William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
WESJX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.83 +0.05 +0.27%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (BESIX) Primary N (WESNX) Retirement (WESJX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund

WESJX | Fund

$18.83

$374 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

10.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$374 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WESJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd McClone

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of emerging market small capitalization (“small cap”) companies. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), issued by emerging market small cap companies that the Adviser believes have above average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a small cap company if it has a float adjusted market capitalization at the time of purchase no larger than the greater of $5 billion or the largest capitalized company included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index (net). Securities of companies whose float adjusted market capitalizations no longer meet this definition of small cap after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. Emerging market companies, for purposes of the Fund, are companies organized under the laws of an emerging market country or that have securities traded principally on an exchange or over‑the‑counter in an emerging market country. Currently, emerging markets include every country in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and most Western European countries. The Fund’s investments are normally allocated among at least six different countries and no more than 50% of the Fund’s equity holdings may be invested in securities of issuers in one country at any given time.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of emerging market companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth will be the primary focus. Stock selection will take into account both local and global comparisons.
The Adviser will vary the Fund’s sector and geographic diversification based upon the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of economic, market and political trends throughout the world. In making decisions regarding country allocation, the Adviser will consider such factors as the conditions and growth potential of various economies and securities markets, currency exchange rates, technological developments in the various countries and other pertinent financial, social, national and political factors.
Read More

WESJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WESJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -11.0% 30.2% 10.93%
1 Yr 10.7% -12.7% 29.2% 39.54%
3 Yr 1.3%* -17.0% 12.8% 25.35%
5 Yr 2.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 15.29%
10 Yr 2.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 16.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WESJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -50.1% 7.2% 89.08%
2021 3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 10.12%
2020 9.8% -7.2% 79.7% 11.43%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 40.94%
2018 -5.6% -7.2% 7.0% 96.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WESJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -30.3% 30.2% 10.19%
1 Yr 10.7% -48.9% 29.2% 35.83%
3 Yr 1.3%* -16.3% 12.8% 26.58%
5 Yr 2.0%* -9.8% 36.3% 18.38%
10 Yr 2.9%* -12.3% 12.5% 22.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WESJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -50.1% 7.2% 89.08%
2021 3.1% -18.2% 13.6% 10.12%
2020 9.8% -7.2% 79.7% 11.43%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 40.94%
2018 -5.6% -7.2% 7.0% 97.23%

NAV & Total Return History

WESJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WESJX Category Low Category High WESJX % Rank
Net Assets 374 M 717 K 102 B 53.54%
Number of Holdings 125 10 6734 42.44%
Net Assets in Top 10 96 M 340 K 19.3 B 57.81%
Weighting of Top 10 23.99% 2.8% 71.7% 81.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Airtac International Group 3.69%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WESJX % Rank
Stocks 		101.30% 0.90% 110.97% 1.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 51.84%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 46.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 42.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 49.75%
Cash 		-1.30% -23.67% 20.19% 97.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WESJX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		22.64% 0.00% 48.94% 2.69%
Technology 		17.45% 0.00% 47.50% 80.54%
Industrials 		16.73% 0.00% 43.53% 3.97%
Financial Services 		15.33% 0.00% 48.86% 83.99%
Consumer Defense 		9.41% 0.00% 28.13% 16.77%
Basic Materials 		7.36% 0.00% 30.03% 58.39%
Healthcare 		5.12% 0.00% 93.26% 31.63%
Real Estate 		3.03% 0.00% 17.15% 19.08%
Communication Services 		2.01% 0.00% 39.29% 97.57%
Utilities 		0.93% 0.00% 39.12% 59.54%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 90.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WESJX % Rank
Non US 		100.87% -4.71% 112.57% 0.89%
US 		0.43% -1.60% 104.72% 55.65%

WESJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WESJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.03% 41.06% 56.20%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 2.00% 90.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WESJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WESJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WESJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 190.00% 75.04%

WESJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WESJX Category Low Category High WESJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 74.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WESJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WESJX Category Low Category High WESJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.49% -1.98% 17.62% 89.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WESJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WESJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd McClone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2011

10.61

10.6%

Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Casey Preyss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Casey Preyss, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2000, he has been a research analyst covering industrials, IT, and resources stocks. Before taking on fundamental research responsibilities for William Blair’s global equity team, Casey was a quantitative analyst. Before joining the firm, he was an international equity research sales associate with Thomas White International. He received a B.S.B.A. from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

D. Neiman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

D.J. Neiman, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for the International Small Cap Growth and Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth strategies. Before becoming a portfolio manager, D.J. was a global research analyst covering small‐cap financial stocks. Before joining Investment Management in 2009, D.J. was an analyst in the firm’s sell‐side research group, covering the financials sector with a focus on the asset‐management and advisory investment‐banking industries. Previously, D.J. was a senior accountant with William Blair Funds and a fund analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. from Miami University and an M.B.A., with high distinction, from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

