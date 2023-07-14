Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.4%
1 yr return
3.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.6%
Net Assets
$1.53 B
Holdings in Top 10
35.5%
Expense Ratio 0.76%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|60% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities; and
|■
|40% of the Fund’s total assets in fixed income securities.
|Period
|WFATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|15.47%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|58.86%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|38.50%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|12.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|4.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|76.07%
|2021
|4.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|24.39%
|2020
|3.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|16.87%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|14.00%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|7.37%
|Period
|WFATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|15.60%
|1 Yr
|3.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|58.57%
|3 Yr
|0.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|38.77%
|5 Yr
|2.6%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|14.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|4.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFATX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|76.07%
|2021
|4.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|24.53%
|2020
|3.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|16.87%
|2019
|4.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|14.16%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|31.35%
|WFATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFATX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.53 B
|658 K
|207 B
|37.93%
|Number of Holdings
|775
|2
|15351
|16.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|515 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|48.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.47%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|55.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFATX % Rank
|Stocks
|51.83%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|77.52%
|Bonds
|43.40%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|11.72%
|Cash
|4.76%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|36.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|82.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|77.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|93.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFATX % Rank
|Technology
|24.73%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|11.89%
|Healthcare
|14.23%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|41.26%
|Financial Services
|13.12%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|73.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.30%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|26.37%
|Communication Services
|8.65%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|15.71%
|Industrials
|8.25%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|83.47%
|Consumer Defense
|7.31%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|31.28%
|Energy
|4.19%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|58.47%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|62.30%
|Utilities
|2.86%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|54.10%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|79.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFATX % Rank
|US
|51.28%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|39.37%
|Non US
|0.55%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|92.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFATX % Rank
|Government
|90.85%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|1.36%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.14%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|60.76%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|66.76%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|93.19%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|97.68%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|78.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFATX % Rank
|US
|43.40%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|3.81%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|96.19%
|WFATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.76%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|53.89%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|73.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.69%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|WFATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WFATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFATX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|10.40%
|WFATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFATX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|23.79%
|WFATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WFATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFATX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.79%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|68.71%
|WFATX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2018
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2018
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
