Trending ETFs

WFATX (Mutual Fund)

WFATX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Index Asset Allocation Fund

WFATX | Fund

$38.48

$1.53 B

1.23%

$0.47

0.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

3.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$1.53 B

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Allspring Index Asset Allocation Fund

WFATX | Fund

$38.48

$1.53 B

1.23%

$0.47

0.76%

WFATX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Index Asset Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kandarp Acharya

Fund Description

The Fund invests in equity and fixed income securities with an emphasis on equity securities. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity and fixed income securities designed to replicate the holdings and weightings of the securities comprising the S&P 500 Index and Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index. We seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating up to 75% of its assets in equity securities and up to 55% of its assets in fixed income securities.
The Fund’s “neutral” target allocation is as follows:
60% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities; and
40% of the Fund’s total assets in fixed income securities.
The Fund does not select individual securities for investment; rather, it buys substantially all of the securities of various indexes to replicate such indices. The Fund invests the equity portion of its assets in common stocks to replicate the S&P 500 Index, and invests the fixed income portion of its assets in U.S. Treasury notes and bonds to replicate the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index. We seek to maintain 95% or better performance correlation with the respective indexes, before fees and expenses, regardless of market conditions.
We employ both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgments in making tactical allocations among stocks and bonds. Quantitative analysis involves the use of proprietary asset allocation models, which employ various valuation techniques. Qualitative judgments are made based on assessments of a number of factors, including economic conditions, corporate earnings, monetary policy, market valuations, investor sentiment, and technical market factors. We use futures contracts to implement changes to target allocations and to make adjustments to the duration of the Fund’s fixed income portion.
The percentage of Fund assets that we invest in different asset classes may temporarily deviate from the Fund’s target allocations due to changes in market values. We may use cash flows or effect transactions to re-establish the target allocations.
Portfolio Asset Allocation
The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocations and target allocation ranges.
Investment Style
Neutral TargetAllocation
Target AllocationRanges
Equity
60%
45-75%
Fixed Income
40%
25-55%
Read More

WFATX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -8.3% 18.1% 15.47%
1 Yr 3.6% -13.3% 143.9% 58.86%
3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 38.50%
5 Yr 2.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 12.52%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 4.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -34.7% 92.4% 76.07%
2021 4.5% -6.1% 19.5% 24.39%
2020 3.8% -7.5% 11.8% 16.87%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 14.00%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.0% 7.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -11.9% 18.1% 15.60%
1 Yr 3.6% -13.3% 143.9% 58.57%
3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 38.77%
5 Yr 2.6%* -9.8% 24.3% 14.81%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 4.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFATX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -34.7% 92.4% 76.07%
2021 4.5% -6.1% 19.5% 24.53%
2020 3.8% -7.5% 11.8% 16.87%
2019 4.0% 0.1% 14.9% 14.16%
2018 -1.3% -12.6% 0.2% 31.35%

NAV & Total Return History

WFATX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFATX Category Low Category High WFATX % Rank
Net Assets 1.53 B 658 K 207 B 37.93%
Number of Holdings 775 2 15351 16.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 515 M 660 K 48.5 B 48.50%
Weighting of Top 10 35.47% 8.4% 105.0% 55.94%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFATX % Rank
Stocks 		51.83% 0.00% 99.40% 77.52%
Bonds 		43.40% 0.00% 116.75% 11.72%
Cash 		4.76% -16.75% 81.51% 36.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 82.02%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 77.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 93.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFATX % Rank
Technology 		24.73% 0.00% 44.21% 11.89%
Healthcare 		14.23% 0.00% 29.35% 41.26%
Financial Services 		13.12% 0.00% 38.77% 73.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.30% 0.00% 19.36% 26.37%
Communication Services 		8.65% 0.00% 23.67% 15.71%
Industrials 		8.25% 0.00% 24.37% 83.47%
Consumer Defense 		7.31% 0.00% 19.93% 31.28%
Energy 		4.19% 0.00% 85.65% 58.47%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 65.01% 62.30%
Utilities 		2.86% 0.00% 99.55% 54.10%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 33.35% 79.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFATX % Rank
US 		51.28% -1.65% 98.67% 39.37%
Non US 		0.55% 0.00% 37.06% 92.37%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFATX % Rank
Government 		90.85% 0.00% 97.26% 1.36%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.14% 0.14% 100.00% 60.76%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 66.76%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 93.19%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 97.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 78.61%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFATX % Rank
US 		43.40% 0.00% 62.18% 3.81%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 96.19%

WFATX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.01% 17.63% 53.89%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.83% 73.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.69%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

WFATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFATX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 343.00% 10.40%

WFATX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFATX Category Low Category High WFATX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.23% 0.00% 8.35% 23.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFATX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFATX Category Low Category High WFATX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.79% -2.34% 19.41% 68.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFATX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFATX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kandarp Acharya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Petros Bocray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Travis Keshemberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

