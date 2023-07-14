Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.6%
1 yr return
15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
Net Assets
$464 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.0%
Expense Ratio 1.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 82.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities or depository receipts of small capitalization companies domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be domiciled in a country if the company is organized under the laws of that country or has its principal place of business in that country. The Fund’s advisor considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the MSCI ACWI Ex-US Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI ACWI Ex-US Small Cap Index were between $15.38 million and $7.49 billion. The Fund’s advisor will consider the market capitalization range by country. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the MSCI ACWI Ex-US Small Cap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund’s advisor’s sole discretion.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, common stock that is offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”), depository receipts and China A-shares (“China A-Shares” or “A-Shares”). The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. China A-Shares are equity securities issued by companies located in the People’s Republic of China (“China or the “PRC”) that are denominated and traded in Renminbi (“RMB”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”), or through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also use participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stock issued by a foreign company. P-notes are used by foreign investors to access local markets and to gain exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a local exchange. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy described above, P-notes are classified according to their underlying or referenced security.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of companies located in different countries and in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors from time to time. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy, whereby the Fund’s advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in the rate of return on invested capital and assets. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk specific to an issuer’s country of domicile.
|Period
|WCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|5.00%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|30.71%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|62.31%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|2.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|97.79%
|2021
|2.8%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|23.08%
|2020
|14.7%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|3.85%
|2019
|9.5%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|0.80%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|5.88%
|Period
|WCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.6%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|5.00%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|30.71%
|3 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|63.08%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|3.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCMSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.1%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|97.79%
|2021
|2.8%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|23.85%
|2020
|14.7%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|3.85%
|2019
|9.5%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|0.80%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|19.33%
|WCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|464 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|51.43%
|Number of Holdings
|77
|30
|1618
|74.29%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|140 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|45.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.00%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|48.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.83%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|7.86%
|Cash
|1.51%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|75.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|37.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|38.57%
|Other
|-0.34%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMSX % Rank
|Technology
|33.41%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|7.86%
|Industrials
|19.87%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|70.71%
|Healthcare
|16.58%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|20.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.68%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|75.00%
|Financial Services
|6.61%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|75.71%
|Consumer Defense
|4.75%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|55.00%
|Real Estate
|4.74%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|37.86%
|Communication Services
|3.81%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|76.43%
|Basic Materials
|2.56%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|81.43%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|74.29%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|83.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMSX % Rank
|Non US
|95.75%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|35.71%
|US
|3.08%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|37.86%
|WCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.34%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|52.31%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|67.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|34.69%
|WCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCMSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|82.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|81.03%
|WCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|49.29%
|WCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.07%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|54.81%
|WCMSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Greg joined WCM in 2014; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2001, Greg’s experience includes positions as Senior International Research Analyst at Rainier Investment Management (Seattle), as Vice President / Analyst at Allianz Global Investors (San Diego), as Research Analyst at San Francisco-based hedge fund Osmium Partners, and as Investment Banking Analyst at UBS in New York. Greg earned a B.S. (with honors) in Business Administration from the University of Kansas, and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Sanjay joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2002, Sanjay’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), and at J. & W. Seligman & Co. (New York). Sanjay graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) with a B.A. in Economics, and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
