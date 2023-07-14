Home
Allspring Managed Account CoreBuilder® Shares - Series M

mutual fund
WFCMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.13 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
M (WFCMX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Managed Account CoreBuilder® Shares - Series M

WFCMX | Fund

$11.13

$722 M

3.79%

$0.42

0.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$722 M

Holdings in Top 10

10.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 9.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WFCMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Managed Account CoreBuilder® Shares - Series M
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 14, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Miller

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 60% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities that pay interest exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”);
up to 40% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities that pay interest subject to federal AMT;
up to 40% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities;
up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets in corporate debt securities.
We invest principally in municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States that pay interest exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. Additionally, we may invest in debt securities of corporate issuers. These include traditional corporate bonds as well as bank loans. These securities may have fixed, floating, or variable rates. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 3 and 20 years.
We may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 20% of the Fund’s total assets.
We start our investment process with a top-down, macroeconomic outlook to determine portfolio duration and yield curve positioning as well as industry, sector and credit quality allocations. Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, inflation, and monetary and fiscal policy. In combination with our top-down macroeconomic approach, we conduct intensive research on individual issuers to uncover solid investment opportunities, especially looking for bonds whose quality may be improving. Our security selection is based on several factors including, among others, improving financial trends, positive industry and sector dynamics, improving economic conditions, specific demographic trends and value relative to other securities. We may sell a security due to changes in credit characteristics or outlook, as well as changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs. A security may also be sold based on relative value considerations and could be replaced with a security that presents a better value or risk/reward profile.
Read More

WFCMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 32.75%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.3% 44.15%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 47.22%
5 Yr -1.2%* -11.5% 29.2% 52.63%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 14.1% 10.63%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -76.8% 4.7% 53.76%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 47.59%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 77.76%
2019 1.2% -57.4% 18.9% 20.68%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 17.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -60.4% 31.9% 32.87%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.1% 40.32%
3 Yr -3.2%* -20.5% 51.6% 47.97%
5 Yr -1.2%* -11.5% 29.3% 54.48%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 14.1% 14.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFCMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.5% -76.8% 4.7% 53.82%
2021 -0.2% -69.5% 12.4% 47.59%
2020 0.3% -66.1% 60.0% 77.70%
2019 1.2% -57.4% 18.9% 20.93%
2018 -0.2% -30.0% 2.1% 20.29%

NAV & Total Return History

WFCMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFCMX Category Low Category High WFCMX % Rank
Net Assets 722 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 37.85%
Number of Holdings 419 1 14000 30.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.9 M -317 M 8.64 B 46.24%
Weighting of Top 10 10.63% 2.4% 101.7% 79.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SAN FRANCISCO CALIF CITY & CNTY ARPTS COMMN INTL ARPT REV 5% 1.40%
  2. PUBLIC FIN AUTH WIS HOSP REV 4% 1.31%
  3. KENTUCKY INC KY PUB ENERGY AUTH GAS SUPLLY REV 4% 1.23%
  4. ST JAMES PARISH LA REV 0.18% 1.17%
  5. MIZUHO FLOATER / RESIDUAL TR VAR STS 0.18% 1.17%
  6. BROOKHAVEN GA DEV AUTH REV 4% 1.07%
  7. LOWER COLO RIV AUTH TEX REV 4% 1.05%
  8. METROPOLITAN PIER & EXPOSITION AUTH ILL DEDICATED ST TAX REV 0% 1.04%
  9. TENNESSEE ENERGY ACQUISITION CORP GAS REV 4% 1.04%
  10. KENTUCKY INC KY PUB ENERGY AUTH GAS SUPLLY REV 4% 1.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFCMX % Rank
Bonds 		99.16% 65.51% 150.86% 44.45%
Cash 		0.84% -50.86% 33.96% 54.51%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 50.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 48.21%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 48.21%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 48.38%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFCMX % Rank
Municipal 		99.16% 44.39% 100.00% 41.72%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.84% 0.00% 33.95% 56.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 47.45%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 48.44%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 56.71%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 50.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFCMX % Rank
US 		99.04% 37.86% 142.23% 22.51%
Non US 		0.12% 0.00% 62.14% 69.62%

WFCMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% 0.02% 6.50% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 0.63%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.54%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% 0.14%

Sales Fees

WFCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFCMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 283.00% 17.76%

WFCMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFCMX Category Low Category High WFCMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.79% 0.00% 4.45% 5.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFCMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFCMX Category Low Category High WFCMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.10% -0.53% 5.33% 6.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFCMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

WFCMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2008

14.14

14.1%

Robert Miller is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments, where he manages mutual funds and separate accounts. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert worked for American Century Investments, where he was part of a team managing the firm’s municipal bond portfolios. Robert had direct responsibility for the firm’s national intermediate- and long-term investment-grade strategies. In addition, he managed several other state-specific funds for the firm. Robert also served as a member of its analytical team. Earlier, Robert was a municipal bond analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, where he served as an analyst in the States and High Profile Ratings Group as well as the Airport Credit Group, the Southeast Regional Ratings Group, and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Ratings Group. He also founded a small venture capital firm and served as a consultant with Black and Veatch and KPMG Peat Marwick, where he specialized in conducting financial feasibility studies in support of large infrastructure projects. Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from San Jose State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Adrian Van Poppel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Adrian Van Poppel is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM in 1997 and was responsible for trading cash positions of repurchase agreements and sweep for all mutual funds. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics as well as a master’s degree in financial analysis and investment management from Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California. He is a member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts and the Municipal Bond Club of San Francisco.

Terry Goode

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Terry Goode is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He is responsible for managing national and state-specific mutual funds, insurance accounts, and separate accounts. Terry joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before this, he served as head of the WFAM Tax-Exempt Research team, leading the group responsible for providing credit research to the Municipal Fixed Income team. Prior to joining WFAM, Terry performed similar research duties and provided bond ratings as a director at Standard & Poor’s Credit Market Services. He held a similar position with Wells Fargo Bank’s health care division. Terry earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and investment strategy from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Terry is a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts and the Society of Municipal Analysts and served as former chair and member of the California Society of Municipal Analysts.

Nicholos Venditti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Nicholos Venditti is a senior portfolio manager for the Municipal Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Before joining WFAM, he was with Thornburg Investment Management as a portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond group. Earlier positions there include serving as a portfolio manager on seven mutual funds and separately managed accounts with total assets of approximately $10 billion. Prior to Thornburg, Nicholos held a variety of roles focused on municipal credit analysis at Financial Security Assurance/Assured Guaranty, where he began his investment industry career in 2007. He earned a bachelor’s degree in theoretical economics from Trinity University; a master’s degree in applied economics from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, where he also served as an adjunct professor; and a master’s degree in finance from Syracuse University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

