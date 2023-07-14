Daniel Wildermuth is the founder and CEO of multiple financial services firms including Wildermuth Advisory, LLC, an institutional fund advisor; Wildermuth Securities, a fund distribution brokerage firm; and Wildermuth Asset Management, a money management firm administering over 20 equity, fixed income and alternative portfolio strategies and investment solutions for retail and institutional investors, but he has no prior experience managing a publicly registered, closed-end fund. Mr. Wildermuth serves as Chief Investment Officer for Wildermuth Advisory and Wildermuth Asset Management. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Wildermuth has been a pioneer in the adaption of the Endowment Investment approach to the needs of individual investors. Daniel’s success and unique approach has garnered media coverage from Barron’s, Investment News, Forbes Magazine, Family Office Magazine, CNBC, Bravo TV, Dow Jones Newswire, and other financial market news outlets. McGraw-Hill has published his two books outlining the approach (Wise Money: Minimizing Your Risk and Increasing Your Control & How to Keep and Grow Your Retirement Assets) that more fully explains applying the strategy to individual accounts. In his monthly newsletter, he comments on markets and potential future directions is syndicated nationally by news services and advisors. He speaks frequently at industry conferences and events and is often quoted as an expert in the fields of alternative investments, the stock market, and the general economy. Mr. Wildermuth earned an MBA in Finance from Anderson School at UCLA and an undergraduate degree in engineering from Stanford University. He graduated in the top 2 percent and 15 percent of classes, respectively.