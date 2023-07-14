The Fund invests in equity and fixed income securities with an emphasis on equity securities. Under normal circumstances, we invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity and fixed income securities designed to replicate the holdings and weightings of the securities comprising the S&P 500 Index and Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index. We seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating up to 75% of its assets in equity securities and up to 55% of its assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund’s “neutral” target allocation is as follows:

■ 60% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities; and

■ 40% of the Fund’s total assets in fixed income securities.

The Fund does not select individual securities for investment; rather, it buys substantially all of the securities of various indexes to replicate such indices. The Fund invests the equity portion of its assets in common stocks to replicate the S&P 500 Index, and invests the fixed income portion of its assets in U.S. Treasury notes and bonds to replicate the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index. We seek to maintain 95% or better performance correlation with the respective indexes, before fees and expenses, regardless of market conditions.

We employ both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgments in making tactical allocations among stocks and bonds. Quantitative analysis involves the use of proprietary asset allocation models, which employ various valuation techniques. Qualitative judgments are made based on assessments of a number of factors, including economic conditions, corporate earnings, monetary policy, market valuations, investor sentiment, and technical market factors. We use futures contracts to implement changes to target allocations and to make adjustments to the duration of the Fund’s fixed income portion.

The percentage of Fund assets that we invest in different asset classes may temporarily deviate from the Fund’s target allocations due to changes in market values. We may use cash flows or effect transactions to re-establish the target allocations.

Portfolio Asset Allocation

The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocations and target allocation ranges.

Investment Style

Neutral Target Allocation

Target Allocation Ranges

Equity

60%

45-75%

Fixed Income

40%