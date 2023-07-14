Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-17.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-12.1%

Net Assets

$1.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WDSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -12.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Discovery SMID Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Smith

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small- and medium-capitalization companies; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.
We invest in equity securities of small- and medium-capitalization companies that we believe offer favorable opportunities for growth. We define small- and medium capitalization companies as those with market capitalizations at the time of purchase equal to or lower than the company with the largest market capitalization in the Russell Midcap® Index, which was approximately $73.62 billion, as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.
We seek to identify companies that have the prospect for strong sales and earnings growth rates, that enjoy a competitive advantage (for example, dominant market share) and that we believe have effective management with a history of making investments that are in the best interests of shareholders (for example, companies with a history of earnings and sales growth that are in excess of total asset growth). Furthermore, we seek to identify companies that embrace innovation and foster disruption using technology to maximize efficiencies, gain pricing advantages, and take market share from competitors. We view innovative companies as those that, among other characteristics, have the ability to advance new products or services through investment in research and development, that operate a business model that is displacing legacy industry incumbents, that are pursuing a large unmet need or total available market, and/or that are benefitting from changes in demographic, lifestyle, or environmental trends. We believe innovation found in companies on the “right side of change” is often mispriced in today’s public equity markets and is a frequent signal or anomaly that we seek to exploit through our investment process. We pay particular attention to how management teams allocate capital in order to drive future cash flow. Price objectives are determined based on industry-specific valuation methodologies, including relative price-to-earnings multiples, price-to-book value, operating profit margin trends, enterprise value to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and free cash flow yield. In addition to meeting with management, we take a surround the company approach by surveying a company’s vendors, distributors, competitors and customers to obtain multiple perspectives that help us make better investment decisions. Portfolio holdings are continuously monitored for changes in fundamentals. The team seeks a favorable risk/reward relationship to fair valuation, which we define as the value of the company (i.e., our price target for the stock) relative to where the stock is currently trading. We may invest in any sector, and at times the Fund may emphasize one or more particular sectors. We may choose to sell a holding when it no longer offers favorable growth prospects, reaches our target price, or to take advantage of a better investment opportunity.
Read More

WDSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -26.9% 59.5% 29.20%
1 Yr 14.0% -43.3% 860.3% 51.94%
3 Yr -17.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 91.87%
5 Yr -12.1%* -28.3% 82.5% 89.45%
10 Yr -5.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 88.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 88.43%
2021 -21.8% -52.0% 83.9% 95.60%
2020 14.6% -17.6% 195.3% 13.09%
2019 4.1% -16.0% 9.5% 81.87%
2018 -5.4% -13.6% 24.1% 85.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -53.4% 55.3% 27.43%
1 Yr 14.0% -60.3% 860.3% 48.94%
3 Yr -17.0%* -41.8% 41.4% 91.84%
5 Yr -12.1%* -27.6% 82.5% 91.50%
10 Yr -5.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 96.27%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -85.6% 1542.7% 88.43%
2021 -21.8% -52.0% 83.9% 95.60%
2020 14.6% -17.6% 195.3% 13.09%
2019 4.1% -16.0% 9.5% 81.87%
2018 -5.4% -13.6% 24.1% 91.04%

NAV & Total Return History

WDSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WDSCX Category Low Category High WDSCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.5 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 39.44%
Number of Holdings 72 20 3702 58.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 425 M 360 K 10.9 B 43.31%
Weighting of Top 10 25.69% 5.5% 92.1% 54.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MongoDB Inc Class A 3.18%
  2. Teledyne Technologies Inc 3.15%
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 2.82%
  4. Five9 Inc 2.61%
  5. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 2.52%
  6. MercadoLibre Inc 2.51%
  7. ShockWave Medical Inc 2.45%
  8. Trex Co Inc 2.40%
  9. Avalara Inc 2.39%
  10. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WDSCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.97% 23.99% 100.52% 67.78%
Cash 		3.02% -0.52% 26.94% 31.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 47.01%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 50.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 42.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 44.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDSCX % Rank
Technology 		36.92% 0.04% 62.17% 18.13%
Healthcare 		27.13% 0.00% 43.77% 5.81%
Industrials 		13.20% 0.00% 38.23% 64.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.74% 0.00% 57.41% 70.25%
Real Estate 		4.46% 0.00% 19.28% 21.13%
Financial Services 		3.51% 0.00% 43.01% 85.04%
Communication Services 		3.04% 0.00% 18.33% 47.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 56.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 77.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 89.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 85.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDSCX % Rank
US 		89.12% 23.38% 100.52% 81.69%
Non US 		7.85% 0.00% 35.22% 18.49%

WDSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.94% 0.02% 19.28% 9.84%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.00% 1.50% 48.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 85.09%

Sales Fees

WDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 46.77%

Trading Fees

WDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WDSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 0.00% 250.31% 59.22%

WDSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WDSCX Category Low Category High WDSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 47.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WDSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WDSCX Category Low Category High WDSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.84% -2.24% 2.75% 98.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WDSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WDSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Michael (Mike) Smith serves as managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, Mike has oversight and portfolio management responsibility for all growth equity portfolios managed by the team. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Mike joined WFAM in 2005 from Strong Capital Management, where he served as a senior research analyst focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Prior to that, he served as a research analyst and trader at Conseco Capital Management. Mike began his investment industry career in 1999. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Christopher Warner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2012

10.39

10.4%

Christopher (Chris) Warner is a portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Chris worked as an equity research associate following the enterprise software, systems management, and data storage industries for Citigroup in San Francisco. He has also worked as an equity analyst at Morningstar and PPM America, Inc. Chris’s related professional experience includes technology-consulting positions at Evolve Software and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. He began his investment industry career in 2002. Chris earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and corporate strategy from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

