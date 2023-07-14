Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Wildermuth Fund

mutual fund
WESFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (WESFX) Primary C (WEFCX) Inst (WEIFX)
WESFX (Mutual Fund)

Wildermuth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (WESFX) Primary C (WEFCX) Inst (WEIFX)
WESFX (Mutual Fund)

Wildermuth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.96 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Other (WESFX) Primary C (WEFCX) Inst (WEIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wildermuth Fund

WESFX | Fund

$9.96

-

4.04%

$0.40

3.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

-22.1%

1 yr return

-26.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

51.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wildermuth Fund

WESFX | Fund

$9.96

-

4.04%

$0.40

3.27%

WESFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -22.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wildermuth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wildermuth Advisory
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Wildermuth

Fund Description

WESFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WESFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.1% -13.7% 119.9% 98.31%
1 Yr -26.1% 2.5% 120.7% 99.87%
3 Yr -9.2%* -11.6% 14.7% 96.42%
5 Yr -5.6%* -3.4% 14.4% 91.38%
10 Yr N/A* -0.4% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WESFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -39.9% 992.1% 97.71%
2021 0.4% -22.2% 38.8% 96.80%
2020 -1.9% -50.2% 25.1% 0.62%
2019 2.4% -3.3% 38.4% 95.96%
2018 0.2% -13.9% 14.4% 0.91%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WESFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.1% -13.7% 119.9% 98.57%
1 Yr -26.1% -3.0% 120.7% 100.00%
3 Yr -9.2%* -11.6% 14.7% 98.85%
5 Yr -5.6%* -3.4% 14.4% 96.28%
10 Yr N/A* -0.4% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WESFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.9% -39.9% 992.1% 97.71%
2021 0.4% -22.2% 38.8% 96.95%
2020 -1.9% -50.2% 25.1% 0.62%
2019 2.4% -3.3% 38.4% 96.80%
2018 0.2% -10.2% 14.4% 1.46%

NAV & Total Return History

WESFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WESFX Category Low Category High WESFX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 24 379 B N/A
Number of Holdings 64 1 9639 59.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 67.7 M 0 37.5 B 66.37%
Weighting of Top 10 51.13% 1.7% 100.0% 9.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  2. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  3. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  4. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  5. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  6. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  7. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  8. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  9. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%
  10. Dsi Digital Llc 11.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WESFX % Rank
Other 		63.99% -4.18% 68.63% 0.26%
Preferred Stocks 		20.47% -0.01% 4.93% 0.26%
Bonds 		13.06% -22.70% 82.72% 0.64%
Cash 		1.95% -22.33% 100.00% 14.07%
Stocks 		0.53% 0.00% 120.17% 99.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 2.05%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WESFX % Rank
Corporate 		85.43% 0.00% 75.57% 0.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.04% 0.01% 100.00% 95.65%
Securitized 		6.53% 0.00% 26.03% 58.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.90% 66.40%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 58.23%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 61.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WESFX % Rank
US 		13.06% -0.34% 105.20% 1.92%
Non US 		0.00% -127.90% 2.31% 58.18%

WESFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WESFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.27% 0.02% 20.70% 3.11%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 1.90% 99.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 11.45%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 72.06%

Sales Fees

WESFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 22.99%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

WESFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 68.18%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WESFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 475.00% 63.86%

WESFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WESFX Category Low Category High WESFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.04% 0.00% 3.32% 61.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WESFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WESFX Category Low Category High WESFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.22% -1.13% 3.44% 92.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WESFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WESFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Wildermuth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

Daniel Wildermuth is the founder and CEO of multiple financial services firms including Wildermuth Advisory, LLC, an institutional fund advisor; Wildermuth Securities, a fund distribution brokerage firm; and Wildermuth Asset Management, a money management firm administering over 20 equity, fixed income and alternative portfolio strategies and investment solutions for retail and institutional investors, but he has no prior experience managing a publicly registered, closed-end fund. Mr. Wildermuth serves as Chief Investment Officer for Wildermuth Advisory and Wildermuth Asset Management. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Wildermuth has been a pioneer in the adaption of the Endowment Investment approach to the needs of individual investors. Daniel’s success and unique approach has garnered media coverage from Barron’s, Investment News, Forbes Magazine, Family Office Magazine, CNBC, Bravo TV, Dow Jones Newswire, and other financial market news outlets. McGraw-Hill has published his two books outlining the approach (Wise Money: Minimizing Your Risk and Increasing Your Control & How to Keep and Grow Your Retirement Assets) that more fully explains applying the strategy to individual accounts. In his monthly newsletter, he comments on markets and potential future directions is syndicated nationally by news services and advisors. He speaks frequently at industry conferences and events and is often quoted as an expert in the fields of alternative investments, the stock market, and the general economy. Mr. Wildermuth earned an MBA in Finance from Anderson School at UCLA and an undergraduate degree in engineering from Stanford University. He graduated in the top 2 percent and 15 percent of classes, respectively.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 29.18 5.32 0.43

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×