Allspring Dynamic Target 2035 Fund

mutual fund
WDTTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.23 -0.02 -0.18%
primary theme
Target-Date 2035
share class
A (WDTTX) Primary Retirement (WDTWX) C (WDCTX) Retirement (WDTVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

11.0%

1 yr return

12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$12.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WDTTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Dynamic Target 2035 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kandarp Acharya

Fund Description

The Fund is a fund of funds that invests in various master portfolios (“Underlying Funds”), which in turn, invest in a combination of securities to gain exposure to equity and fixed income asset classes. The Fund gradually reduces its potential market risk exposures over time by generally re-allocating its assets among these asset classes, consistent with increasingly conservative strategic target allocations.
The equity Underlying Funds are each intended to provide exposure to a specific market segment. Those segments include U.S. large- and small-capitalization companies, and international (non-U.S.) developed and emerging markets. The U.S. large- and small-capitalization companies, international developed markets and emerging markets allocations each seek to add value above their respective broad market index, by employing a systematic, rules based methodology designed to build a portfolio of stocks that provides exposure to factors (or characteristics) commonly tied to a stock’s potential for enhanced risk-adjusted returns relative to the market. Those factors include, but are not limited to, value, quality, momentum, size, and low volatility.
The fixed income Underlying Funds provide diversified exposure across a wide range of market sectors, including U.S. Government obligations, investment grade corporate bonds, below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “high yield bonds” or “junk bonds”), other U.S. bond sectors (including mortgage- and asset-backed securities), and emerging markets foreign issues. The investment grade corporate bond allocation will be managed to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index. The below investment grade bond allocation will be managed to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Bond Index. The U.S. aggregate bond ex-corporate allocation, which includes mortgage- and asset-backed securities, will be managed to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate ex- Corporate Index, a traditional market-capitalization weighted index designed to provide diversified exposure to the allocation. The emerging markets bond allocation will be managed to replicate the performance of the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index, an index that deviates from a traditional market capitalization weighting to provide more robust diversification across its constituent countries.
The Fund is primarily designed for investors expecting to retire and/or begin withdrawing funds around its target date of 2035. As the Fund’s time horizon to its target date shortens, it generally replaces some of its equity holdings with fixed income holdings in an attempt to reduce market risk and thereby become more conservative in its asset allocation. This reallocation occurs according to a predetermined “glide path,” which was developed based on long-term capital market return expectations, actuarial assumptions about life expectancy and retirement, and assumptions about investors’ risk tolerance. The reallocation continues as the Fund’s target year approaches and for the first ten years afterward. The Fund’s target year of 2035 serves as a guide to the risk profile of the Fund, and your decision to invest in a Allspring Dynamic Target Date Fund with a particular target year and risk profile depends on your individual risk tolerance, among other factors.
The Fund will not reach its lowest strategic target allocation to equities until ten years past the Fund’s target year. During the ten-year period after the Fund’s target year, the Fund’s asset allocation will increasingly resemble that of the Allspring Dynamic Target Today Fund and at the end of the ten-year period, we will likely combine it with the Allspring Dynamic Target Today Fund.
The Fund will incorporate a derivatives overlay strategy that contains three specific risk management components: 1.) Tactical Asset Allocation (TAA) Overlay, 2.) Volatility Management Overlay (VMO), and 3.) Tail Risk Management (TRM). Together these strategies will allow the Fund to attempt to manage short-term volatility, mitigate risk and/or improve returns under certain market conditions. To execute this overlay strategy, the Fund invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures and/or currency forward contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies.
1. The TAA Overlay seeks to improve the Fund’s risk return profile through the tactical use of futures and/or currency forward contracts. The TAA Overlay uses qualitative and quantitative inputs to guide equity and fixed income exposures in the Fund. The TAA Overlay may increase exposures to a given asset class under certain market conditions while decreasing exposure during others.
2. The VMO seeks to keep the Fund’s short-term volatility in-line with its strategic long-term target. The VMO uses quantitative inputs and strives to decrease the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is higher than average, and increasing the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is lower than average. The VMO may increase exposures to a given asset class under certain market conditions while decreasing exposure during others.
3. TRM is a quantitatively driven, structured hedging component developed to help reduce portfolio losses during severe market downturns. TRM will only seek to decrease market exposure under certain market conditions. When a portfolio breaches a certain value on the downside, downside protection (or hedge) may be added to decrease market
exposure using futures. This component also systematically takes hedge profit by reducing downside protection after a severe portfolio decline.
At any point, as a result of the utilization of the futures overlay and changes otherwise implemented by the portfolio managers, there may be significant divergences between the effective asset allocation of the Fund and its strategic target allocation.
The glide path (as of the date of this prospectus) is detailed in the chart below. The glide path visual depicts the strategic equity allocation of the Allspring Dynamic Target Date Funds over time. At their discretion, the Fund’s portfolio managers may make changes to the Fund’s glide path and asset allocation.
Portfolio Asset Allocation
The following table provides the Fund’s target allocations to various underlying portfolios as of July 1, 2022.
Portfolio
Target Allocation1
Equity Securities
79.0%
Allspring Factor Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Equity Portfolio
39.2%
Allspring Factor Enhanced International Equity Portfolio
23.0%
Allspring Factor Enhanced U.S. Small Cap Equity Portfolio
9.8%
Allspring Factor Enhanced Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio
6.8%
Allspring U.S. REIT Portfolio
0.2%
Fixed Income Securities
21.0%
Allspring Bloomberg US Aggregate ex-Corporate Portfolio
12.3%
Allspring Investment Grade Corporate Bond Portfolio
6.4%
Allspring High Yield Corporate Bond Portfolio
1.0%
Allspring Emerging Markets Bond Portfolio
1.0%
Allspring Strategic Retirement Bond Portfolio (includes both TIPs & Intermediate Government Bond allocations)
0.2%
Read More

WDTTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% 5.9% 13.3% 56.74%
1 Yr 12.1% -42.5% 14.6% 4.19%
3 Yr 1.8%* -17.8% 9.0% 35.71%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.7% 9.7% 59.64%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -57.8% -11.3% 10.19%
2021 1.4% -2.8% 8.1% 73.17%
2020 3.8% 0.7% 4.6% 24.74%
2019 4.4% 1.2% 5.0% 25.00%
2018 -4.8% -6.0% 0.0% 98.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.0% 5.9% 13.3% 56.74%
1 Yr 12.1% -42.5% 14.6% 4.19%
3 Yr 1.8%* -17.8% 9.0% 35.71%
5 Yr -1.2%* -10.7% 9.7% 64.46%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDTTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -57.8% -11.3% 10.19%
2021 1.4% -2.8% 8.1% 73.17%
2020 3.8% 0.7% 4.6% 24.74%
2019 4.4% 1.2% 5.0% 25.00%
2018 -4.8% -4.9% 0.0% 98.73%

NAV & Total Return History

WDTTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WDTTX Category Low Category High WDTTX % Rank
Net Assets 12.6 M 1.42 M 79.7 B 96.35%
Number of Holdings 22 2 563 58.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.1 M 818 K 78.7 B 95.89%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 39.9% 100.0% 27.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allspring Factor Enhanced Lrg Cp Eq 43.28%
  2. Allspring Factor Enhanced Intern Eq 25.85%
  3. Allspring Bloomberg US Agg ex-Cor Port 13.50%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 11.85%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 11.85%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 11.85%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 11.85%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 11.85%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 11.85%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 11.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WDTTX % Rank
Stocks 		69.63% 0.00% 85.16% 62.56%
Bonds 		20.63% 3.48% 61.62% 76.26%
Cash 		9.21% -8.83% 37.73% 9.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.48% 0.00% 1.96% 21.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 0.33% 43.38%
Other 		0.00% -0.81% 15.54% 91.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDTTX % Rank
Technology 		18.93% 13.82% 23.99% 51.15%
Financial Services 		14.88% 12.97% 18.89% 50.23%
Healthcare 		12.76% 10.82% 14.66% 45.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.72% 8.03% 13.37% 15.67%
Industrials 		11.42% 8.97% 12.33% 25.81%
Consumer Defense 		7.48% 4.76% 11.08% 13.36%
Communication Services 		6.78% 5.69% 10.14% 68.66%
Energy 		5.30% 2.39% 6.52% 22.12%
Real Estate 		4.43% 1.86% 10.12% 47.47%
Basic Materials 		4.08% 3.15% 6.92% 79.26%
Utilities 		2.23% 1.89% 8.17% 95.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDTTX % Rank
US 		40.65% 0.00% 64.01% 75.34%
Non US 		28.98% 0.00% 38.44% 17.81%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDTTX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		29.07% 2.48% 79.37% 7.76%
Corporate 		25.25% 0.51% 52.90% 45.21%
Government 		25.10% 11.31% 77.80% 80.37%
Securitized 		14.17% 0.00% 38.76% 60.27%
Derivative 		6.09% 0.00% 19.58% 12.33%
Municipal 		0.31% 0.00% 1.16% 38.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDTTX % Rank
US 		17.77% 3.26% 43.44% 68.04%
Non US 		2.86% 0.10% 21.02% 73.52%

WDTTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WDTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% 0.01% 44.91% 8.96%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.84% 44.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% 65.74%

Sales Fees

WDTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 38.10%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WDTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WDTTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 1.00% 106.00% 96.52%

WDTTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WDTTX Category Low Category High WDTTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.68% 0.00% 2.25% 4.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WDTTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WDTTX Category Low Category High WDTTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.25% -0.09% 3.75% 55.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WDTTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WDTTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kandarp Acharya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2015

6.5

6.5%

Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Petros Bocray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2016

5.67

5.7%

Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Travis Keshemberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.76 2.41

