Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-22.0%
1 yr return
-25.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.4%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
51.1%
Expense Ratio 3.02%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WEIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-22.0%
|-13.7%
|119.9%
|98.05%
|1 Yr
|-25.9%
|2.5%
|120.7%
|99.47%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-11.6%
|14.7%
|95.70%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-3.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WEIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-39.9%
|992.1%
|97.98%
|2021
|0.5%
|-22.2%
|38.8%
|96.66%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-50.2%
|25.1%
|0.47%
|2019
|2.4%
|-3.3%
|38.4%
|N/A
|2018
|0.2%
|-13.9%
|14.4%
|N/A
|Period
|WEIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-22.0%
|-13.7%
|119.9%
|98.31%
|1 Yr
|-25.9%
|-3.0%
|120.7%
|99.47%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-11.6%
|14.7%
|93.36%
|5 Yr
|-5.4%*
|-3.4%
|14.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WEIFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.5%
|-39.9%
|992.1%
|97.98%
|2021
|0.5%
|-22.2%
|38.8%
|96.80%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-50.2%
|25.1%
|0.47%
|2019
|2.4%
|-3.3%
|38.4%
|N/A
|2018
|0.2%
|-10.2%
|14.4%
|N/A
|WEIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEIFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|24
|379 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|64
|1
|9639
|58.70%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.7 M
|0
|37.5 B
|66.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.13%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|9.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEIFX % Rank
|Other
|63.99%
|-4.18%
|68.63%
|0.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|20.47%
|-0.01%
|4.93%
|0.13%
|Bonds
|13.06%
|-22.70%
|82.72%
|0.51%
|Cash
|1.95%
|-22.33%
|100.00%
|13.94%
|Stocks
|0.53%
|0.00%
|120.17%
|99.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|1.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEIFX % Rank
|Corporate
|85.43%
|0.00%
|75.57%
|0.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.04%
|0.01%
|100.00%
|95.52%
|Securitized
|6.53%
|0.00%
|26.03%
|22.13%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|40.18%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|21.61%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|27.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEIFX % Rank
|US
|13.06%
|-0.34%
|105.20%
|1.79%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-127.90%
|2.31%
|22.25%
|WEIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.02%
|0.02%
|20.70%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|99.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.07%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WEIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|WEIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|40.91%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WEIFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|475.00%
|63.45%
|WEIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEIFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.99%
|0.00%
|3.32%
|28.68%
|WEIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WEIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEIFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.97%
|-1.13%
|3.44%
|N/A
|WEIFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.785
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
Daniel Wildermuth is the founder and CEO of multiple financial services firms including Wildermuth Advisory, LLC, an institutional fund advisor; Wildermuth Securities, a fund distribution brokerage firm; and Wildermuth Asset Management, a money management firm administering over 20 equity, fixed income and alternative portfolio strategies and investment solutions for retail and institutional investors, but he has no prior experience managing a publicly registered, closed-end fund. Mr. Wildermuth serves as Chief Investment Officer for Wildermuth Advisory and Wildermuth Asset Management. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Wildermuth has been a pioneer in the adaption of the Endowment Investment approach to the needs of individual investors. Daniel’s success and unique approach has garnered media coverage from Barron’s, Investment News, Forbes Magazine, Family Office Magazine, CNBC, Bravo TV, Dow Jones Newswire, and other financial market news outlets. McGraw-Hill has published his two books outlining the approach (Wise Money: Minimizing Your Risk and Increasing Your Control & How to Keep and Grow Your Retirement Assets) that more fully explains applying the strategy to individual accounts. In his monthly newsletter, he comments on markets and potential future directions is syndicated nationally by news services and advisors. He speaks frequently at industry conferences and events and is often quoted as an expert in the fields of alternative investments, the stock market, and the general economy. Mr. Wildermuth earned an MBA in Finance from Anderson School at UCLA and an undergraduate degree in engineering from Stanford University. He graduated in the top 2 percent and 15 percent of classes, respectively.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|29.18
|5.32
|0.43
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...