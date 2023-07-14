We seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating up to 50% of its assets to equity securities and up to 70% of its assets to fixed income securities.

The Fund’s “neutral” allocation is as follows:

■ 60% of the Fund’s total assets in bond funds; and

■ 40% of the Fund’s total assets in stock funds.

The Fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in various affiliated mutual funds (each, an “Underlying Fund”) employing a multi-asset, multi-style investment approach designed to reduce the price and return volatility of the Fund and to provide more consistent returns. The Fund’s broad diversification may help to reduce the overall impact of any one asset class underperforming, but may also limit upside potential. The Fund may invest in Allspring Master Portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in securities. We may adjust the Fund’s effective allocation throughout the year.

The fixed income portion of the Fund employs a variety of investment styles, intended in the aggregate to reduce price and return volatility, and deliver more consistent returns. The Fund’s fixed income portion may invest in U.S. investment grade bonds, below investment grade (high yield) bonds, inflation protected bonds, and foreign issues.

The equity portion of the Fund blends multiple investment styles in an attempt to reduce the risk associated with the use of a single style, which may move in and out of favor during the course of a market cycle. Equity holdings are diversified across U.S. large company, U.S. small company, international developed and emerging market stocks.

In addition, certain of the fixed income and equity master portfolios in which the Fund invests may employ a variety of derivative instruments such as futures, options and swap agreements. To the extent that one or more master portfolios is invested in such derivatives, the Fund will be exposed to the risks associated with such investments.

The Fund will incorporate a Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) Overlay strategy which invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies. The TAA Overlay strategy seeks to improve the Fund’s risk/return profile through the tactical use of futures contracts. The TAA Overlay uses qualitative and quantitative inputs to guide equity and fixed income exposures in the Fund. Dependent upon market conditions, the TAA Overlay may increase or decrease exposures to a given asset class.

As part of managing the Fund’s level of risk, both in absolute terms and relative to its benchmark, we may make changes to the allocations among investment styles at any time. We may use cash flows or effect transactions to accomplish these changes.

Portfolio Asset Allocation

The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocation and target ranges.

Asset Class

Neutral Allocation

Range 1

Bond Funds

60%

50% to 70%

Stock Funds

40%

30% to 50%

Tactical Asset Allocation Overlay (TAA)

0%