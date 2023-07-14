The Fund employs a multi-strategy approach across global equity and fixed income markets including (1) an actively managed, diversified, market neutral multi-strategy that includes equity securities, debt securities, and/or derivatives (the “Core Market Neutral Strategy”), (2) a long-only “growth” overlay of equity securities (the “Growth Strategy”), and (3) a long-only “defensive” overlay of debt securities (the “Defensive Strategy”). To implement its strategy, the Fund may also use derivatives, such as swaps and futures on indexes, in the Growth and Defensive Strategies. The Fund’s Growth and Defensive Strategies consist only of securities purchased with the objective of seeking an increase in the underlying prices of such securities. The Fund’s Growth Strategy, under normal circumstances, consists of domestically traded large- and mid-cap equity securities that aim to approximately track price performance in the overall stock market. The portion of the Fund’s overall portfolio comprised of debt securities, which are held in the Defensive and Core Market Neutral Strategies, under normal market conditions, have a weighted average maturity that exceeds 9 years and consists primarily of investment-grade debt securities with an average credit rating in excess of “A” by Standard & Poor’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. The Fund may also invest in below-investment grade debt securities (also referred to as high yield debt securities or “junk” bonds). The Fund’s Core Market Neutral Strategy consists of a combination of “long” securities purchased that seek to benefit from an increase in the underlying prices of such securities and “short” securities sold that seek to benefit from a decrease in the underlying prices of such securities. The Fund’s Core Market Neutral Strategy may be characterized by sector focus, geographic definition, quantitative method, event orientation or some other dominant characteristic. The strategies employed and the allocation among them varies over time. The common attribute of these strategies is a long/short investment approach whereby various securities or instruments are held long and others are sold short. The Adviser, therefore, applies moderate leverage (i.e., borrowed capital to increase investment exposure) to the Core Market Neutral Strategy in an effort to enhance the Fund’s absolute returns. In addition, in order to take advantage of certain opportunities in the securities markets, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading with respect to the Core Market Neutral Strategy.The equity securities that comprise the Fund’s Growth Strategy may at any time include positions in U.S. common, preferred or convertible securities of large- or mid- capitalization issuers; securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and derivatives, such as swaps and futures on indexes. The equity securities that comprise the Fund’s Core Market Neutral Strategy may at any time include positions in U.S. or non-U.S. common, preferred or convertible securities of any market capitalization throughout the world, including emerging markets countries; securities of other investment companies, including ETFs; and depositary receipts, including ADRs. The debt securities that comprise the Fund’s Defensive Strategy and Core Market Neutral Strategy may include corporate debt securities, bonds (including inflation-indexed bonds), notes or other debentures, U.S. Government and foreign government securities, high yield or junk bonds, ETFs, and derivatives, such as swaps and futures on indexes. In addition, the Core Market Neutral Strategy may invest in derivative instruments, including swaps, interest rate swaps, options or index options (e.g., calls and puts may be purchased or written), futures contracts, and forward contracts. The Fund’s derivative instruments are used for several purposes, including to create investment leverage; as a substitute for securities, interest rates, currencies and commodities; and/or to hedge against market movements.