Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$299 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 3.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$20,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WEISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|77.06%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|32.36%
|3 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|7.63%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|10.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WEISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|38.89%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|68.95%
|2020
|1.1%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|4.89%
|2019
|0.7%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|75.25%
|2018
|0.0%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|53.40%
|Period
|WEISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|77.06%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-13.4%
|86.9%
|28.73%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|6.83%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-5.3%
|14.4%
|8.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WEISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|5.19%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|11.69%
|2020
|3.6%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|95.56%
|2019
|2.6%
|-8.4%
|29.4%
|87.62%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-10.2%
|18.0%
|65.97%
|WEISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|299 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|53.51%
|Number of Holdings
|1204
|4
|4478
|14.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|323 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|26.50%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|13.1%
|100.0%
|10.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEISX % Rank
|Bonds
|58.25%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|8.48%
|Stocks
|37.24%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|56.54%
|Other
|10.02%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|61.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.65%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|30.04%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|41.34%
|Cash
|-6.15%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|87.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEISX % Rank
|Technology
|25.37%
|0.00%
|39.58%
|11.42%
|Industrials
|11.04%
|0.00%
|21.45%
|32.68%
|Financial Services
|10.73%
|0.00%
|59.28%
|77.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.11%
|0.00%
|29.09%
|79.13%
|Real Estate
|10.06%
|0.00%
|51.26%
|6.69%
|Healthcare
|9.21%
|0.00%
|45.63%
|88.98%
|Communication Services
|6.71%
|0.00%
|21.78%
|56.30%
|Consumer Defense
|6.70%
|0.00%
|13.62%
|65.35%
|Energy
|6.27%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.45%
|Basic Materials
|2.39%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|71.26%
|Utilities
|1.42%
|0.00%
|9.23%
|94.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEISX % Rank
|US
|36.11%
|-8.85%
|91.88%
|45.23%
|Non US
|1.13%
|-19.62%
|42.11%
|66.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEISX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|54.08%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|48.06%
|Government
|26.94%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|38.16%
|Corporate
|18.98%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|24.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|64.31%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|82.69%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|74.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEISX % Rank
|US
|54.91%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|10.60%
|Non US
|3.34%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|29.68%
|WEISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.46%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|8.63%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|84.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|WEISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WEISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WEISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|491.00%
|N/A
|WEISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|70.32%
|WEISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WEISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.77%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|74.46%
|WEISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Jordi Visser (Chief Investment Officer) joined Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC in 2005 and is the chief investment officer as well as portfolio manager for the Domestic Macro strategy. Prior to that, he was the founding managing partner of Anchor Point Asset Management, a global macro fund, where he was responsible for the investment process, investment decisions and risk management. A former managing director at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Visser traded various global equity derivative books for nine years after spending two initial years as a controller. He opened the Morgan Stanley office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and managed the derivative sales and trading effort there during the 1997–1998 emerging market crisis. Upon his return to New York in 1999, he managed a multi-billion dollar notional index option portfolio and was a member of the Equity Division Risk Committee. He is a cum laude graduate of Manhattan College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Edward Olanow, Vice President, joined the Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers in 2005. Currently, he is a member of the portfolio management team. Prior to that, he worked as a member of the Macro strategy team for nine years and was responsible for fundamental and quantitative research, as well as algorithmic trade management. Prior to joining Weiss , Mr. Olanow spent two years at Anchor Point Asset Management as a quantitative analyst. Mr. Olanow began his investment career as a research analyst with Citibank Global Asset Management. He holds a BA in Economics from Emory University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...