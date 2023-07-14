Under normal market conditions, the Equity Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (which includes, for purposes of this test, the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks and securities which may be converted into common stocks. The Equity Fund invests in a portfolio of seasoned companies. Seasoned companies generally have market capitalizations of $1 billion or more and have been operating for at least three years.

In selecting securities, Westwood Management Corp., the Equity Fund’s sub‑adviser (the “Westwood Sub‑Adviser”), maintains a list of securities of issuers which it believes have proven records and potential for above-average earnings growth. It considers purchasing a security on such list if the Westwood Sub‑Adviser’s forecast for growth rates and earnings exceeds Wall Street expectations. The Westwood Sub‑Adviser closely monitors the issuers and will sell a stock if the Westwood Sub‑Adviser expects limited future price appreciation, there is a fundamental change that negatively impacts their growth assumptions, and/or the price of the stock declines 15% in the first forty-five days held. The Equity Fund’s risk characteristics, such as beta (a measure of volatility), are generally expected to be less than those of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the “S&P 500 Index”), the Equity Fund’s benchmark.