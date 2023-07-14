Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
9.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$47.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.5%
Expense Ratio 1.24%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WEDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|51.50%
|1 Yr
|9.3%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|38.92%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WEDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|WEDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.7 M
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|74.55%
|Number of Holdings
|211
|4
|2121
|54.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.32 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|79.88%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.54%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|67.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEDIX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.09%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|43.90%
|Cash
|6.50%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|54.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.41%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|35.37%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|49.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|32.93%
|WEDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.24%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|45.31%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|35.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.65%
|N/A
|WEDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WEDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WEDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|218.00%
|59.02%
|WEDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.00%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|22.46%
|WEDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WEDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.56%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|27.55%
|WEDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Marcelo Assalin, CFA, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC, the head of the Emerging Markets Debt team. He is also a member of the leadership team for William Blair Investment Management. Prior to joining William Blair, Marcelo was the Head of Emerging Markets Debt at NN Investment Partners (formerly ING Investment Management), a role he began in 2015. Additionally, he was the lead portfolio manager for blended debt portfolios. Previously, Marcelo was the lead portfolio manager for NNIP’s local currency strategies. Before joining NNIP in 2013, he was a senior EMD portfolio manager and then head of EM Sovereign Debt at ING IM USA (now Voya Financial). Prior to ING IM, Marcelo was with SulAmerica Investimentos in various investment capacities, including CIO from 2005 to 2008. He began his career as a credit analyst at Bank Boston in Sao Paulo, covering Brazilian companies. He also has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Education: B.A., Universidade de São Paulo.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 25, 2021
1.02
1.0%
Marco Ruijer, CFA, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. He is a Hard Currency portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Debt team. Prior to joining William Blair, Marco was the lead portfolio manager within the Emerging Markets Debt team at NN Investment Partners (formerly ING Investment Management), responsible for managing EMD Hard Currency portfolios. Before joining NNIP in 2013, Marco was a senior fund manager for EMD at Mn Services in the Netherlands where he managed various EMD portfolios. Prior to this, he worked with the Investment Strategy and Risk Management team. Marco began his career in 1998 as an Investment Trainee at Mn. He also has the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Education: M.A., International Financial Economics, University of Amsterdam.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
