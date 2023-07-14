Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ substantially all of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed-, floating- and variable-rate debt securities that meet our minimum quality standards.

Under normal circumstances, we invest substantially all of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed-, floating- and variable-rate debt securities that have received either a minimum short-term rating of at least A-2 (or its equivalent) or a minimum long-term rating of BBB (or its equivalent), by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations (“NRSROs”), or, if unrated, that are deemed by us to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. However, under normal circumstances, we will not invest more than 30% of the Fund’s net assets in securities that have received either a short-term rating of A-2 (or its equivalent) or a long-term rating of BBB or BBB plus (or their equivalents), by one or more NRSROs, or, if unrated, that are deemed by us to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase.

We will concentrate the Fund’s investments in the banking industry, which means we will normally invest at least 25% of the Fund’s total assets in securities and other obligations of issuers in that industry. We may, however, invest less than 25% of the Fund’s assets in this industry as a temporary defensive measure.

Our portfolio holdings may include commercial paper, repurchase agreements, certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers’ acceptances, U.S. Government obligations, municipal securities, corporate debt securities and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The Fund also considers its investment in a cash sweep vehicle to constitute a “debt security” for purposes of the Fund’s investment strategy. We may invest in the U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of both domestic and foreign issuers. We may also use Treasury futures for duration and yield curve management. The Fund will not invest in auction rate securities, structured investment vehicle (SIV) structures or mortgage- or asset-backed securities primarily backed by sub-prime or Alt-A residential collateral.

While we may invest in securities with a maximum maturity, average life or demand feature of three and one quarter years, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be one year or less. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio.

We employ a combination of bottom-up, security-level analysis with a top down macroeconomic view to formulate security selection, sector and credit quality positioning, and duration decisions. Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, as well as the influence of international economic and financial conditions.

Our security selection process employs fundamental and quantitative techniques to identify attractive, risk-adjusted return opportunities among debt securities. Elements of this evaluation may include, among others, credit research, the measurement of volatility trends and historical yield spread relationships, and estimates of liquidity and investor demand. Our fundamental credit analysis may consider an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive position and its management strategies, as well as industry characteristics and other factors.

Though the Fund’s net asset value will fluctuate, the Fund’s principal investment strategies are intended to manage volatility.