Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 75% of its net assets in equity securities of non-U.S. domiciled companies or depository receipts of non-U.S. domiciled companies located in developed countries and in emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term growth in revenue and earnings, and that show a strong probability for superior future growth. The advisor’s investment process focuses on seeking companies that are industry leaders with strengthening competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. The Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk in selecting securities.

Although the Fund may invest in any size companies, it generally invests in large capitalization established multinational companies. The Fund’s advisor considers large capitalization companies to be those with market capitalization of $5 billion or greater at the time of investment. The Fund generally invests in securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries from time to time.