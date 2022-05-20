In pursuing the Fund’s objective, the Adviser strives to build a portfolio comprised of approximately 30-50 publicly traded equity securities of primarily large capitalization issuers with a history or prospect of paying stable or increasing dividends. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. While the Fund expects to invest primarily in common and preferred stock, it may also invest in other equity securities, including master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Adviser expects that investments in foreign securities, including ADRs, will typically represent less than 35% of the Fund’s assets.

In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser first identifies companies that it believes possess the following quantitative characteristics: (i) above average dividend growth, sales growth, earnings growth and free cash flow growth; (ii) high current dividend yield; and (iii) a strong balance sheet. In addition, the Adviser seeks to identify companies that it believes possess the following qualitative characteristics: (i) superior company management; (ii) unique market position and broad market opportunities; and (iii) solid financial controls and accounting. The Adviser then performs a fundamental, qualitative review of each identified company, which may include initial interviews and continuing contact with company management. The Adviser may sell a security if: (i) the security reaches or falls below a predetermined price target; (ii) a change to a company’s fundamentals occurs that negatively impacts the Adviser’s original investment thesis; (iii) there is a change in a company’s dividend policy; or (iv) the Adviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its objective.