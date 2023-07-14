Jordi Visser (Chief Investment Officer) joined Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC in 2005 and is the chief investment officer as well as portfolio manager for the Domestic Macro strategy. Prior to that, he was the founding managing partner of Anchor Point Asset Management, a global macro fund, where he was responsible for the investment process, investment decisions and risk management. A former managing director at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Visser traded various global equity derivative books for nine years after spending two initial years as a controller. He opened the Morgan Stanley office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and managed the derivative sales and trading effort there during the 1997–1998 emerging market crisis. Upon his return to New York in 1999, he managed a multi-billion dollar notional index option portfolio and was a member of the Equity Division Risk Committee. He is a cum laude graduate of Manhattan College.