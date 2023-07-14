Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.6%
1 yr return
5.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$37.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
30.6%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WDIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|97.15%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|38.97%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|3.10%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|17.86%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|29.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|WDIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|2.89%
|2021
|6.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|5.31%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|97.29%
|2019
|3.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|54.64%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|25.86%
|Period
|WDIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.6%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|96.61%
|1 Yr
|5.5%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|38.60%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|3.82%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|24.89%
|10 Yr
|1.6%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|72.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|WDIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|2.89%
|2021
|6.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|5.45%
|2020
|-0.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|97.29%
|2019
|3.2%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|54.64%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|60.50%
|WDIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.6 M
|658 K
|207 B
|92.63%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|15351
|52.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.9 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|94.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.62%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|61.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDIAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.55%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|0.68%
|Cash
|1.45%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|82.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|98.77%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|93.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|98.77%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDIAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.06%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|19.13%
|Healthcare
|14.51%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|30.19%
|Technology
|11.51%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|89.21%
|Energy
|10.69%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|7.51%
|Industrials
|10.51%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|43.72%
|Consumer Defense
|6.89%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|41.80%
|Utilities
|6.71%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|9.43%
|Real Estate
|5.63%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|22.81%
|Communication Services
|5.62%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|83.06%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.50%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|86.61%
|Basic Materials
|5.37%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|17.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WDIAX % Rank
|US
|91.07%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|0.68%
|Non US
|7.48%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|60.63%
|WDIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|13.19%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|51.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|11.43%
|WDIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|55.74%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WDIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WDIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|13.62%
|WDIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.84%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|8.60%
|WDIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WDIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WDIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.81%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|6.68%
|WDIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2019
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2016
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.114
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2013
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2013
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2013
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2012
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2012
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2017
5.32
5.3%
Head of Equity and Nontraditional Investments Matthew Glaser is responsible for overseeing equities, nontraditional investments, and manager research for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Matt has more than two decades of experience in financial services and the investment management industry. He previously worked for Lazard Asset Management as a managing director and portfolio manager of the Lazard Master Alternatives Fund. Earlier in his career, he served as chief of investment strategies and executive managing director at Turner Investments, where he was a member of the Executive Management Group, Enterprise Risk Committee, and had oversight responsibility for the Turner Spectrum Fund. Matt also worked at Susquehanna International Group and as a managing director at J.P. Morgan and Robertson Stephens. He began working in the investment field in 1995. Matt holds an MBA from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan University. He serves on the board of directors of SquashSmarts, a nonprofit academic and athletic mentoring program based in Philadelphia, and formerly served on the board of the investment firm Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Andy is responsible for overseeing the equity research program for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc. (WTIA), the investment advisory arm of M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust. He manages a team of professionals responsible for equity research and portfolio management for both domestic and international equities, and he is responsible for WTIA’s quantitatively managed equity strategies, which include both passive and active managers. These strategies utilize a risk model and optimization process in an effort to mitigate portfolio drawdown and volatility. Andy is a member of the fundamental portfolio management team for the following strategies: Disciplined Core, Dividend Growth, Enhanced Dividend Income, and International Enhanced Dividend Income. Andy joined Wilmington Trust in 1987 and has specialized in investment accounting, pension disbursement, and 401(k) recordkeeping services during his tenure with the company. Prior to joining the equity research team, he was a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division specializing in taxable, broad market portfolios. Andy holds an MBA from Wilmington University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Goldey-Beacom College. He is a CFA® charterholder, has been a CFA grader, and is a member of the CFA Society Philadelphia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mark serves as an analyst and senior portfolio manager for Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., the investment advisory arm of Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. He is a member of the portfolio management team for the Dividend Growth Strategy and the Enhanced Dividend Income Strategy. Mark has more than a decade of experience in institutional fundamental equity research and portfolio management. Prior to joining Wilmington Trust in 2013, he served as a senior equity analyst with Inverness Counsel, where he focused on identifying undervalued companies utilizing a GARP investment approach. Mark holds a master’s degree from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in international business from Lehigh University. He is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society Philadelphia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...