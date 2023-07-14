Dividend Investing Ideas Center
|Period
|WDTWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.3%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|41.40%
|1 Yr
|12.4%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|2.79%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|-17.8%
|9.0%
|30.10%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-10.7%
|9.7%
|55.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WDTWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.5%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|8.80%
|2021
|1.5%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|71.22%
|2020
|3.9%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|20.62%
|2019
|4.4%
|1.2%
|5.0%
|24.43%
|2018
|-4.8%
|-6.0%
|0.0%
|97.47%
|WDTWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDTWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12.6 M
|1.42 M
|79.7 B
|95.89%
|Number of Holdings
|22
|2
|563
|57.99%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.1 M
|818 K
|78.7 B
|95.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|39.9%
|100.0%
|27.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDTWX % Rank
|Stocks
|69.63%
|0.00%
|85.16%
|62.10%
|Bonds
|20.63%
|3.48%
|61.62%
|75.80%
|Cash
|9.21%
|-8.83%
|37.73%
|9.13%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.96%
|21.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|42.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.81%
|15.54%
|91.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDTWX % Rank
|Technology
|18.93%
|13.82%
|23.99%
|50.69%
|Financial Services
|14.88%
|12.97%
|18.89%
|49.77%
|Healthcare
|12.76%
|10.82%
|14.66%
|45.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.72%
|8.03%
|13.37%
|15.21%
|Industrials
|11.42%
|8.97%
|12.33%
|25.35%
|Consumer Defense
|7.48%
|4.76%
|11.08%
|12.90%
|Communication Services
|6.78%
|5.69%
|10.14%
|68.20%
|Energy
|5.30%
|2.39%
|6.52%
|21.66%
|Real Estate
|4.43%
|1.86%
|10.12%
|47.00%
|Basic Materials
|4.08%
|3.15%
|6.92%
|78.80%
|Utilities
|2.23%
|1.89%
|8.17%
|94.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDTWX % Rank
|US
|40.65%
|0.00%
|64.01%
|74.89%
|Non US
|28.98%
|0.00%
|38.44%
|17.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDTWX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|29.07%
|2.48%
|79.37%
|7.31%
|Corporate
|25.25%
|0.51%
|52.90%
|44.75%
|Government
|25.10%
|11.31%
|77.80%
|79.91%
|Securitized
|14.17%
|0.00%
|38.76%
|59.82%
|Derivative
|6.09%
|0.00%
|19.58%
|11.87%
|Municipal
|0.31%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|37.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDTWX % Rank
|US
|17.77%
|3.26%
|43.44%
|67.58%
|Non US
|2.86%
|0.10%
|21.02%
|73.06%
|WDTWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.22%
|0.01%
|44.91%
|15.09%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.84%
|44.06%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.76%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|11.34%
|WDTWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WDTWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WDTWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|81.00%
|1.00%
|106.00%
|96.02%
|WDTWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDTWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|3.65%
|WDTWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WDTWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDTWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.70%
|-0.09%
|3.75%
|25.13%
|WDTWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2016
5.67
5.7%
Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2022
0.19
0.2%
Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|17.59
|5.76
|2.41
