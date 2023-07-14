Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$278 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 0.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|substantially all of the Fund’s net assets in U.S. dollar-denominated short-term fixed-, floating- and variable-rate debt securities that meet our minimum quality standards.
|Period
|WCIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|81.66%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-5.2%
|7.0%
|74.78%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-3.0%
|10.0%
|63.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|51.72%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WCIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|278 M
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|75.22%
|Number of Holdings
|153
|1
|3396
|74.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|43.1 M
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|69.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.19%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|65.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCIAX % Rank
|Bonds
|82.36%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|48.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|9.09%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|9.61%
|Cash
|8.55%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|65.07%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|93.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|93.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCIAX % Rank
|Corporate
|61.44%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|13.54%
|Securitized
|25.09%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|8.55%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|66.81%
|Municipal
|4.92%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|6.11%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|93.89%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCIAX % Rank
|US
|62.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.08%
|Non US
|19.95%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|20.52%
|WCIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.70%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|24.20%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|54.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.44%
|Administrative Fee
|0.16%
|0.01%
|0.40%
|82.18%
|WCIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WCIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|83.85%
|WCIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.67%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|58.08%
|WCIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WCIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.35%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|63.06%
|WCIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2021
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Andrew Greenberg is a senior portfolio manager for separate account portfolios for the Short Duration Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He manages portfolios as well as the staff on the Short Duration Portfolio Management team. Andrew joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, he was vice president and portfolio manager at Scudder Kemper Investments for four years. In this role, he managed $6 billion in fixed income funds for defined benefit pension plans. Earlier, Andrew was an assistant vice president for Deutsche Bank, where he originated fixed income transactions for U.S. and international corporations and agencies. He also held a credit analyst position at Drexel Burnham Lambert. Andrew earned a bachelor’s degree in government–international relations from Cornell University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and served as president of CFA Society San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Jeffrey (Jeff) Weaver is a senior portfolio manager and head of Global Liquidity Solutions at Allspring Global Investments. In this capacity, he is responsible for managing and overseeing portfolio teams focused on managing short duration and money market strategies, including funds and separate accounts. Jeff provides strategic oversight that enables an integrated approach to the broad range of liquidity products. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM in 1994 as a portfolio manager working with institutional fixed income portfolios and mutual funds. Jeff began his investment industry career in 1991 at Bankers Trust Company in New York as a short-term fixed income trader and portfolio manager. Jeff earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Anthony Melville is a senior portfolio manager for the Short Duration Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He specializes in managing short duration taxable portfolios emphasizing corporate, agency, and asset-backed sectors. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Previously, as a relationship manager, Anthony’s duties included performance calculation and presentation, reviewing institutional client guidelines for suitability, and making recommendations on strategies to help clients in achieving their goals. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from California State University, Northridge, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from St. Mary’s College of California. Anthony has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Institute and CFA Society San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.6
|7.92
