Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in equity securities of non-U.S. domiciled companies or depository receipts of non-U.S. domiciled companies the Fund’s advisor believes to be undervalued, which companies may be located in developed, emerging market or frontier market countries. Value investing involves buying stocks that are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their intrinsic values, their peers, or their prospects for growth. Emerging market and frontier market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, or are included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be located in a country if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the country, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the country.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy, whereby the Fund’s advisor typically invests the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers. Generally, the Fund will invest in equity securities of approximately 30 to 60 issuers.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with comparatively low valuations compared to other companies of similar market capitalization, sector, and/or industry, based on factors such as the price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, price-to-cash flow ratio, dividend yield, net working capital, and earnings estimate revisions. The Fund’s advisor believes that investment in a company with relatively low valuations may afford capital protection from permanent loss and may result in substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s intrinsic value. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with expanding competitive advantages, strong balance sheets, and attractive valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.

Although the Fund may invest in companies of any size, it generally invests in large capitalization, established, multinational companies. The Fund’s advisor considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalizations of $5 billion or greater at the time of investment. The Fund generally invests in the securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies located in one or a few countries or regions. From time to time, the Fund may also make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries.