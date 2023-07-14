Home
Trending ETFs

WEDRX (Mutual Fund)

WEDRX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Emerging Markets Debt Fund

WEDRX | Fund

$7.67

$47.7 M

7.05%

$0.54

1.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$47.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WEDRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.62%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Emerging Markets Debt Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    May 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marcelo Assalin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries, which may be represented by forwards or derivatives such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements. Emerging markets include every country in the world except countries included in the MSCI World Index.
Debt securities in which the Fund invests include fixed-rate and floating-rate bonds issued by various public (governmental) and private (corporate) issuers (including private placements and restricted securities). The Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in sovereign debt securities (debt securities issued or guaranteed by foreign sovereign governments or their agencies, authorities or political subdivisions or instrumentalities, and supranational agencies) and debt securities of quasi-sovereign issuers (entities owned by a sovereign government). The Fund may also invest in debt securities issued or guaranteed by foreign corporations and foreign financial institutions. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit rating, including investment grade securities, below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”), and unrated securities. The Fund may invest up to a maximum of 10% of the Fund’s net assets in distressed or defaulted debt securities. The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
The majority of the Fund’s investments are generally made in securities of issuers based in South and Central America (including the Caribbean), Central Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. More specifically, the Fund invests in countries where the Adviser is able to assess the specific political and economic risks and in countries that have undertaken certain economic reforms and reached certain growth objectives. Countries in which the Fund invests include frontier markets (emerging markets that are early in their development).
The assets in which the Fund invests are denominated in the currencies of economically developed and politically stable countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co‑operation and Development (OECD). The Adviser may, but is not required to, hedge the currency risk associated with the Fund’s investments.
As part of its investment strategy, the Fund may utilize derivatives, including futures and forward contracts, swaps (including credit default swaps and total return swaps), credit derivatives, and currency-related derivatives. Derivatives are primarily utilized to hedge interest rate duration risk and foreign exchange risk.
Additionally, the Fund may maintain assets in cash, deposit, call or current accounts or invest in short-term instruments, such as money market funds, U.S. or other government securities, certificates of deposit, bankers’ acceptances or similar temporary investments, to meet the expense needs of the Fund and/or to fund withdrawals or for such other purposes as may be determined by the Adviser.
The Fund is measured against the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified as its primary index. The Fund is actively managed within its objective and is not constrained by a benchmark.
THE FUND IS NON‑DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED, AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED MUTUAL FUNDS.
Read More

WEDRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -6.1% 13.6% 48.80%
1 Yr 9.4% -7.5% 19.8% 38.62%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 16.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.6% 8.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.9% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -19.8% 11.3% 46.41%
1 Yr 9.4% -21.4% 19.8% 35.63%
3 Yr N/A* -17.0% 16.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.6% 8.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEDRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.9% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WEDRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WEDRX Category Low Category High WEDRX % Rank
Net Assets 47.7 M 49.1 K 15.3 B 74.85%
Number of Holdings 211 4 2121 55.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.32 M -134 M 1.25 B 80.18%
Weighting of Top 10 15.54% 2.2% 95.0% 68.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 1MDB Global Investments Ltd. 4.4% 2.51%
  2. Qatar (State of) 4.4% 2.14%
  3. Ecuador (Republic Of) 6.9% 1.73%
  4. Colombia (Republic of) 6.125% 1.63%
  5. Oman (Sultanate Of) 6.75% 1.58%
  6. Mexico (United Mexican States) 3.75% 1.51%
  7. Romania (Republic Of) 4.625% 1.42%
  8. Egypt (Arab Republic of) 8.875% 1.34%
  9. Ukraine (Republic of) 7.253% 1.32%
  10. Colombia (Republic of) 5% 1.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WEDRX % Rank
Bonds 		93.09% -0.02% 116.66% 44.21%
Cash 		6.50% -16.66% 101.67% 54.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.41% 0.00% 8.47% 35.67%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 70.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 64.33%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 60.67%

WEDRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.17% 0.17% 43.25% 49.69%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.10% 37.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

WEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WEDRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 218.00% 59.63%

WEDRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WEDRX Category Low Category High WEDRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.05% 0.00% 27.78% 21.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WEDRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WEDRX Category Low Category High WEDRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.62% -2.28% 9.04% 24.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WEDRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WEDRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marcelo Assalin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Marcelo Assalin, CFA, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC, the head of the Emerging Markets Debt team. He is also a member of the leadership team for William Blair Investment Management. Prior to joining William Blair, Marcelo was the Head of Emerging Markets Debt at NN Investment Partners (formerly ING Investment Management), a role he began in 2015. Additionally, he was the lead portfolio manager for blended debt portfolios. Previously, Marcelo was the lead portfolio manager for NNIP’s local currency strategies. Before joining NNIP in 2013, he was a senior EMD portfolio manager and then head of EM Sovereign Debt at ING IM USA (now Voya Financial). Prior to ING IM, Marcelo was with SulAmerica Investimentos in various investment capacities, including CIO from 2005 to 2008. He began his career as a credit analyst at Bank Boston in Sao Paulo, covering Brazilian companies. He also has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Education: B.A., Universidade de São Paulo.

Marco Ruijer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Marco Ruijer, CFA, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. He is a Hard Currency portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team. Prior to joining William Blair, Marco was the lead portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Debt team at NN Investment Partners (formerly ING Investment Management), responsible for managing EMD Hard Currency portfolios. Before joining NNIP in 2013, Marco was a senior fund manager for EMD at Mn Services in the Netherlands where he managed various EMD portfolios. Prior to this, he worked with the Investment Strategy and Risk Management team. Marco began his career in 1998 as an Investment Trainee at Mn. He also has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Education: M.A., International Financial Economics, University of Amsterdam.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

