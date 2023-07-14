Home
Trending ETFs

WCIAX (Mutual Fund)

WCIAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Conservative Income Fund

WCIAX | Fund

$9.87

$278 M

4.67%

$0.46

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.2%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$278 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WCIAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Conservative Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Greenberg

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
substantially all of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed-, floating- and variable-rate debt securities that meet our minimum quality standards.
Under normal circumstances, we invest substantially all of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed-, floating- and variable-rate debt securities that have received either a minimum short-term rating of at least A-2 (or its equivalent) or a minimum long-term rating of BBB (or its equivalent), by one or more Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations (“NRSROs”), or, if unrated, that are deemed by us to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. However, under normal circumstances, we will not invest more than 30% of the Fund’s net assets in securities that have received either a short-term rating of A-2 (or its equivalent) or a long-term rating of BBB or BBB plus (or their equivalents), by one or more NRSROs, or, if unrated, that are deemed by us to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase.
We will concentrate the Fund’s investments in the banking industry, which means we will normally invest at least 25% of the Fund’s total assets in securities and other obligations of issuers in that industry. We may, however, invest less than 25% of the Fund’s assets in this industry as a temporary defensive measure.
Our portfolio holdings may include commercial paper, repurchase agreements, certificates of deposit, time deposits, bankers’ acceptances, U.S. Government obligations, municipal securities, corporate debt securities and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. The Fund also considers its investment in a cash sweep vehicle to constitute a “debt security” for purposes of the Fund’s investment strategy. We may invest in the U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of both domestic and foreign issuers. We may also use Treasury futures for duration and yield curve management. The Fund will not invest in auction rate securities, structured investment vehicle (SIV) structures or mortgage- or asset-backed securities primarily backed by sub-prime or Alt-A residential collateral.
While we may invest in securities with a maximum maturity, average life or demand feature of three and one quarter years, under normal circumstances, we expect the Fund’s dollar-weighted average effective maturity to be one year or less. “Dollar-Weighted Average Effective Maturity” is a measure of the average time until the final payment of principal and interest is due on fixed income securities in the Fund’s portfolio.
We employ a combination of bottom-up, security-level analysis with a top down macroeconomic view to formulate security selection, sector and credit quality positioning, and duration decisions. Macroeconomic factors considered may include, among others, the pace of economic growth, employment conditions, corporate profits, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, as well as the influence of international economic and financial conditions.
Our security selection process employs fundamental and quantitative techniques to identify attractive, risk-adjusted return opportunities among debt securities. Elements of this evaluation may include, among others, credit research, the measurement of volatility trends and historical yield spread relationships, and estimates of liquidity and investor demand. Our fundamental credit analysis may consider an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive position and its management strategies, as well as industry characteristics and other factors.
Though the Fund’s net asset value will fluctuate, the Fund’s principal investment strategies are intended to manage volatility.
The Fund is not a money market fund.
Read More

WCIAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -1.1% 3.6% 81.66%
1 Yr 0.1% -5.2% 7.0% 74.78%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 63.26%
5 Yr N/A* -11.3% 2.3% 51.72%
10 Yr N/A* -5.1% 1.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -6.4% 2.3% 42.79%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 50.00%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.2% -3.2% 2.9% 68.56%
1 Yr 0.1% -5.2% 3.0% 62.17%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.0% 10.0% 62.02%
5 Yr N/A* -10.8% 2.6% 50.25%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCIAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.5% -6.4% 2.3% 42.79%
2021 -0.2% -1.1% 21.9% 50.00%
2020 N/A -21.0% 1.0% N/A
2019 N/A -0.3% 2.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.9% 1.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCIAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCIAX Category Low Category High WCIAX % Rank
Net Assets 278 M 24.5 K 27.9 B 75.22%
Number of Holdings 153 1 3396 74.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.1 M -200 M 16.1 B 69.43%
Weighting of Top 10 15.19% 2.6% 103.2% 65.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HPEFS EQUIPMENT TRUST 0.75% 2.16%
  2. NISSAN AUTO LEASE TRUST 0.43% 2.11%
  3. Nationwide Building Society 0.55% 1.62%
  4. Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A., New York Branch 0.35% 1.55%
  5. Capital One Multi Asset Execution Trust 1.99% 1.51%
  6. Southern California Edison Company 0.93132% 1.49%
  7. Daimler Finance North America LLC 3.7% 1.43%
  8. USAA Capital Corp. 2% 1.42%
  9. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 0.57% 1.42%
  10. BP Capital Markets America, Inc. 1.57786% 1.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCIAX % Rank
Bonds 		82.36% 0.00% 123.41% 48.91%
Convertible Bonds 		9.09% 0.00% 15.25% 9.61%
Cash 		8.55% -24.02% 100.00% 65.07%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 93.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.45%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 93.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCIAX % Rank
Corporate 		61.44% 0.00% 99.91% 13.54%
Securitized 		25.09% 0.00% 100.00% 50.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.55% 0.00% 100.00% 66.81%
Municipal 		4.92% 0.00% 70.39% 6.11%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 93.89%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.69%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCIAX % Rank
US 		62.41% 0.00% 100.00% 58.08%
Non US 		19.95% 0.00% 49.76% 20.52%

WCIAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.08% 18.10% 24.20%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.19% 54.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 24.44%
Administrative Fee 0.16% 0.01% 0.40% 82.18%

Sales Fees

WCIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCIAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.00% 0.00% 369.54% 83.85%

WCIAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCIAX Category Low Category High WCIAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.67% 0.00% 5.90% 58.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCIAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCIAX Category Low Category High WCIAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -1.30% 14.86% 63.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCIAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCIAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Greenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Andrew Greenberg is a senior portfolio manager for separate account portfolios for the Short Duration Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He manages portfolios as well as the staff on the Short Duration Portfolio Management team. Andrew joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, he was vice president and portfolio manager at Scudder Kemper Investments for four years. In this role, he managed $6 billion in fixed income funds for defined benefit pension plans. Earlier, Andrew was an assistant vice president for Deutsche Bank, where he originated fixed income transactions for U.S. and international corporations and agencies. He also held a credit analyst position at Drexel Burnham Lambert. Andrew earned a bachelor’s degree in government–international relations from Cornell University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and served as president of CFA Society San Francisco.

Jeffrey Weaver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Jeffrey (Jeff) Weaver is a senior portfolio manager and head of Global Liquidity Solutions at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing and overseeing portfolio teams focused on managing short duration and money market strategies, including funds and separate accounts. Jeff provides strategic oversight that enables an integrated approach to the broad range of liquidity products. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM in 1994 as a portfolio manager working with institutional fixed income portfolios and mutual funds. Jeff began his investment industry career in 1991 at Bankers Trust Company in New York as a short-term fixed income trader and portfolio manager. Jeff earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.

Anthony Melville

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Anthony Melville is a senior portfolio manager for the Short Duration Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He specializes in managing short duration taxable portfolios emphasizing corporate, agency, and asset-backed sectors. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Previously, as a relationship manager, Anthony’s duties included performance calculation and presentation, reviewing institutional client guidelines for suitability, and making recommendations on strategies to help clients in achieving their goals. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University, Northridge, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from St. Mary’s College of California. Anthony has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.6 7.92

