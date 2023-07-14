Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities or depository receipts of small capitalization companies domiciled outside of the United States, including in emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be domiciled in a country if the company is organized under the laws of that country or has its principal place of business in that country. The Fund’s advisor considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the MSCI ACWI Ex-US Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI ACWI Ex-US Small Cap Index were between $15.38 million and $7.49 billion. The Fund’s advisor will consider the market capitalization range by country. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the MSCI ACWI Ex-US Small Cap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund’s advisor’s sole discretion.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, common stock that is offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”), depository receipts and China A-shares (“China A-Shares” or “A-Shares”). The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. China A-Shares are equity securities issued by companies located in the People’s Republic of China (“China or the “PRC”) that are denominated and traded in Renminbi (“RMB”) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”), or through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also use participatory notes (commonly known as “P-notes”) issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stock issued by a foreign company. P-notes are used by foreign investors to access local markets and to gain exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a local exchange. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy described above, P-notes are classified according to their underlying or referenced security.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of companies located in different countries and in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors from time to time. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy, whereby the Fund’s advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in the rate of return on invested capital and assets. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk specific to an issuer’s country of domicile.