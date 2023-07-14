Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Weiss Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund

WEISX | Fund

$9.04

$299 M

0.00%

3.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$299 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$20,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Weiss Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund

WEISX | Fund

$9.04

$299 M

0.00%

3.46%

WEISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Weiss Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Weiss
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    31887150
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordi Visser

Fund Description

The Fund employs a multi-strategy approach across global equity and fixed income markets including (1) an actively managed, diversified, market neutral multi-strategy that includes equity securities, debt securities, and/or derivatives (the “Core Market Neutral Strategy”), (2) a long-only “growth” overlay of equity securities (the “Growth Strategy”), and (3) a long-only “defensive” overlay of debt securities (the “Defensive Strategy”). To implement its strategy, the Fund may also use derivatives, such as swaps and futures on indexes, in the Growth and Defensive Strategies. The Fund’s Growth and Defensive Strategies consist only of securities purchased with the objective of seeking an increase in the underlying prices of such securities. The Fund’s Growth Strategy, under normal circumstances, consists of domestically traded large- and mid-cap equity securities that aim to approximately track price performance in the overall stock market. The portion of the Fund’s overall portfolio comprised of debt securities, which are held in the Defensive and Core Market Neutral Strategies, under normal market conditions, have a weighted average maturity that exceeds 9 years and consists primarily of investment-grade debt securities with an average credit rating in excess of “A” by Standard & Poor’s, or an equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. The Fund may also invest in below-investment grade debt securities (also referred to as high yield debt securities or “junk” bonds). The Fund’s Core Market Neutral Strategy consists of a combination of “long” securities purchased that seek to benefit from an increase in the underlying prices of such securities and “short” securities sold that seek to benefit from a decrease in the underlying prices of such securities. The Fund’s Core Market Neutral Strategy may be characterized by sector focus, geographic definition, quantitative method, event orientation or some other dominant characteristic. The strategies employed and the allocation among them varies over time. The common attribute of these strategies is a long/short investment approach whereby various securities or instruments are held long and others are sold short. The Adviser, therefore, applies moderate leverage (i.e., borrowed capital to increase investment exposure) to the Core Market Neutral Strategy in an effort to enhance the Fund’s absolute returns. In addition, in order to take advantage of certain opportunities in the securities markets, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading with respect to the Core Market Neutral Strategy.The equity securities that comprise the Fund’s Growth Strategy may at any time include positions in U.S. common, preferred or convertible securities of large- or mid- capitalization issuers; securities of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); depositary receipts, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and derivatives, such as swaps and futures on indexes. The equity securities that comprise the Fund’s Core Market Neutral Strategy may at any time include positions in U.S. or non-U.S. common, preferred or convertible securities of any market capitalization throughout the world, including emerging markets countries; securities of other investment companies, including ETFs; and depositary receipts, including ADRs. The debt securities that comprise the Fund’s Defensive Strategy and Core Market Neutral Strategy may include corporate debt securities, bonds (including inflation-indexed bonds), notes or other debentures, U.S. Government and foreign government securities, high yield or junk bonds, ETFs, and derivatives, such as swaps and futures on indexes. In addition, the Core Market Neutral Strategy may invest in derivative instruments, including swaps, interest rate swaps, options or index options (e.g., calls and puts may be purchased or written), futures contracts, and forward contracts. The Fund’s derivative instruments are used for several purposes, including to create investment leverage; as a substitute for securities, interest rates, currencies and commodities; and/or to hedge against market movements.
Read More

WEISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -73.0% 19.4% 77.06%
1 Yr 3.2% -9.1% 86.9% 32.36%
3 Yr -5.5%* -9.5% 16.2% 7.63%
5 Yr -3.2%* -4.9% 14.4% 10.76%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -22.7% 305.1% 38.89%
2021 -0.7% -9.8% 27.3% 68.95%
2020 1.1% -20.8% 10.9% 4.89%
2019 0.7% -12.4% 29.4% 75.25%
2018 0.0% -10.5% 15.8% 53.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -73.0% 19.4% 77.06%
1 Yr 3.2% -13.4% 86.9% 28.73%
3 Yr -3.1%* -9.5% 16.2% 6.83%
5 Yr 0.6%* -5.3% 14.4% 8.52%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 7.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -22.7% 305.1% 5.19%
2021 -0.7% -9.8% 27.3% 11.69%
2020 3.6% -20.8% 10.9% 95.56%
2019 2.6% -8.4% 29.4% 87.62%
2018 -3.0% -10.2% 18.0% 65.97%

NAV & Total Return History

WEISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WEISX Category Low Category High WEISX % Rank
Net Assets 299 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 53.51%
Number of Holdings 1204 4 4478 14.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 323 M -398 M 2.55 B 26.50%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 13.1% 100.0% 10.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government I 31.62%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 21.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WEISX % Rank
Bonds 		58.25% -326.45% 6347.80% 8.48%
Stocks 		37.24% -3.75% 97.95% 56.54%
Other 		10.02% -21.53% 148.54% 61.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.65% 0.00% 87.92% 30.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% -0.12% 46.97% 41.34%
Cash 		-6.15% -6278.21% 410.43% 87.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEISX % Rank
Technology 		25.37% 0.00% 39.58% 11.42%
Industrials 		11.04% 0.00% 21.45% 32.68%
Financial Services 		10.73% 0.00% 59.28% 77.95%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.11% 0.00% 29.09% 79.13%
Real Estate 		10.06% 0.00% 51.26% 6.69%
Healthcare 		9.21% 0.00% 45.63% 88.98%
Communication Services 		6.71% 0.00% 21.78% 56.30%
Consumer Defense 		6.70% 0.00% 13.62% 65.35%
Energy 		6.27% 0.00% 100.00% 9.45%
Basic Materials 		2.39% 0.00% 27.46% 71.26%
Utilities 		1.42% 0.00% 9.23% 94.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEISX % Rank
US 		36.11% -8.85% 91.88% 45.23%
Non US 		1.13% -19.62% 42.11% 66.08%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEISX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		54.08% 0.27% 100.00% 48.06%
Government 		26.94% 0.00% 84.29% 38.16%
Corporate 		18.98% 0.00% 87.73% 24.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 88.81% 64.31%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 56.83% 82.69%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 74.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEISX % Rank
US 		54.91% -126.19% 6311.18% 10.60%
Non US 		3.34% -382.37% 121.02% 29.68%

WEISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WEISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.46% 0.29% 31.15% 8.63%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.00% 2.50% 84.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

WEISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WEISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WEISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 491.00% N/A

WEISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WEISX Category Low Category High WEISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 70.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WEISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WEISX Category Low Category High WEISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -2.51% 6.83% 74.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WEISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WEISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordi Visser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Jordi Visser (Chief Investment Officer) joined Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC in 2005 and is the chief investment officer as well as portfolio manager for the Domestic Macro strategy. Prior to that, he was the founding managing partner of Anchor Point Asset Management, a global macro fund, where he was responsible for the investment process, investment decisions and risk management. A former managing director at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Visser traded various global equity derivative books for nine years after spending two initial years as a controller. He opened the Morgan Stanley office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and managed the derivative sales and trading effort there during the 1997–1998 emerging market crisis. Upon his return to New York in 1999, he managed a multi-billion dollar notional index option portfolio and was a member of the Equity Division Risk Committee. He is a cum laude graduate of Manhattan College.

Edward Olanow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Edward Olanow, Vice President, joined the Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers in 2005. Currently, he is a member of the portfolio management team. Prior to that, he worked as a member of the Macro strategy team for nine years and was responsible for fundamental and quantitative research, as well as algorithmic trade management. Prior to joining Weiss , Mr. Olanow spent two years at Anchor Point Asset Management as a quantitative analyst. Mr. Olanow began his investment career as a research analyst with Citibank Global Asset Management. He holds a BA in Economics from Emory University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

