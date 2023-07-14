Home
Trending ETFs

TETON Westwood Equity Fund

mutual fund
WEQCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.81 -0.02 -0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Other (WESWX) Primary A (WEECX) C (WEQCX) Inst (WEEIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

0.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

Net Assets

$51.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WEQCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TETON Westwood Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Teton Westwood Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 13, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Lockridge

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (which includes, for purposes of this test, the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and securities which may be converted into common stocks. The Equity Fund invests in a portfolio of seasoned companies. Seasoned companies generally have market capitalizations of $1 billion or more and have been operating for at least three years.
In selecting securities, Westwood Management Corp., the Equity Fund’s sub‑adviser (the “Westwood Sub‑Adviser”), maintains a list of securities of issuers which it believes have proven records and potential for above-average earnings growth. It considers purchasing a security on such list if the Westwood Sub‑Adviser’s forecast for growth rates and earnings exceeds Wall Street expectations. The Westwood Sub‑Adviser closely monitors the issuers and will sell a stock if the Westwood Sub‑Adviser expects limited future price appreciation, there is a fundamental change that negatively impacts their growth assumptions, and/or the price of the stock declines 15% in the first forty-five days held. The Equity Fund’s risk characteristics, such as beta (a measure of volatility), are generally expected to be less than those of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500 Index”), the Equity Fund’s benchmark.
The Equity Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign equity securities and in European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including in those companies located in emerging markets. The Equity Fund may also invest in foreign debt securities.
Read More

WEQCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 65.01%
1 Yr 0.9% -58.6% 197.5% 71.81%
3 Yr -0.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 93.74%
5 Yr -4.9%* -15.4% 29.3% 91.70%
10 Yr -1.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 88.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -65.1% 22.3% 65.27%
2021 0.3% -25.3% 25.5% 92.41%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 69.56%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 78.87%
2018 -4.5% -9.4% 3.1% 80.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% -13.6% 215.2% 62.00%
1 Yr 0.9% -58.6% 197.5% 71.45%
3 Yr -0.8%* -23.3% 64.1% 93.72%
5 Yr -4.9%* -15.2% 31.9% 94.11%
10 Yr -1.7%* -4.7% 19.9% 96.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEQCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -65.1% 22.3% 65.27%
2021 0.3% -25.3% 25.5% 92.41%
2020 -0.9% -8.4% 56.7% 69.47%
2019 3.5% -9.2% 10.4% 78.87%
2018 -4.5% -8.9% 3.3% 87.99%

NAV & Total Return History

WEQCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WEQCX Category Low Category High WEQCX % Rank
Net Assets 51.4 M 1 M 151 B 90.03%
Number of Holdings 47 2 1727 83.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 89.74%
Weighting of Top 10 30.05% 5.0% 99.2% 36.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 3.68%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.44%
  3. CVS Health Corp 3.33%
  4. Walmart Inc 3.28%
  5. Johnson & Johnson 3.22%
  6. Liberty Broadband Corp C 3.20%
  7. Abbott Laboratories 3.15%
  8. Charles Schwab Corp 3.15%
  9. Cisco Systems Inc 3.06%
  10. Microsoft Corp 3.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WEQCX % Rank
Stocks 		100.20% 28.02% 125.26% 2.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 84.73%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 84.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 84.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 84.73%
Cash 		-0.20% -88.20% 71.98% 96.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEQCX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.12% 0.00% 58.05% 16.58%
Healthcare 		18.90% 0.00% 30.08% 32.10%
Technology 		12.12% 0.00% 54.02% 35.48%
Industrials 		11.77% 0.00% 42.76% 48.27%
Consumer Defense 		9.61% 0.00% 34.10% 34.49%
Energy 		8.04% 0.00% 54.00% 43.40%
Communication Services 		4.68% 0.00% 26.58% 65.10%
Utilities 		4.35% 0.00% 27.04% 49.83%
Real Estate 		4.08% 0.00% 90.54% 35.81%
Basic Materials 		1.83% 0.00% 21.69% 81.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.50% 0.00% 22.74% 97.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEQCX % Rank
US 		100.20% 24.51% 121.23% 0.90%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 98.36%

WEQCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.39% 0.04% 45.41% 2.77%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.93%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 6.09%

Sales Fees

WEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 0.95% 5.00% 88.11%

Trading Fees

WEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WEQCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 488.00% 75.51%

WEQCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WEQCX Category Low Category High WEQCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 94.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WEQCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WEQCX Category Low Category High WEQCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.00% -1.51% 4.28% 99.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WEQCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WEQCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Lockridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

William Sheehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Mr. Sheehan joined Westwood in 2018 and is currently a Vice President – Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Westwood’s LargeCap Value and AllCap Value strategies and specializes as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Sheehan was an Analyst at Surveyor Capital focused on the Technology sector. Prior to that, he held several roles investing across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Mr. Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Lauren Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

