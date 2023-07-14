Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 60% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities that pay interest exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”);

■ up to 40% of the Fund’s net assets in municipal securities that pay interest subject to federal AMT;

■ up to 40% of the Fund’s total assets in below investment-grade municipal securities;

■ up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters; and

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s net assets in corporate debt securities.

We invest principally in municipal securities of states, territories and possessions of the United States that pay interest exempt from federal income tax, but not necessarily federal AMT. Some of the securities may be below investment grade or may be unrated and deemed by us to be of comparable quality. Additionally, we may invest in debt securities of corporate issuers. These include traditional corporate bonds as well as bank loans. These securities may have fixed, floating, or variable rates. We may use futures for duration and yield curve management. While we may purchase securities of any maturity, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be between 3 and 20 years.

We may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s total assets in inverse floaters to seek enhanced returns. Inverse floaters are derivative debt instruments created by depositing a municipal security in a trust. Inverse floaters pay interest at rates that generally vary inversely with specified short-term interest rates and involve leverage. We intend to limit leverage created by the Fund’s investment in inverse floaters to an amount equal to 20% of the Fund’s total assets.