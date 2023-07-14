Home
Trending ETFs

WCM Sustainable International Fund

mutual fund
WCMMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.77 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (WESGX) Primary Inst (WCMMX)
WCMMX (Mutual Fund)

WCM Sustainable International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.77 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (WESGX) Primary Inst (WCMMX)
WCMMX (Mutual Fund)

WCM Sustainable International Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.77 -0.04 -0.27%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (WESGX) Primary Inst (WCMMX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Sustainable International Fund

WCMMX | Fund

$14.77

$4.99 M

0.02%

$0.00

29.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.4%

1 yr return

16.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.99 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 29.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Sustainable International Fund

WCMMX | Fund

$14.77

$4.99 M

0.02%

$0.00

29.54%

WCMMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM Sustainable International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WCM Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Pablo Echavarria

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of non-U.S. domiciled companies. The Fund may invest in equity securities or depositary receipts of companies located in developed countries and in emerging market and frontier market countries. Emerging market and frontier market countries are those countries with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be located in an emerging market or frontier market country if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging market or frontier market country, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues or net profits from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging market or frontier market country.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in the securities of companies domiciled in at least three different countries outside of the United States, and the Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. From time to time, the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies domiciled in one or a few countries or regions.

The advisor’s investment process begins with bottom-up, fundamental research, integrated with an analysis of a company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics.  The advisor’s bottom-up, fundamental research involves examining and ranking companies based on the following factors: (i) the company’s corporate performance; (ii) the company’s competitive position; (iii) the company’s potential future growth; and (iv) the company’s intrinsic value. Next, the Fund’s advisor utilizes a proprietary, qualitative analysis in screening companies for the Fund’s portfolio that satisfy its ESG criteria. Industry-specific, material ESG value drivers are identified for each company based on the internally derived criteria as well as from information sourced from corporate disclosures, specialized datasets and other publicly filed information. The advisor’s strategy is focused on identification and analysis of material ESG drivers, which are the most relevant and financially important ESG aspects of the company’s business model. In the advisor’s view, these ESG drivers can have a significant short- or long-term impact on the company’s financial performance and the sustainability of that performance. The advisor’s methodology determines what it believes the impact each of the drivers has on the metrics such as revenue, profits, cash flow, returns and risks. These drivers serve as a tool to identify companies’ with improving ESG characteristics (i.e., the company’s “ESG Trajectory”). The advisor’s approach is also informed by industry-based standards for material ESG factors established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. In addition, the Fund’s advisor will review company financial filings, proxy disclosures, corporate sustainability reports, Carbon Disclosure Project scores, government databases, Bloomberg ESG analytics, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) reports and engage with company management as part of its screening process. The advisor’s environmental assessment includes identifying companies that provide products or services that are tied to an environmental competitive advantage as compared to their peers. For example, the Fund may invest in companies offering products or services with superior energy efficiency, better management of energy, water and waste resources, or offer solutions to emissions regulations.  Social assessment includes identifying companies that promote societal benefits or address societal challenges. For example, the Fund may invest in companies with good diversity practices, lower employee turnover, and solid employee safety track-records.  Governance assessment includes a focus on shareholder rights, senior management compensation, board structure, and audit/accounting risk. Based on the advisor’s deeper qualitative ESG assessment, the Fund’s advisor selects companies that demonstrate a strong or improving ESG Trajectory and generally excludes companies with weak ESG performance. The Fund’s ESG screening process is designed to exclude companies that are involved in and derive significant revenue from certain industries or product lines, including:

  

tobacco,
gambling,
civil firearms (i.e., those firearms typically available for consumer use in the United States),
controversial weapons (e.g., land mines), and
pornography.

The Fund’s ESG screening process does not exclude traditional defense contractors nor does it exclude all alcohol. The Fund’s advisor does not utilize third-party ESG rankings or a scoring mechanism in the Fund’s portfolio construction process.

Read More

WCMMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -15.6% 24.4% 88.53%
1 Yr 16.9% -15.2% 26.9% 54.59%
3 Yr 6.5%* -27.5% 9.4% 2.47%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -49.5% -11.5% 0.70%
2021 4.0% -11.8% 9.8% 17.59%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.4% -35.3% 24.4% 86.93%
1 Yr 16.9% -46.8% 26.9% 53.67%
3 Yr 6.5%* -27.5% 13.1% 4.70%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -49.5% -11.5% 0.70%
2021 4.0% -11.8% 9.8% 17.59%
2020 N/A -1.7% 22.8% N/A
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCMMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCMMX Category Low Category High WCMMX % Rank
Net Assets 4.99 M 167 K 150 B 96.79%
Number of Holdings 40 5 516 88.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.98 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 96.54%
Weighting of Top 10 44.60% 10.3% 99.1% 18.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  2. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  3. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  4. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  5. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  6. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  7. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  8. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  9. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%
  10. Umb Money Market Ii Special 8.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.64% 88.72% 101.51% 68.20%
Cash 		3.92% -1.51% 11.28% 40.09%
Other 		0.43% -0.02% 3.64% 12.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 64.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 60.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 60.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMMX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.37% 0.00% 38.62% 1.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.57% 0.00% 46.28% 19.82%
Healthcare 		12.78% 1.36% 29.58% 67.28%
Technology 		10.26% 1.51% 38.21% 92.63%
Communication Services 		9.17% 0.00% 41.13% 16.36%
Industrials 		8.55% 0.68% 31.28% 91.71%
Basic Materials 		6.20% 0.00% 23.15% 53.23%
Consumer Defense 		5.29% 0.00% 28.66% 79.03%
Energy 		2.06% 0.00% 24.97% 39.63%
Real Estate 		1.77% 0.00% 17.78% 12.90%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 76.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMMX % Rank
Non US 		80.01% 70.50% 101.51% 90.78%
US 		15.63% 0.00% 25.68% 7.60%

WCMMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 29.54% 0.01% 37.19% 0.70%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 80.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

WCMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 7.00% 330.00% 27.60%

WCMMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCMMX Category Low Category High WCMMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.02% 0.00% 6.96% 73.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCMMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCMMX Category Low Category High WCMMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.08% -1.69% 3.16% 59.16%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCMMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCMMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Pablo Echavarria

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Pablo joined WCM in 2018; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global ESG strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2007, Pablo’s experience includes positions as Associate Portfolio Manager / Equity Research Analyst at Thornburg Investment Management in Santa Fe, NM, as Global Equity Analyst at Turner Investments, and an internship at BlackRock. Pablo graduated summa cum laude from Drexel University (Pennsylvania) with a B.S. in Business Administration (Finance / Accounting concentration). He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Rolf Kelly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Rolf Kelly has 14 years of investment experience. He has served as Portfolio Manager and Business Analyst for the WCM Investment Management, LLC since 2018. He is a member of the firm’s Investment Strategy Group and his primary responsibilities include portfolio management and equity research for the WCM Investment Management, LLC’s global ESG strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2005. Polf Kelly was portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. Rolf joined the Thornburg Investment Management in 2007 as an equity research analyst. He was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2011 and portfolio manager in February 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Kelly worked as an Analyst at NCM Capital. He earned a BA in geological engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to graduate school, Rolf worked as a reservoir engineer for ExxonMobil, managing oil and gas fields in South Texas, the Rocky Mountains, and the North Slope of Alaska.

Rob Quirk

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Rob Quirk began his investment career in 2008. He joined the Advisor in 2018 as a Business Analyst and has served as Portfolio Manager and Business Analyst since 2021. He is a member of the firm’s ISG and his primary responsibilities include portfolio management and equity research for the firm’s global ESG strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2008, Mr. Quirk’s experience includes a position as Equity Research Analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. Prior to that, he also worked with Thornburg’s Sales and Marketing groups. Mr. Quirk graduated from Southern Methodist University (Texas) with a B.B.A. in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

