Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
19.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.8%
Net Assets
$19.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
36.9%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in equity securities of non-U.S. domiciled companies or depository receipts of non-U.S. domiciled companies located in developed countries and in emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term growth in revenue and earnings, and that show a strong probability for superior future growth. The advisor’s investment process focuses on seeking companies that are industry leaders with strengthening competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. The Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk in selecting securities.
Although the Fund may invest in any size companies, it generally invests in large capitalization established multinational companies. The Fund’s advisor considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalization of $5 billion or greater at the time of investment. The Fund generally invests in securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries from time to time.
|Period
|WCMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|23.17%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|22.71%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|15.80%
|5 Yr
|6.8%*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|3.69%
|10 Yr
|7.9%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|1.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|WCMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.0%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|67.75%
|2021
|5.8%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|9.40%
|2020
|9.4%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|15.52%
|2019
|7.8%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|7.82%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|10.53%
|WCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|19.1 B
|167 K
|150 B
|8.72%
|Number of Holdings
|36
|5
|516
|92.86%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.28 B
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|5.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.94%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|29.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.31%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|30.41%
|Cash
|1.71%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|67.74%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|43.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|37.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|38.94%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|99.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMIX % Rank
|Technology
|27.45%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|5.07%
|Healthcare
|25.54%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|3.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.09%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|13.59%
|Industrials
|13.84%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|63.59%
|Financial Services
|5.39%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|91.71%
|Consumer Defense
|5.07%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|81.11%
|Basic Materials
|3.61%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|82.95%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|66.82%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|67.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|77.65%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|92.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMIX % Rank
|Non US
|72.63%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|99.31%
|US
|25.68%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|0.23%
|WCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|53.27%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|65.99%
|WCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|78.43%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|38.02%
|WCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|59.54%
|WCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.37%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|81.44%
|WCMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2014
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2013
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2011
11.01
11.0%
Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Sanjay joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2002, Sanjay’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), and at J. & W. Seligman & Co. (New York). Sanjay graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) with a B.A. in Economics, and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Mr. Tringale is a Portfolio Manager at WCM, where his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research. Before joining WCM in 2015, he was an analyst as a vice president at Gerson Lehrman Group and on the trading floor at Wedbush Securities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
