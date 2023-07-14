Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Moderate Balanced Fund

WFBCX | Fund

$18.72

$117 M

0.95%

$0.18

1.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$117 M

Holdings in Top 10

92.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 119.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WFBCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Moderate Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jan 30, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kandarp Acharya

Fund Description

We seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by  allocating up to 50% of its assets to equity securities and up to 70% of its assets to fixed income securities.
The Fund’s “neutral” allocation is as follows:
60% of the Fund’s total assets in bond funds; and
40% of the Fund’s total assets in stock funds.
The Fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in various affiliated mutual funds (each, an “Underlying Fund”) employing a multi-asset, multi-style investment approach designed to reduce the price and return volatility of the Fund and to provide more consistent returns.  The Fund’s broad diversification may help to reduce the overall impact of any one asset class underperforming, but may also limit upside potential. The Fund may invest in  Allspring Master Portfolios, in other  Allspring Funds, or directly in securities. We may adjust the Fund’s effective allocation throughout the year.
The fixed income portion of the Fund employs a variety of investment styles, intended in the aggregate to reduce price and return volatility, and deliver more consistent returns. The Fund’s fixed income portion may invest in U.S. investment grade bonds, below investment grade (high yield) bonds, inflation protected bonds, and foreign issues.
The equity portion of the Fund blends multiple investment styles in an attempt to reduce the risk associated with the use of a single style, which may move in and out of favor during the course of a market cycle. Equity holdings are diversified across U.S. large company, U.S. small company, international developed and emerging market stocks.
In addition, certain of the fixed income and equity master portfolios in which the Fund invests may employ a variety of derivative instruments such as futures, options  and swap agreements. To the extent that one or more master portfolios is invested in such derivatives, the Fund will be exposed to the risks associated with such investments.
The Fund will incorporate a Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) Overlay strategy which invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies. The TAA Overlay strategy seeks to improve the Fund’s risk/return profile through the tactical use of futures contracts. The TAA Overlay uses qualitative and quantitative inputs to guide equity and fixed income exposures in the Fund. Dependent upon market conditions, the TAA Overlay may increase or decrease exposures to a given asset class.
As part of managing the Fund’s level of risk, both in absolute terms and relative to its benchmark, we may make changes to the allocations among investment styles at any time. We may use cash flows or effect transactions to accomplish these changes.
Portfolio Asset Allocation
The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocation and  target ranges.
Asset Class
Neutral Allocation
Range1
Bond Funds
60%
50% to 70%
Stock Funds
40%
30% to 50%
Tactical Asset Allocation Overlay (TAA)
0%
-10.0% to 10.0%
Read More

WFBCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -8.1% 18.8% 30.93%
1 Yr 2.1% -10.0% 54.2% 34.54%
3 Yr -3.9%* -6.8% 9.7% 81.53%
5 Yr -3.6%* -6.5% 6.1% 89.03%
10 Yr -1.2%* -4.5% 5.3% 74.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -35.0% 33.6% 43.02%
2021 -1.4% -5.9% 7.0% 96.25%
2020 1.7% -3.6% 12.1% 49.50%
2019 2.7% -2.5% 5.1% 31.06%
2018 -3.5% -4.8% -0.6% 98.69%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -11.0% 18.8% 30.47%
1 Yr 2.1% -10.0% 54.2% 33.41%
3 Yr -3.9%* -6.8% 9.7% 81.69%
5 Yr -3.6%* -6.5% 7.5% 89.74%
10 Yr -1.2%* -4.5% 6.0% 90.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFBCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.3% -35.0% 33.6% 43.02%
2021 -1.4% -5.9% 14.7% 96.25%
2020 1.7% -3.6% 12.1% 49.50%
2019 2.7% -2.5% 5.1% 31.57%
2018 -3.5% -4.8% -0.4% 99.22%

NAV & Total Return History

WFBCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFBCX Category Low Category High WFBCX % Rank
Net Assets 117 M 130 K 62.8 B 84.08%
Number of Holdings 32 3 25236 47.39%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 125 K 11 B 75.74%
Weighting of Top 10 92.27% 6.3% 100.0% 14.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allspring Managed Fixed Income 26.50%
  2. Allspring Conservative Income Inst 14.18%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFBCX % Rank
Bonds 		56.17% 11.31% 89.41% 33.71%
Stocks 		37.72% 3.48% 51.81% 54.75%
Cash 		4.06% -35.68% 69.40% 65.99%
Convertible Bonds 		2.04% 0.00% 71.77% 17.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 21.95% 75.74%
Other 		0.00% -4.68% 21.77% 93.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFBCX % Rank
Technology 		17.18% 0.22% 27.92% 46.12%
Financial Services 		17.17% 0.00% 83.50% 13.47%
Healthcare 		14.45% 0.00% 24.25% 18.49%
Industrials 		11.04% 0.14% 17.90% 31.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.07% 0.00% 14.20% 44.75%
Consumer Defense 		7.30% 0.00% 51.19% 43.15%
Communication Services 		6.96% 0.00% 11.11% 46.12%
Energy 		4.74% 0.00% 62.93% 55.94%
Real Estate 		4.09% 0.00% 43.16% 63.70%
Basic Materials 		4.04% 0.00% 32.82% 63.01%
Utilities 		2.95% 0.00% 48.33% 64.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFBCX % Rank
US 		28.39% 3.48% 51.08% 36.51%
Non US 		9.33% 0.00% 25.18% 58.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFBCX % Rank
Corporate 		36.03% 0.00% 96.66% 39.46%
Government 		27.79% 0.00% 94.29% 51.93%
Securitized 		22.41% 0.00% 52.08% 28.34%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.24% 0.15% 71.66% 81.63%
Municipal 		4.77% 0.00% 99.85% 9.98%
Derivative 		2.76% 0.00% 27.44% 25.62%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFBCX % Rank
US 		50.09% 9.98% 83.14% 23.58%
Non US 		6.08% 0.00% 30.21% 61.45%

WFBCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% 0.01% 13.45% 4.79%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.25% 58.43%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 79.60%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% 83.27%

Sales Fees

WFBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 96.30%

Trading Fees

WFBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFBCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 119.00% 2.00% 380.00% 92.20%

WFBCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFBCX Category Low Category High WFBCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 6.08% 99.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFBCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFBCX Category Low Category High WFBCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -1.22% 6.83% 97.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFBCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFBCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kandarp Acharya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Petros Bocray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Travis Keshemberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

