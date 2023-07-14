Home
Wilmington Enhanced Dividend Income Strategy Fund

mutual fund
WDIAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.61 -0.06 -0.51%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
A (ARBAX) Primary A (WDIAX) Inst (ARGIX) Inst (WDIIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$37.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WDIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wilmington Enhanced Dividend Income Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 04, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Glaser

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in securities that produce dividend income. The Fund’s strategy targets a portfolio level dividend yield of two times the S&P 500 dividend yield and seeks capital appreciation over a multi-year investment horizon principally through investments in U.S. large cap stocks, while maintaining low volatility versus the broader U.S. large-cap equity market. Volatility for purposes of the Fund’s investment objective is measured by beta, standard deviation, and/or down-market capture as compared to the U.S. large-cap equity market as measured by the Russell 1000 Value Index. Although the Fund’s strategy is focused principally on U.S. large cap stocks, the Fund may have holdings of non-U.S. and non-large cap stocks. The strategy also strives to minimize drawdowns during significant negative market environments. 
Quantitative and qualitative elements are interwoven throughout the Sub-Advisor’s (Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., or “WTIA”) process to identify high-quality, high-dividend paying purchase candidates for the portfolio. Quantitative screening and proprietary modeling defines, narrows, and prioritizes investment candidates for fundamental analysis. Quantitative screening criteria include, but are not limited to: minimum yield screening criteria versus the S&P 500 and dividend safety screening measures such as free cash flow and dividend reduction history. Fundamental analysis is employed to further test the strength of investment candidates’ competitive positioning, financial condition, and alignment of management incentives. The portfolio is constructed based on a bottom-up methodology with a top-down overlay, using a team-based approach to select high-conviction portfolios with limited sector exposures and position sizing consisting of generally 35-55 positions. All positions are continually monitored, with performance measured both on an absolute and relative basis. 
Read More

WDIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -8.3% 18.1% 97.15%
1 Yr 5.5% -13.3% 143.9% 38.97%
3 Yr 5.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 3.10%
5 Yr 2.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 17.86%
10 Yr 1.6%* -6.1% 9.0% 29.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -34.7% 92.4% 2.89%
2021 6.5% -6.1% 19.5% 5.31%
2020 -0.8% -7.5% 11.8% 97.29%
2019 3.2% 0.1% 14.9% 54.64%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.0% 25.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -11.9% 18.1% 96.61%
1 Yr 5.5% -13.3% 143.9% 38.60%
3 Yr 5.5%* -8.0% 25.7% 3.82%
5 Yr 2.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 24.89%
10 Yr 1.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 72.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WDIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -34.7% 92.4% 2.89%
2021 6.5% -6.1% 19.5% 5.45%
2020 -0.8% -7.5% 11.8% 97.29%
2019 3.2% 0.1% 14.9% 54.64%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.2% 60.50%

NAV & Total Return History

WDIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WDIAX Category Low Category High WDIAX % Rank
Net Assets 37.6 M 658 K 207 B 92.63%
Number of Holdings 52 2 15351 52.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.9 M 660 K 48.5 B 94.14%
Weighting of Top 10 30.62% 8.4% 105.0% 61.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Broadcom Inc 3.95%
  2. ConocoPhillips 3.46%
  3. Chevron Corp 3.14%
  4. Lockheed Martin Corp 3.12%
  5. Qualcomm Inc 3.12%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 3.08%
  7. Morgan Stanley 2.87%
  8. Procter & Gamble Co 2.82%
  9. Johnson Controls International PLC 2.71%
  10. Dow Inc 2.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WDIAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 0.00% 99.40% 0.68%
Cash 		1.45% -16.75% 81.51% 82.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 98.77%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 93.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 98.77%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 116.75% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDIAX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.06% 0.00% 38.77% 19.13%
Healthcare 		14.51% 0.00% 29.35% 30.19%
Technology 		11.51% 0.00% 44.21% 89.21%
Energy 		10.69% 0.00% 85.65% 7.51%
Industrials 		10.51% 0.00% 24.37% 43.72%
Consumer Defense 		6.89% 0.00% 19.93% 41.80%
Utilities 		6.71% 0.00% 99.55% 9.43%
Real Estate 		5.63% 0.00% 65.01% 22.81%
Communication Services 		5.62% 0.00% 23.67% 83.06%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.50% 0.00% 19.36% 86.61%
Basic Materials 		5.37% 0.00% 33.35% 17.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WDIAX % Rank
US 		91.07% -1.65% 98.67% 0.68%
Non US 		7.48% 0.00% 37.06% 60.63%

WDIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.01% 17.63% 13.19%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.83% 51.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 11.43%

Sales Fees

WDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 55.74%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WDIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 343.00% 13.62%

WDIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WDIAX Category Low Category High WDIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.84% 0.00% 8.35% 8.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WDIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WDIAX Category Low Category High WDIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.81% -2.34% 19.41% 6.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WDIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

WDIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Glaser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2017

5.32

5.3%

Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.

Andrew Hopkins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Andy is responsible for overseeing the equity research program for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc. (WTIA), the investment advisory arm of M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust. He manages a team of professionals responsible for equity research and portfolio management for both domestic and international equities, and he is responsible for WTIA’s quantitatively managed equity strategies, which include both passive and active managers. These strategies utilize a risk model and optimization process in an effort to mitigate portfolio drawdown and volatility. Andy is a member of the fundamental portfolio management team for the following strategies: Disciplined Core, Dividend Growth, Enhanced Dividend Income, and International Enhanced Dividend Income. Andy joined Wilmington Trust in 1987 and has specialized in investment accounting, pension disbursement, and 401(k) recordkeeping services during his tenure with the company. Prior to joining the equity research team, he was a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division specializing in taxable, broad market portfolios. Andy holds an MBA from Wilmington University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Goldey-Beacom College. He is a CFA® charterholder, has been a CFA grader, and is a member of the CFA Society Philadelphia.

Mark Horst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Mark serves as an analyst and senior portfolio manager for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. He is a member of the portfolio management team for the Dividend Growth Strategy and the Enhanced Dividend Income Strategy.  Mark has more than a decade of experience in institutional fundamental equity research and portfolio management. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2013, he served as a senior equity analyst with Inverness Counsel, where he focused on identifying undervalued companies utilizing a GARP investment approach. Mark holds a master’s degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in international business from Lehigh University. He is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Philadelphia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

