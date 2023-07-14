Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small- and medium-capitalization companies; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.

We invest in equity securities of small- and medium-capitalization companies that we believe offer favorable opportunities for growth. We define small- and medium capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase equal to or lower than the company with the largest market capitalization in the Russell Midcap® Index, which was approximately $ 73.62 billion, as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.