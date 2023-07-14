Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
14.7%
1 yr return
10.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$374 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.0%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WESJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|10.93%
|1 Yr
|10.7%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|39.54%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|25.35%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|15.29%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|16.55%
* Annualized
|Period
|WESJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.2%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|89.08%
|2021
|3.1%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|10.12%
|2020
|9.8%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|11.43%
|2019
|4.8%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|40.94%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|96.58%
|WESJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WESJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|374 M
|717 K
|102 B
|53.54%
|Number of Holdings
|125
|10
|6734
|42.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|96 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|57.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.99%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|81.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WESJX % Rank
|Stocks
|101.30%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|1.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|51.84%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|46.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|42.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|49.75%
|Cash
|-1.30%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|97.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WESJX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.64%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|2.69%
|Technology
|17.45%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|80.54%
|Industrials
|16.73%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|3.97%
|Financial Services
|15.33%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|83.99%
|Consumer Defense
|9.41%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|16.77%
|Basic Materials
|7.36%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|58.39%
|Healthcare
|5.12%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|31.63%
|Real Estate
|3.03%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|19.08%
|Communication Services
|2.01%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|97.57%
|Utilities
|0.93%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|59.54%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|90.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WESJX % Rank
|Non US
|100.87%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|0.89%
|US
|0.43%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|55.65%
|WESJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|56.20%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|90.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|WESJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WESJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WESJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|75.04%
|WESJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WESJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|74.84%
|WESJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WESJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WESJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.49%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|89.31%
|WESJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.559
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.375
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2011
10.61
10.6%
Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Casey Preyss, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s Emerging Markets Growth, Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth, China A-Shares Growth, China Growth, and Emerging Markets ex China Growth strategies. Since joining William Blair in 2000, he has been a research analyst covering industrials, IT, and resources stocks. Before taking on fundamental research responsibilities for William Blair’s global equity team, Casey was a quantitative analyst. Before joining the firm, he was an international equity research sales associate with Thomas White International. He received a B.S.B.A. from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
D.J. Neiman, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for the International Small Cap Growth and Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth strategies. Before becoming a portfolio manager, D.J. was a global research analyst covering small‐cap financial stocks. Before joining Investment Management in 2009, D.J. was an analyst in the firm’s sell‐side research group, covering the financials sector with a focus on the asset‐management and advisory investment‐banking industries. Previously, D.J. was a senior accountant with William Blair Funds and a fund analyst at Scudder Kemper Investments. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. from Miami University and an M.B.A., with high distinction, from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
