% 53.61% 51.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.43% 0.00% 7.12% 76.71%
Other 		0.08% -0.49% 58.50% 29.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.07% 61.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGRX % Rank
Technology 		18.95% 15.47% 25.61% 36.47%
Financial Services 		14.74% 11.53% 20.26% 58.82%
Healthcare 		11.76% 6.38% 14.87% 55.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 4.61% 13.00% 61.76%
Industrials 		10.17% 7.75% 12.84% 66.47%
Real Estate 		8.48% 1.86% 19.30% 25.88%
Communication Services 		6.87% 4.20% 8.42% 44.12%
Consumer Defense 		6.79% 4.27% 8.57% 36.47%
Basic Materials 		4.56% 2.71% 8.17% 50.59%
Energy 		4.41% 2.88% 13.48% 63.53%
Utilities 		2.79% 1.85% 8.79% 53.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGRX % Rank
US 		31.04% 0.00% 33.21% 3.65%
Non US 		17.27% 0.00% 20.52% 4.57%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGRX % Rank
Government 		47.89% 0.00% 99.79% 20.09%
Securitized 		21.48% 0.00% 92.95% 31.96%
Corporate 		21.24% 0.00% 99.84% 50.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.84% 0.00% 99.07% 52.05%
Municipal 		0.55% 0.00% 99.98% 16.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 13.23% 66.21%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFIGRX % Rank
US 		43.83% 0.00% 129.11% 89.50%
Non US 		2.92% 0.00% 18.63% 77.17%

WFIGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.16% 0.02% 28.84% 77.00%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.77% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFIGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 121.26% 4.32%

WFIGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFIGRX Category Low Category High WFIGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.01% 78.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFIGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFIGRX Category Low Category High WFIGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.06% 6.83% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFIGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFIGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2015

6.45

6.5%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 6.49 3.75

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×